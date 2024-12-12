Levostar Biotech Expands into the US Biopharma Market to Support RNA Medicines

LEWES, Del. – December 11th, 2024 – Levostar Biotech, an international leader in RNA synthesis for the development of cell and gene therapies, antibodies, and RNA therapies and vaccines announces its expansion into the US biopharma and biotech R&D and preclinical markets. This expansion includes a US-based team for customer support, sales and marketing, and logistics.

"The cell and gene therapy market has grown aggressively over the last few years with 32 FDA approved gene therapies and 28 approved RNA therapies. Additionally, there are over 3,500 more in the clinical and preclinical development stage," said Xin Wu, CEO of Levostar Biotech. "With a suite of products and services aimed at cutting-edge sectors including cell and gene therapy, among others, we are excited about the opportunity to grow with the industry." With several patents and proprietary tools in the Levostar portfolio, it is clear their competitive edge is already gaining momentum. CEO of liquid nanoparticle particle (LNP) technology pioneer and Levostar partner, Scindy Pharmaceutical, "Levostar holds significant technological and market advantages in plasmid and mRNA synthesis. By combining Levostar's expertise with Scindy Pharmaceutical's capabilities in LNP technology, this collaboration will generate synergistic advancements, accelerating research and application of mRNA-LNP technologies. Together, we aim to contribute to the global development and commercialization of mRNA-based drugs." Levostar's innovations include: ● monoPlasmid: mRNA production solving issues like Poly (A) stability, low supercoiling, and low yield ● CleanCirc: PIE ● pDNABoost: low-copy plasmid production with increased yield and quality ● xNABoost bacterial strain with mRNA yields exceeding 2X market levels According to Jaime Shoen, Chief Strategy Officer at life science consulting firm Growspark: "I was privileged to work alongside Levostar CEO, Xin Wu, for many years as our team built a world class genomic services company, and later sold it for $450M. In light of that experience, I am confident that he will continue to develop exceptional solutions and become a trusted partner here in the US supporting RNA therapeutics worldwide." About Levostar Levostar Biotech is a technology-driven enterprise focused on innovative technologies for advanced therapy medicinal products by leveraging synthetic biology, next-generation sequencing, gene editing, and other technologies. We offer leading-edge solutions for antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and RNA therapies and vaccines. We are a global company with a presence in US and China. Levostar Biotech provides reliable and convenient services to a diverse clientele. With commitment to scientific excellence and innovation, we are trusted partners in the biopharma and biotech industries, driving advancements that improve health outcomes worldwide.