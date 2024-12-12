Levostar Biotech Expands into the US Biopharma Market to Support RNA Medicines

LEWES, Del. – December 11th, 2024 – Levostar Biotech, an international leader in RNA synthesis for the development of cell and gene therapies, antibodies, and RNA therapies and vaccines announces its expansion into the US biopharma and biotech R&D and preclinical markets. This expansion includes a US-based team for customer support, sales and marketing, and logistics.
“The cell and gene therapy
market has grown aggressively over the last few years with 32 FDA approved gene
therapies and 28 approved RNA therapies. Additionally, there are over 3,500 more in the clinical and preclinical
development stage,” said Xin Wu, CEO of Levostar Biotech. “With a suite of
products and services aimed at cutting-edge sectors including cell and gene
therapy, among others, we are excited about the opportunity to grow with the
industry.” With
several patents and proprietary tools in the Levostar portfolio, it is clear
their competitive edge is already gaining momentum. Levostar’s innovations
include: ● monoPlasmid: mRNA production solving issues like Poly
(A) stability, low supercoiling, and low yield ● CleanCirc: PIE
● pDNABoost: low-copy plasmid production with increased yield and quality ● xNABoost bacterial strain with mRNA yields
exceeding 2X market levels According
to Jaime Shoen, Chief Strategy Officer at life science consulting firm
Growspark: “I was privileged to work alongside Levostar CEO, Xin Wu, for many
years as our team built a world class genomic services company, and later sold
it for $450M. In light of that experience, I am confident that he will
continue to develop exceptional solutions and become a trusted partner here in
the US supporting RNA therapeutics worldwide.” About Levostar Levostar Biotech is a
technology-driven enterprise focused on innovative technologies for advanced
therapy medicinal products by leveraging synthetic biology, next-generation
sequencing, gene editing, and other technologies. We offer leading-edge solutions
for antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and RNA therapies and vaccines. We are
a global company with a presence in US and China. Levostar Biotech provides
reliable and convenient services to a diverse clientele. With commitment to
scientific excellence and innovation, we are trusted partners in the biopharma
and biotech industries, driving advancements that improve health outcomes
worldwide. To learn more about Levostar Biotech visit our website.
Levostar: Pioneering Solutions in RNA Synthesis Jaime Shoen Levostar Biotech 619-537-9202
