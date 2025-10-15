Life Sciences IT Market to Capture USD 67.69 Billion by 2034, says Healthcare Experts

According to Towards Healthcare, the global life sciences IT market size is calculated at USD 23.71 billion in 2024, grew to USD 26.33 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 67.69 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.06% between 2025 and 2034.

The factors that govern market growth include the growing need for automation in life science operations and increasing investments. Favorable regulatory policies support the adoption of advanced technologies to streamline various functions. It is difficult for life science companies to handle complex data. Life sciences IT enables them to convert data into actionable insights.

The Life Sciences IT Market: Highlights

➢ The market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion in 2025.

➢ Forecasted to grow to USD 67.69 billion by 2034.

➢ Expected to maintain a CAGR of 11.06% from 2025 to 2034.

➢ North America dominated the market share by 48% in 2024.

➢ Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.

➢ By component, the services segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

➢ By component, the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

➢ By application, the drug discovery informatics segment held the largest revenue share of the life sciences IT market in 2024.

➢ By application, the real-world data analytics & commercial intelligence segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

➢ By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By deployment mode, the cloud-based (private & hybrid) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➢ By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2024.

➢ By end-user, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

What is Life Sciences IT?

The life sciences IT market refers to the use of digital tools to support medical innovations, drug treatments, disease management, and clinical management. These digital tools include the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). IT solutions enable product innovation, workforce assistance, operational efficiency, and supply chain visibility. These solutions are reshaping the market by enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient processes.

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 26.33 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 67.69 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 11.06% Leading Region North America Share by 48% Market Segmentation By Component, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region Top Key Players Oracle Life Sciences, Veeva Systems, IQVIA, Medidata (Dassault Systèmes), SAP SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer / Revvity, LabWare, IDBS (Danaher), Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro, TCS Life Sciences, Infosys Life Sciences, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Clario, Biovia (Dassault Systèmes), Dotmatics (Insightful Science)

Environmental Sustainability: Major Potential

The life science sector accounts for 4.4% of global emissions, and it is projected that the carbon footprint will triple by 2050. Researchers are aware of mitigating climate change and its negative impacts on human health. Thus, life science companies adopt IT solutions to address sustainability issues. IT solutions help create more efficient and less resource-intensive processes. AI accelerates the drug development process, saving time and costs. IT solutions revolutionize wastewater treatment by providing real-time insights into wastewater chemical composition, sewage blockages, and pH.

Privacy Challenges: Major Limitation

The life sciences IT market faces formidable challenges, including privacy and data security issues. IT solutions possess a risk of data leakage and security breaches of confidential information. Life science companies are vulnerable to cyberattacks like ransomware and malware. This leads to the misuse of information, hindering data integrity and governance.

The Life Sciences IT Market: Regional Analysis

North America held a major revenue share by 48% of the market in 2024. The presence of key players, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, and favorable government support are the major growth factors for the market in North America. Life science companies in North America aim to accelerate processes and deliver the right treatment to patients faster. Favorable regulatory environment and the availability of a robust healthcare infrastructure contribute to market growth.

The U.S. is home to several key players, including Virtusa, IQVIA, and Cognizant, that deliver innovative life sciences IT solutions. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the approval of novel drugs or medical devices in the U.S. The U.S. also hosted a “AI in Drug & Biological Product Development Hybrid Public Workshop” to discuss the guiding principles for the responsible use of AI in the development of safe and effective drug and biological products.

Canada possesses more than 2,000 medtech companies that develop world-class medical technologies. The Canadian government recently launched a $2 billion Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy. The Pan-Canadian AI Strategy accelerates the adoption of AI across Canada’s economy and society, accounting for an investment of approximately $742 million since 2017.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the life sciences IT market during the forecast period.

Countries like China, India, and Japan have a strong presence of life science companies that focus on product innovation. The increasing number of life science startups and the burgeoning venture capital investment infrastructure boost market growth. Government organizations also provide funding to adopt advanced technologies in life science firms. People are becoming aware of the benefits of using IT solutions and smart technologies.

The life science sector in China is emerging, driven by increasing R&D investments and strong government support. There are over 3,000 life science companies in China, of which 1,682 companies have secured funding. The clinical trial infrastructure is booming in China, necessitating life science companies to adopt automation. As of September 2025, 46,046 studies are registered on the clinicaltrials.gov website.

The Life Sciences IT Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The services segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024, due to the availability of advanced tools and cost-effectiveness. Services eliminate the need for a life science company to install an IT solution. Companies that lack suitable infrastructure and skilled professionals to operate digital tools mostly prefer IT services. Service providers provide relevant expertise and customized solutions to complex problems, ensuring data accuracy and system efficiency. Thus, life science IT services help drive innovations, navigate challenges, and achieve growth in the sector.

The infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. IaaS enables companies to access cloud infrastructure for computing, storage, networking, and virtualization. On the other hand, PaaS delivers and manages all hardware and software resources to develop applications through the cloud. These tools enable researchers to access data from anywhere and at any time without visiting an organization.

By Application

The drug discovery informatics segment held the largest revenue share of the life sciences IT market in 2024, due to the need for faster drug approvals and high-efficiency drugs. The conventional drug development process is very tedious and requires a huge amount of time and exorbitant costs. Drug discovery informatics, such as cheminformatics and bioinformatics, reduces the drug development timelines, enabling researchers to focus on structural optimization. This leads to the development of drugs with high efficacy and reduced side effects.

The real-world data analytics & commercial intelligence segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Real-world data analytics provide real-time data, allowing professionals to make data-driven insights. The increasing use of wearable and medical devices leads to the generation of large datasets, necessitating healthcare professionals to extract valuable information. Data analytics also assist in optimizing the design and execution of clinical trials, identifying human subjects, and predicting potential outcomes.

By Deployment Mode

The on-premise segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the life sciences IT market in 2024, due to the ability to have complete control and data privacy. On-premise IT solutions allow professionals to store and manage data without the risk of data leakage. They do not require an active internet connection to operate on-premise solutions, resulting in lower monthly internet costs. They offer greater customization and flexibility for tailored needs. On-premise solutions are restricted to use by authorized personnel, maintaining data privacy.

The cloud-based (private & hybrid) segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Cloud-based solutions are increasingly adopted, driven by advancements in connectivity technology. They can store large amounts of data and can be accessed from anywhere. They do not require any specialized infrastructure and reduce the IT staff’s responsibilities. Unlike on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions eliminate the need for high upfront costs to purchase equipment. Moreover, they offer regular data backup options, minimizing the risk of losing vital information.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical companies segment led the life sciences IT market in 2024, due to the availability of favorable infrastructure and growing research activities. Large pharma companies have the suitable capital investment to deploy advanced tools. The increasing competition among pharmaceutical companies facilitates them to launch novel products faster, strengthening their market position. Life sciences IT also allows pharmaceutical companies to expand their geographical presence by streamlining their regulatory procedures.

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Large and small life science companies outsource their research activities to develop innovative products, enabling them to focus on their core competencies. By leveraging IT solutions, CROs can manage multiple tasks simultaneously. They help manage complex research data from numerous companies and provide tailored services.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Life Sciences IT Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation It is an American multinational IT company specializing in life science technologies, digital strategies, and operations to improve product development. Persistent Systems Persistent offers life science software solutions that create connected digital labs and support decentralized trials for pharmaceutical companies. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) The company’s TCS Interactive Life Sciences helps in marketing by understanding iterative customer data analytics, developing UX/UI, and providing brand strategy. Clarivate plc The British-American analytics company recently launched DRG Fusion to support commercial analytics in life sciences. Accenture plc Accenture Life Sciences consulting is helping companies deliver better patient outcomes to stay ahead of the dynamic healthcare landscape.

Life Sciences IT Market Top Companies

• Oracle Life Systems

• Veeva Systems

• IQVIA

• Medidata

• SAP SE

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• LabWare

• Wipro

• Infosys Life Sciences

• Waters Corporation

• Clario

• Biovia (Dassault Systèmes)

Recent Developments in the Life Sciences IT Market

➢ In June 2025, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. announced a collaboration with Omnicom to drive a technology-led innovation launch strategy. The partnership will enable Achieve to leverage Omnicom’s Credera platform to enhance precision targeting, optimize channel performance, and accelerate meaningful engagement with patients and providers.

➢ In March 2025, TMRW Life Sciences announced the launch of TMRW Vault, a state-of-the-art liquid nitrogen smart tank and digital workstation. The platform can enable clinics to manage specimens, such as frozen eggs, sperm, and embryos, digitally.

➢ In March 2025, Tenthpin Management Consultants, a Switzerland-based company, announced the launch of Tenthpin AI Labs (TAIL) in Hyderabad, India. The labs were launched to accelerate AI adoption across the drug lifecycle, from R&D to improved patient outcomes. This helps Hyderabad to position itself as a life sciences hub.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

• Software

IMS, ELN, CDMS, CTMS, Pharmacovigilance tools

Regulatory compliance & quality management software

• Services

IT consulting, integration, validation, support & hosting

• Hardware

Data servers, storage, and high-performance computing (HPC) units

• Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

By Application

• Drug Discovery Informatics

Molecular modeling, AI/ML-assisted compound screening

• Real-World Data Analytics & Commercial Intelligence

• Clinical Trial Management

• Regulatory Information Management Systems (RIMS)

• Pharmacovigilance & Safety Systems

• Laboratory & Research Informatics

• Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

• Sales & Marketing/CRM Platforms

By Deployment Mode

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based (Private & Hybrid)

• Edge & Distributed Computing

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Government & Regulatory Agencies

By Region

• North America

○ U.S.

○ Canada

• Asia Pacific

○ China

○ Japan

○ India

○ South Korea

○ Thailand

• Europe

○ Germany

○ UK

○ France

○ Italy

○ Spain

○ Sweden

○ Denmark

○ Norway

• Latin America

○ Brazil

○ Mexico

○ Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

○ South Africa

○ UAE

○ Saudi Arabia

○ Kuwait

