Life Sciences ERP Software Market Accelerates with Rising Adoption and Technological Advancements

According to Towards Healthcare experts, the global life sciences ERP software market is advancing rapidly, with projections indicating substantial revenue growth between 2025 and 2034. This expansion is being driven by increased investments, ongoing innovation, and rising adoption across diverse industry segments.

By 2025, cloud-based ERP solutions will take center stage, supported by advancements in AI, IoT, and other digital technologies. These evolving platforms are increasingly applied in drug discovery, clinical trials, and research and development activities. Offering greater scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, life sciences ERP systems play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining workflows, and improving overall outcomes.

Numerous factors influence market growth, including technological advancements and the increasing competition among pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. The rapidly evolving regulatory landscape necessitates that companies document every process. The demand for ERP software is increasing due to growing research activities and the rising number of clinical trials.

The Life Sciences ERP Software Market: Highlights

➢ North America dominated the global market in 2024.

➢ Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

➢ By component, the software (licenses & subscriptions) segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By component, the services segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

➢ By deployment mode, the cloud-based ERP segment led the life sciences ERP software market in 2024 and is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years.

➢ By functionality/module, the quality & compliance management segment held a dominant revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By functionality/module, the research and development (R&D) module segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

➢ By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

➢ By end-user, the contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

➢ By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By enterprise size, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is Life Sciences ERP Software?

The life sciences ERP software market refers to the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to meet operational, financial, and regulatory requirements of the healthcare sector. ERP software streamlines several operations from research and development to supply chain management and regulatory compliance. It enables companies to make effective decisions, scale up their operations, and improve compliance and safety. It automates all business processes, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

Increasing Market Competition: Major Potential

The increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotech startups and venture capital investments potentiate competition among life science companies. This encourages them to deliver advanced products and services at a faster rate. In 2024, global pharmaceutical startups collectively raised approximately $4.1 billion in funding. Thus, life science companies are increasingly adopting ERP software to manage their supply chain, clinical trials, and data analysis. ERP systems enable them to adapt to ongoing changes, predict challenges, and optimize processes based on real-time data. This allows companies to focus on their core competencies and strengthen their market position.

Cost and Complexity: Major Limitation

The integration of ERP software is expensive and less feasible for small- and medium-sized enterprises. Apart from the initial installation, companies need to pay additional subscription charges. Additionally, life science companies, especially in low- and middle-income countries, lack trained professionals to operate complex ERP systems. These limitations hinder the use of ERP software, restricting market growth.

The Lif Sciences ERP Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. The region has a strong presence of leading life science companies, potentiating the demand for ERP software. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and favorable regulatory policies boost the market. Prominent players collaborate to access advanced technologies and expand their geographical presence.

The U.S. hosts numerous companies like IQVIA Technologies, Navigator Business Solutions, and Oracle Corporation that provide advanced ERP software to the U.S. and global markets. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the approval of ERP systems through 21 CFR part 11 regulations in the U.S. to ensure accuracy, consistency, and reliability of data.

Canada is home to more than 2,300 life science companies, of which 947 companies have collectively raised $40.2 billion in venture capital and private equity. The Canadian government initiatives, like the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canada Digital Adoption Program, foster the adoption of ERP software.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the life sciences ERP software market during the forecast period.

The increasing number of life science startups and growing research and development activities bolster market growth. Government organizations launch initiatives and provide funding to introduce digitization in the life science sector. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, and Japan are emerging as global clinical trial hubs, leading to the generation of a large volume of datasets.

The South Korean government also supports the adoption of ERP software by launching a five-point strategy to transform its bio-health industry, focusing on innovation in medical services, export growth, and AI-driven R&D advancement. The South Korean pharmaceutical sector is growing at an exponential rate. South Korean companies discovered more than 1,300 new drug candidates in the last three years, accounting for 10% of the global total.

The Indian government provides 65-75% of the capital cost, including installation charges, software, and annual service costs, to SMEs for the installation of ERP software. With the launch of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s initiative, India is emerging as a powerhouse in early-stage clinical research, especially in Phase 1 trials.

The Life Sciences ERP Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The software (licenses & subscriptions) segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. This segment dominated because life science companies can have complete control over their data through software. The increasing need for maintaining personalized datasets promotes the use of ERP software. Software enables companies to access their data from anywhere and at any time without the intervention of any third party. The increasing investments by several government and private bodies facilitate the segment’s growth.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Services provide relevant expertise and customized solutions to complex problems. They help simplify effective data management and evolving regulatory compliance. They eliminate the need for maintaining and installing software solutions. They are primarily beneficial for small- and medium-sized enterprises as they lack specialized facilities and skilled professionals.

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based ERP segment held the largest revenue share of the life sciences ERP software market in 2024 and is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The demand for cloud-based software is increasing due to its ability to store and manage vast amounts of data. Multiple users can access data from anywhere and at any time simultaneously. Cloud-based ERP software facilitates scalability, accessibility, and affordability. Advancements in internet connectivity technologies augment the segment’s growth. Cloud-based software provides customizability and great data visibility.

By Functionality/Module

The quality & compliance management segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. This segment dominated because quality & compliance management are essential for life science companies to ensure product safety. Life science companies need to comply with rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes. The quality & compliance management feature in ERP software increases productivity and reduces compliance risk. This reduces manual errors, ensures data integrity, and strengthens security, providing enhanced transparency.

The research and development (R&D) module segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the life sciences ERP software market over the forecast period. ERP software helps companies manage R&D data. It provides the autonomy and flexibility to document processes and formulas at every stage of R&D. It allows companies to conduct complex research activities and focus on data interpretation rather than data management. ERP software for the R&D module is installed in life science companies to improve productivity and generate more revenue.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024. The segmental growth is attributed to the availability of favorable infrastructure and skilled professionals. This enables companies to adopt state-of-the-art ERP software. Pharmaceutical companies conduct research activities and clinical trials to launch a product in the market. They also need to focus on the timely delivery of products to patients. All these aspects necessitate the use of ERP software.

The contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the life sciences ERP software market during the studied years. Major pharmaceutical companies outsource their services to CMOs to focus on their core competencies, such as product sales and marketing. CMOs manage activities of numerous companies simultaneously, leading to the generation of large datasets. ERP software simplifies the entire operations of CMOs, enabling them to deliver personalized services.

By Enterprise Size

The large enterprises segment led the market in 2024, due to suitable capital investment and complex operations. ERP software enables large enterprises to perform multiple experiments and manage data for multiple products. It helps companies to reduce the time-to-market approval of their innovative products, control costs, and enhance supply chain quality and accuracy. By leveraging ERP software, large enterprises can focus on product sales and marketing, enabling them to stay ahead in the competitive market.

The small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the life sciences ERP software market over the forecast period. SMEs adopt ERP software to automate their business processes and offer a precise and unified image of their business. ERP leads to higher productivity, scalability, and cost savings in business processes. SMEs can achieve real-time visibility, increase efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings SAP SE SAP’s ERP software enables life sciences companies to optimize clinical operations and bring drugs to market faster. Oracle Corporation The life sciences solutions by Oracle unify clinical trials data, streamline and automate safety case management, and strengthen business operations. IQVIA Technologies IQVIA’s SmartSolve eQMS for life sciences facilitates quality & regulatory compliance, digital content management, quality management, and supply chain management. Dassault Systèmes The DELMIA ERP solution improves planning efficiency, driving growth for SME manufacturing companies.

Life Sciences ERP Software Market Top Companies

➢ SAP SE

➢ Oracle Corporation

➢ IQVIA Technologies

➢ NetSuite

➢ BatchMaster Software

➢ Dassault Systèmes

➢ Plex Systems

➢ Deacom

➢ EpiCore Software Corporation

➢ Veeva Systems

Recent Developments in the Life Sciences ERP Software Market

➢ In May 2025, SAP launched the SAP Business Suite package for SAP Supply Chain Management to align with specific line-of-business needs. The software offers an AI-driven, network-enabled solution to help customers integrate data, operational processes, and supply chain functions.

➢ In January 2025, Erawat Pharma, a leading capsule manufacturer, announced the installation of BatchMaster Software to address production, quality control, and compliance challenges. The software automates and streamlines operations, from raw material procurement to production scheduling and delivery.

Life Sciences ERP Software Market Segmentation

By Component

• Software (Licenses & Subscriptions)

• Services

○ Implementation

○ Training & Support

○ System Integration

○ Consulting

By Deployment Mode

• Cloud-Based ERP

• On-Premise ERP

• Hybrid ERP

By Functionality/Module

• Quality & Compliance Management

○ Audit Trails

○ Document Control

○ Regulatory Compliance (e.g., FDA, EMA)

• Research & Development (R&D) Module

• Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

• Inventory & Supply Chain Management

• Batch Record Management

• Financial & Accounting Management

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Human Resources (HRM)

• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Integration

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Clinical Labs & Diagnostics Firms

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Region

• North America

○ U.S.

○ Canada

• Asia Pacific

○ China

○ Japan

○ India

○ South Korea

○ Thailand

• Europe

○ Germany

○ UK

○ France

○ Italy

○ Spain

○ Sweden

○ Denmark

○ Norway

• Latin America

○ Brazil

○ Mexico

○ Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

○ South Africa

○ UAE

○ Saudi Arabia

○ Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

