LAPIX Therapeutics Appoints Nimbus CEO Abbas Kazimi to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LAPIX Therapeutics has appointed Abbas Kazimi, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors as the Company advances its TIM 3/4 agonist program through Phase 1b clinical trials in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Kazimi brings more than two decades of biotechnology leadership experience spanning company building, corporate strategy, financing, and drug development. As CEO of Nimbus Therapeutics, he has overseen the advancement of a pipeline of precision medicines targeting significant unmet medical needs.

"LAPIX is pursuing a differentiated approach to autoimmune disease at a time when patients and physicians continue to need better therapies that can deliver a meaningful and durable benefit," said Kazimi. "The company's TIM-3/TIM-4 agonist platform has the potential to open a new therapeutic path and redefine how autoimmune diseases are treated, and the emerging clinical progress is particularly compelling. I look forward to working with the team as they advance their lead therapeutic and build a leading immunology company."

"Abbas is a highly respected biotechnology leader with deep experience in company building, strategy, financing, and drug development," said Anas Fathallah, Chief Executive Officer of LAPIX Therapeutics. "As we advance our lead program through Phase 1b studies in RA and AD, his experience scaling innovative biotechnology companies and guiding transformative therapies through development will be invaluable. We are excited to welcome him to the Board during this important phase of growth."

The appointment comes as LAPIX continues to generate clinical data supporting its lead autoimmune program (LPX-TI641). The Company is evaluating the therapeutic in over 75 patients at 2 different doses for up to 3 months in ongoing Phase 1b studies and plans to further expand development across additional autoimmune indications.

LAPIX is developing a new therapeutic designed to selectively target pathogenic immune cells that drive autoimmune disease. The company believes this approach could represent a paradigm shift beyond conventional immunosuppressive therapies by delivering deep and durable disease control while preserving broader immune function without the immunosuppressive side effects of other autoimmune treatments.

About LAPIX Therapeutics

LAPIX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation first in class oral TIM 3/4 agonist for autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead therapeutic is designed to selectively eliminate disease-driving immune cells with the goal of delivering durable remissions and improved outcomes for patients living with chronic autoimmune conditions.

Media Contact

Anas M. Fathallah, Ph.D.

CEO & Co-Founder

LAPIX Therapeutics

info@lapixtherapeutics.com