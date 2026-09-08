Kura Oncology Appoints Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer

– Seasoned public company CFO with deep biopharmaceutical finance experience across commercial operations, R&D portfolio management, investor relations, and capital allocation –

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA, “Kura”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 8, 2026. Ms. Fulk will join Kura’s senior leadership team and report to Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to Kura as we enter our next phase of development as a commercial-stage company,” said Dr. Wilson. “Jennifer brings both an exceptional breadth of experience across commercial, finance, R&D portfolio management, investor relations, and global operations, and a strong track record as a public-company CFO. As we work to maximize the commercial potential of KOMZIFTI®, broaden the opportunity for ziftomenib and advance darlifarnib, her strategic judgment and financial leadership will be invaluable to disciplined capital allocation, strong execution, and long-term value creation.”

Ms. Fulk brings more than 20 years of financial and operating leadership experience spanning biopharmaceuticals, public companies, and high-growth businesses. After more than 15 years at Eli Lilly and Company, she served in a series of senior finance and operating leadership roles, including as Chief Financial Officer of publicly traded Talkspace, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of 120Water, and, most recently, Chief Financial Officer of Soleno Therapeutics.

During her tenure at Lilly, Ms. Fulk held increasingly senior roles spanning commercial finance, research and development, investor relations, treasury, and global operations. Her positions included Chief Financial Officer of Lilly’s U.S. Bio-Medicines business, with P&L responsibility for a $2.5 billion U.S. neuroscience and immunology business; Vice President, Investor Relations; and Executive Director, Lilly Global Oncology Finance, where she provided financial leadership for an annual R&D portfolio of approximately $1 billion.

“Kura has established a strong commercial foundation with KOMZIFTI and is advancing two differentiated precision-oncology franchises with significant potential,” said Ms. Fulk. “I am excited to join Troy and the Kura team at this important stage of the company’s evolution. I look forward to helping Kura build on its commercial momentum, allocate capital to its highest-value opportunities and execute with discipline across the business.”

Ms. Fulk holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI® (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the expected contributions of Ms. Fulk as Chief Financial Officer; Kura’s plans to maximize the commercial potential of KOMZIFTI, broaden the opportunity for ziftomenib and advance darlifarnib; the potential of Kura’s two differentiated precision-oncology franchises; Kura’s capital allocation strategy and plans for disciplined execution across the business; and Kura’s ability to generate long-term value. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that the expected contributions of Ms. Fulk may not be as expected; the risk that Kura’s actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kura Oncology contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com