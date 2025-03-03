LabVantage Solutions Introduces Customer Success Services Portfolio to Optimize LIMS Management and User Experience

—Portfolio Helps Maximize Investment in LabVantage LIMS; Offers Tailored Success Plans for Each Customer—

LabVantage’s Customer Success Services Portfolio directly addresses a critical challenge faced by laboratories—maintaining and optimizing their LIMS beyond the initial deployment. Many labs struggle with resource-intensive tasks such as system configurations and updates, which can divert focus from core operations and lead to suboptimal performance and diminished ROI. Traditional support services often fall short in delivering the deep expertise and proactive strategies needed to unlock the full potential of a LIMS. LabVantage’s Customer Success Services Portfolio bridges this gap by offering tailored success plans and specialized services that provide strategic guidance and value driven consultancy throughout the system’s lifetime. This approach simplifies system management, improves user adoption, and future-proofs the system. For the LIMS industry, this marks a shift toward proactive, expertise-driven system management that extends well after the initial deployment phase.

“We are committed to helping our customers focus on productivity and accelerating their time to value,” said Jeffrey Policastro, Vice President of Customer Success at LabVantage Solutions. “With a focus on sustained efficiency, our Customer Success Services Portfolio can empower lab teams to shift their attention from system maintenance to driving meaningful scientific and business outcomes. We’ll craft a success plan that is unique and adaptable to each customer’s needs—whether they manage a single site or an entire enterprise. With our proactive approach, we aim to co-author the future of lab operations as a trusted partner alongside our customers, ensuring sustainable success and continuous value from their LIMS.”

The Customer Success Services Portfolio includes exclusive services designed to support laboratories in maintaining and enhancing their LabVantage LIMS, including:

Master Data Management – Assists with master data creation and verification to ensure data integrity and consistency.

– Assists with master data creation and verification to ensure data integrity and consistency. Flex – Provides continuous support and assistance for system configuration and deployment, minimizing resolution times for configuration-related issues.

– Provides continuous support and assistance for system configuration and deployment, minimizing resolution times for configuration-related issues. Automated Testing and Validation Services – Streamlines system validation and ensures compliance, reducing time and effort for regression, upgrade, and sprint testing.

– Streamlines system validation and ensures compliance, reducing time and effort for regression, upgrade, and sprint testing. VantageXpert eLearning Platform – A next-generation training platform

With the increasing complexity of laboratory operations, the demand for proactive LIMS management has grown significantly. LabVantage’s new portfolio provides a structured approach to maintaining system performance and usability, offering customers tangible improvements in efficiency and ROI:

Time Savings: Automated testing reduces testing efforts by up to 75%, while streamlined configuration management cuts support efforts by up to 50%. This enables lab staff to focus on core scientific and operational priorities.

Automated testing reduces testing efforts by up to 75%, while streamlined configuration management cuts support efforts by up to 50%. This enables lab staff to focus on core scientific and operational priorities. Faster, More Efficient Training: The VantageXpert eLearning platform accelerates training by 50%, while increasing the time to proficiency by 15%.

The VantageXpert eLearning platform accelerates training by 50%, while increasing the time to proficiency by 15%. Enhanced Performance: With up to 20% fewer application errors and a significant drop in support tickets (40-50%), labs experience smoother operations and reduced downtime.

To learn more about LabVantage’s Customer Success Services Portfolio, please visit labvantage.com or meet LabVantage leaders at PittCon 2025 (March 1-5) held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (Booth #1832).

About LabVantage Solutions

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. Its highly configurable, 100% browser-based platform consists of LIMS, ELN, LES, SDMS, and advanced analytics, supporting seamless deployment into any environment. Serving over 1,500 customers across life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biobanking, food & beverage, forensics, and more, LabVantage Solutions empowers innovation, helps improve product quality, and ensures compliance with industry regulations. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with offices worldwide, LabVantage Solutions has driven laboratory digital transformation for over 40 years. For more information, visit labvantage.com.

