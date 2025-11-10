Klotho Neurosciences Wins the 2025 BioTech Breakthrough ‘Cell Therapy Innovation of the Year’ Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO ) (the "Company" or "Klotho"), a U.S.-based biogenetics company, announces it has been selected as winner of the Fifth Annual BioTech Breakthrough Award in the "Cell Therapy Innovation of the Year" category.

Klotho Neurosciences earned this recognition for its pioneering work developing transformative gene and cell therapies using a patented, secreted form of the human Klotho gene (s-KL) to address devastating neurodegenerative and age-related diseases, including ALS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. By targeting the underlying mechanisms of neuronal aging, Klotho's therapies aim to slow, halt, or reverse disease progression, offering durable, disease-modifying benefits for patients with conditions that currently have limited treatment options.

"This award highlights our commitment to translating cutting-edge scientific discoveries into meaningful therapies for patients suffering from neurodegenerative and age-related diseases," said Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Klotho Neurosciences' CEO. "As the global population ages, the need for therapies that address the root causes of age-related conditions has never been greater. Klotho's focus on the human Klotho protein positions us to meet this challenge, developing therapies that not only target neurodegeneration but also have the potential to improve health span and reduce the burden of age-related disease worldwide."

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global life sciences and biotechnology industries. Conducted annually by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, the awards celebrate excellence across biopharma, therapeutics, genomics, diagnostics, and research tools.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO ) is a biogenetics company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and its novel delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

