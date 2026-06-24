Life Spine Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for VersaLift™ Expandable Interbody System Featuring a 6mm Starting Height

HUNTLEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Spine, Inc., a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the VersaLift™ Expandable Interbody System, a Micro Invasive™ solution for TLIF and PLIF procedures featuring a low 6mm starting height.

Designed to support minimally invasive surgical access, VersaLift offers one of the smallest starting heights available for a TLIF expandable interbody implant, beginning at just 6mm. Approved for 8, 10, and 12mm widths with up to 15° of lordotic correction, the system’s low-profile design is intended to facilitate insertion through constrained anatomy while minimizing tissue disruption and nerve retraction.

VersaLift features controlled in-situ expansion designed to maintain implant length throughout deployment while supporting restoration of anatomic disc height and indirect decompression of neural elements. Streamlined instrumentation is designed to help surgeons efficiently achieve alignment and procedural goals while maintaining a simplified workflow.

“VersaLift represents our continued focus on procedural innovation and minimally invasive spine surgery,” said Rich Mueller, President & CEO. “By combining a 6mm starting height with controlled in-situ expansion, VersaLift provides surgeons with a versatile expandable technology designed to address challenging anatomy while supporting procedural efficiency.”

For more information about Life Spine and its portfolio of spinal solutions, visit Life Spine.

About Life Spine, Inc.

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com.

Mr. Joe Fricano

Chief Financial Officer

jfricano@lifespine.com

847-884-6117