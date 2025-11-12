L7 Informatics Draws Parallels Between Cloud, Mobile, and AI: Infrastructure Must Come First

AUSTIN, Texas – November 12, 2025 – L7 Informatics states that artificial intelligence in life sciences is following the same trajectory as the cloud and mobile technology waves: innovation cannot scale without infrastructure. While 88% of organizations now use AI, according to McKinsey, Gartner reports that 60% of AI projects will be abandoned through 2026 if unsupported by AI-ready data. The gap between AI adoption and AI infrastructure is holding back the industry.

Every major technology wave begins with bold ideas and an infrastructure problem. Cloud applications could not scale until platforms like AWS and Azure created the computing and storage layer beneath them. The mobile app revolution did not take off until iOS and Android provided standardized APIs, data models, and distribution frameworks. Each wave brought remarkable innovation, but only after the underlying foundation was in place.

According to L7 Informatics, AI in life sciences is now at that same inflection point. McKinsey reports that only 1% of executives describe their generative AI rollouts as mature, despite widespread adoption. Gartner finds that 63% of organizations either lack or remain unsure they have the proper data management practices required for AI. Deloitte's 2025 analysis adds that integration with legacy systems and governance requirements remain the top barriers to scale.

"AI cannot deliver lasting value without the right infrastructure," said Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., Founder and Strategy Officer at L7 Informatics. "Many organizations are deploying tools on top of disconnected data and fragmented workflows, which limits the impact and scalability of AI initiatives. The lesson from previous technology waves is clear: innovation begins with infrastructure."

L7 Informatics positions data contextualization, standardized ontologies, unified workflows, and a common orchestration layer as the essential building blocks for AI readiness in life sciences. Through its digital unified platform, L7|ESP®, organizations can generate contextualized data at the point of execution, automate cross-functional processes, and ensure that scientific and operational information retains its meaning when consumed by AI systems.

L7 Informatics believes that as the AI wave grows, organizations that focus on infrastructure first will be best positioned to scale intelligence across discovery, development, manufacturing, and quality. For life sciences, building the right digital foundation will determine whether AI becomes a sustainable competitive advantage or remains a series of disconnected experiments.

Read the full article, Every Technology Wave Needs Its Infrastructure: Why AI in Life Sciences is No Different, on the L7 Informatics website: https://l7informatics.com/blog/every-technology-wave-needs-its-infrastructure-why-ai-in-life-sciences-is-no-different/

About L7 Informatics

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, TX, L7 Informatics is redefining digital transformation in life sciences with L7|ESP, the Enterprise Science Platform built to unify data, orchestrate and automate workflows, and enable AI operations across R&D, CMC, manufacturing, QC, diagnostics, and clinical environments. L7|ESP connects the dots between disparate instruments, software, and teams by providing a single digital scientific platform with flexible data modeling, extensive API integrations to fit seamlessly into any ecosystem, and a full suite of built-in applications, including LIMS, ELN, MES, Inventory, and Scheduling. Learn more at L7INFORMATICS.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Tobey

L7 Informatics

jessica.tobey@l7informatics.com