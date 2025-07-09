Life Science Analytics Market Booms USD 11.27 in 2025 with North America at 51% Share and AI Driving Future Growth

The global life science analytics market size is calculated at USD 11.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 21.85 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% for the forecasted period.

The global life science analytics market size was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 21.85 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The growth of the market is driven by the growing drug discovery research and innovation in novel drug development, and the development of biologics drives the growth of the market.

Get a sneak peek into key insights and trends shaping the life science analytics landscape: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5448

Key Takeaway

• North America dominated the global life science analytics market share by 51% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

• By component, the services segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

• By type, the descriptive segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

• By type, the predictive segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By application, the sales & marketing support segment led the global life science analytics market in 2024.

• By application, the research and development segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

• By delivery, the on-demand segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024 and is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

• By end-user, the pharmaceutical segment held the major share of the market in 2024.

• By end-user, the biotechnology segment is estimated to show the fastest growth in the life science analytics market over the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Life science analytics uses data analytics techniques, which are used by various industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, and research. The techniques are used for data analytics, for improvement and efficient drug development, and development of personalized medicine and to enhance operational efficiency, and for the improvement of patient outcomes. The key aspects of life science analytics are data collection and processing, and data analytics techniques.

Access detailed market statistics, segment analysis, and forecasting in our comprehensive databook: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-databook/5448

What Are the Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities Responsible for The Growth of The Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand and adoption of analytical solutions for the development of personalized medicines and for complex clinical trials to optimize and improve decision-making, which drives the growth and demand for the market.

Additionally, technological advancements like the integration of AI and MI for transformation and computation of large datasets for better and innovative outcomes, and for more efficient drug development. The healthcare data management and demand from hospitals and healthcare organizations for the transformation of patient data are a potential and growth drivers that create opportunity for the growth of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The Life Science Analytics Market?

Demand from industries

• The growing demand for data analytics from industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, and research is for the management of data.

Integration of AI and ML

• The integration of AI and ML for drug discovery and development, and the development of personalized medicines and management of diseases, is a growing trend.

Improvement in research

• The growing demand for decision making and improvement in research, and increased operational efficiency drive the growth.

Data accuracy

• The growing demand for data accuracy and data management drives the growth of the market.

What Is the Growing Challenge in The Life Science Analytics Market?

The lack of domain-specific solutions in data analytics, which is a rising demand from various industries, especially the healthcare sector, but a lack of availability and using of generalized solution for diverse and complexed fields to address specific department restrict the use and is a challenge for the market which hinders the growth of the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Life Science Analytics Market In 2024?

North America dominated the global market share by 51% in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the technological advancements and strict regulation in the region, which demands for development of analytical solutions for the management of complex datasets and the development of innovative and advanced solution systems, which drives the growth of the market. The rising supports from the government and research and development of key players in the market also supports the growth and expansion of the market.

The U.S. accelerates life‑science analytics through FDA’s internal AI rollout for drug reviews, NIH’s All of Us precision medicine cohort, open‑source platforms like precisionFDA and HIVE for genomic and NGS data, and the AI‑Bioscience Collaborative summit enhancing public–private data integration.

Canada accelerates life‑science analytics via AI-powered genomic initiatives like the Canadian Precision Health Initiative, sequencing over 100,000 diverse genomes, smart drug‑discovery efforts combating superbugs, predictive hospital analytics, and AI/robotics-enabled cell and gene therapy manufacturing platforms driving R&D precision.

• According to Volza's Global Export data, the world shipped out 6,002 Life Science shipments from November 2023 to October 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 673 world exporters to 1,291 buyers, showing a growth rate of 20% over the previous 12 months.

• According to Volza's Global Export data, globally, India, China, and the United States are the top three exporters of Life Science. India is the global leader in Life Science exports with 431,059 shipments, followed closely by China with 85,638 shipments, and the United States in third place with 71,356 shipments.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Life Science Analytics Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. The region has seen a steady growth in the market, driven by the growing investments by increasing investments by the government for the potential growth of the market. The growing technological advancements, like the integration of AI and ML for data accuracy and data management from various industries, fuel the growth of the market, supporting the growth and expansion of the market.

China is accelerating life‑science analytics through massive public health data integration, government-backed AI projects, and rapidly streamlined clinical pipelines. Advances like the CNGB’s genomic biobank and AI imaging systems (e.g., DeepSeek) enhance R&D speed, diagnostics, and precision medicine.

India accelerates life‑science analytics with rapid AI/ML-powered drug discovery, genomics efforts like Genome India Project, and quantum‑AI genome detection. Strong growth of life‑science GCCs, rising GenAI adoption in pharma, and public-private data integration amplify research precision and speed.

• According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 3,395 Life Science shipments from October 2023 to November 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 261 Indian exporters to 792 buyers, showing a growth rate of 31% over the previous 12 months.

Segmental Insights

By Component

How did component segmentation dominate the life science analytics market in 2024?

The services segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The services segment in the life science analytics market plays a crucial role by offering end-to-end support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, which fuels the demand.

These services include data management, advanced analytics, consulting, and implementation support to help organizations optimize clinical trials, enhance drug discovery, and improve operational efficiency, increasing the demand. Outsourcing analytics services enables life science companies to focus on core competencies while leveraging expert insights, ensuring regulatory compliance, reducing costs, and accelerating decision-making in a highly competitive environment, which increases the growth and supports expansion.

By Type

How did descriptive segment dominate the life science analytics market in 2024?

The descriptive segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The descriptive analytics segment in the life science analytics market focuses on analyzing historical data to identify patterns and trends, providing valuable insights into past performance. This type helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies understand clinical trial outcomes, patient behaviors, and market dynamics.

By summarizing complex data into clear reports, descriptive analytics supports informed decision-making, improves operational efficiency, and enables better resource allocation, driving more effective strategies across research, development, and commercial activities. These factors drive the growth of the market.

The predictive segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The predictive analytics segment in the life science analytics market uses statistical models, machine learning, and data mining techniques to forecast future outcomes and trends. It helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies anticipate patient responses, identify potential risks in clinical trials, and optimize market strategies.

By enabling proactive decision-making, predictive analytics reduces costs, accelerates drug development timelines, and improves patient outcomes, driving the demand for the market. Its growing adoption supports personalized medicine initiatives and strengthens competitive advantages in an increasingly data-driven healthcare landscape. These properties increase the demand and drive the growth of the market.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

By Application

Which application segment dominated the life science analytics market in 2024?

The sales & marketing support segment led the global life science analytics market in 2024. The sales and marketing application segment in the life science analytics market focuses on leveraging data to enhance commercial strategies, improve customer engagement, and maximize revenue growth, which fuels the growth.

Companies use advanced analytics to understand physician prescribing patterns, patient preferences, and market trends, enabling more targeted and effective promotional campaigns. By identifying high-potential markets, optimizing sales force effectiveness, and personalizing outreach, analytics empowers life science firms to make data-driven decisions, strengthen brand positioning, and achieve a stronger return on investment in a competitive environment, driving the growth of the market.

The research and development segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The research and development (R&D) application segment in the life science analytics market focuses on accelerating drug discovery, improving clinical trial design, and enhancing innovation through advanced data analysis. Analytics helps identify promising drug candidates, predict trial outcomes, and optimize study protocols to reduce time and costs.

By integrating diverse data sources, including genomics and real-world evidence, R&D teams can make more informed decisions, increase success rates, and bring effective therapies to market faster, ultimately benefiting both patients and companies, fueling the demand and supporting the growth of the market.

By Delivery

How did on on-demand segment dominate the life science analytics market in 2024?

The on-demand segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024 and is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. The on-demand delivery segment in the life science analytics market offers flexible, scalable, and cost-effective access to analytics solutions without the need for significant upfront investments in infrastructure. This model allows pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to use analytics tools and services as needed, supporting real-time data analysis and faster insights. By enabling quick deployment and easy scalability, on-demand delivery helps organizations respond rapidly to changing market dynamics, improve operational agility, and focus resources on core scientific and commercial priorities.

By End Use

How did the End-Use Segment Dominate the Life Science Analytics Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical segment held the major share of the market in 2024. The pharmaceutical end-use segment in the life science analytics market utilizes advanced data analytics to optimize drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization processes. By analyzing large datasets from clinical trials, real-world evidence, and market trends, pharmaceutical companies can make more informed decisions, improve patient safety, and enhance treatment effectiveness.

Analytics supports regulatory compliance, reduces time-to-market, and increases operational efficiency. This data-driven approach ultimately helps pharmaceutical firms develop innovative therapies, target the right patient populations, and gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving industry.

The biotechnology segment is estimated to show the fastest growth in the life science analytics market over the forecast period. The biotechnology end-use segment in the market leverages powerful data analysis to advance research, improve product development, and drive innovation in areas like gene therapy, personalized medicine, and biologics. By integrating complex datasets from genomics, proteomics, and clinical studies, biotechnology companies can identify new drug targets, predict therapeutic outcomes, and streamline laboratory workflows.

Analytics also supports regulatory submissions and ensures quality control. This data-driven approach helps biotechnology firms accelerate breakthroughs, enhance patient care, and maintain a strong competitive edge in a dynamic, rapidly evolving field, which drives the demand and helps the market to grow.

Recent Developments

• In January 2025, Clarivate Plc, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, introduced DRG Fusion, an advanced platform designed to enhance commercial analytics in the life sciences sector. Combining integrated real-world data with expertise from clinical and data science specialists, Fusion empowers biopharma and medtech organizations to navigate complex disease and competitive environments effectively. By simplifying raw data management, it enables users to generate actionable insights more efficiently, ultimately supporting better strategic decision-making and accelerating growth in a highly dynamic market..

• In October 2025, Oracle unveiled Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences, an AI-powered, cloud-scale data and analytics platform designed to accelerate insight generation by consolidating diverse data sets into a unified, intelligent workbench. This solution enables users to address complex research questions, derive actionable insights, and seamlessly integrate findings into their existing Oracle Health and Life Sciences applications. With this innovation, organizations can better identify market opportunities, evaluate commercial potential, and optimize launch strategies, furthering Oracle’s mission to connect clinical research with clinical care.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Contributions & Offerings Analytics8 Provides data strategy and advanced analytics solutions tailored for life sciences, improving clinical trial efficiency and regulatory compliance. B Eye Specializes in data visualization and business intelligence for pharmaceutical firms, helping optimize operations and R&D outcomes. Clarivate plc Offers data analytics and insights through platforms like Cortellis, aiding drug development, IP analysis, and competitive intelligence. Coherent Solutions Delivers custom software and analytics solutions for life sciences, focusing on patient data integration and real-world evidence generation. EXL Analytics Combines AI, machine learning, and deep domain knowledge to drive outcomes in clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, and patient engagement. IQVIA A leader in healthcare data analytics, providing real-world insights, AI-powered platforms, and advanced analytics for faster, cost-effective drug development. NVIDIA Powers AI-driven drug discovery and genomics analysis through GPU-accelerated computing and partnerships with life science companies. Oracle Offers cloud-based health and life sciences platforms, enabling secure data management, advanced analytics, and trial optimization. PBR Life Sciences Provides analytics consulting, R&D data integration, and clinical data management services for pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Tellius Inc. Delivers AI-powered analytics and decision intelligence platforms, enabling life science companies to uncover insights from complex data.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The next-generation AI in life sciences market is growing fast and is expected to reach several hundred million dollars by 2034, driven by new trends and strong demand.

The genomics life science analytics market is set for steady growth, with revenue expected to reach hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034.

The generative AI in life sciences market is valued at USD 250 million in 2024, growing to USD 302.05 million in 2025, and projected to hit USD 1.66 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 20.82%.

The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is worth USD 6.66 billion in 2024, growing to USD 8.97 billion in 2025, and expected to soar to USD 132.34 billion by 2034, growing at 34.74% annually.

The life science tools market is forecast to grow from USD 156.52 billion in 2025 to USD 470.20 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 13%, thanks to rising R&D and tech innovation.

The AI in life sciences market is valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and USD 14.20 billion by 2034, growing at 20.21% annually.

The miRNA sequencing and assay market will grow from USD 391.73 million in 2024 to USD 443.95 million in 2025 and hit USD 1.37 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 13.33%.

The bioinformatics market is projected to grow from USD 11.53 billion in 2023 to USD 47.48 billion by 2034, growing at 13.73% per year.

The CRISPR technology market is expected to grow from USD 5.72 billion in 2024 to USD 6.67 billion in 2025 and reach USD 26.22 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 16.54%.

The biopharmaceuticals market is valued at USD 421.58 billion in 2024, growing to USD 474.28 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 1.37 trillion by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.5%.

Key players list

• Analytics8

• B Eye

• Clarivate plc

• Coherent Solutions

• EXL Analytics

• IQVIA

• NVIDIA

• Oracle

• PBR Life Sciences

• Tellius Inc.

• Trinity Life Sciences

• Virtusa Corporation

• WhizAI

• Wipro Limited

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

• Services

• Software

By Type

• Descriptive

• Reporting

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

By Application

• Sales & Marketing Support

• Research & Development

• Regulatory Compliance

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Pharmacovigilance

By Delivery

• On-demand

• On-premises

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology

• Medical Device

• Others

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

Unlock the full report for deep-dive strategic analysis, competitive intelligence, and future outlook: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5448

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare