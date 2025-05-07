Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes March/April Production Cycle; May Production Now Underway

Company Continues to Meet 2025 Scale-Up Targets

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces that it has successfully completed its March/April spider silk production run and is currently well underway with its May production cycle.





This steady progress reflects the Company's continued execution against its 2025 production scale-up plan, which builds on the significant operational and technical advancements achieved throughout 2024. Spider silk production for March and April met internal performance benchmarks and production targets, reinforcing confidence in the expanded capacity and workflow improvements implemented earlier this year.

With May's production already in progress, Kraig Labs is maintaining its momentum and remains on track to meet its full-year production capacity goals. These efforts support Kraig Labs' broader strategy to transition recombinant spider silk from pilot-scale production to commercial viability across multiple markets.

"Our teams in Vietnam and the U.S. continue to demonstrate consistent execution and focus," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "With each completed cycle, we are strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and moving closer to our goal of delivering commercial volumes of eco-friendly, performance fiber."

The Company will provide further updates as it progresses through its 2025 production calendar.

