Kivo Expands Life Sciences Leadership Team with Appointment of Former Veeva Executive Chris Xistris

Kivo, the unified document and process management system for life sciences teams, announced today that Chris Xistris has joined the company as Vice President of Services.

Xistris brings more than 25 years of experience across Regulatory Operations, Clinical Operations, Quality systems, and enterprise software transformation. Prior to joining Kivo, he spent more than a decade at Veeva Systems, where he most recently served as Senior Director, R&D Services Engagement. During his tenure, he led adoption and transition planning efforts across more than 600 customer engagements spanning Regulatory, Clinical, Quality, Commercial, and Safety domains.

At Kivo, Xistris now oversees the continued expansion and scaling of the company’s Services organization as demand grows among pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations (CROs) seeking modern, interoperable alternatives to legacy enterprise systems.

“Chris understands the issues that firms in our industry face because he has experienced them from every angle, including sponsor operations, consulting, and enterprise SaaS transformation,” said Toban Zolman, CEO at Kivo. “He has helped hundreds of organizations navigate complex operational and technology transitions throughout his career. That perspective is incredibly valuable as AI reshapes drug development and companies search for faster, more connected ways to work.”

Xistris began his career working directly within Regulatory and Clinical Operations teams at small and mid-sized biotech organizations, where he focused on TMF management, investigational drug submission management, and the implementation of content and information management systems. He later transitioned into consulting, helping organizations build and scale regulatory operations infrastructure, improve business processes, and modernize operational workflows.

“Kivo represents the kind of nimble, forward-thinking company that I’ve wanted to be part of for a long time,” said Xistris. “The industry is entering a major period of change driven by AI and the need for faster, more connected operations. Kivo understands where drug development is headed and has built a platform around that reality. I’m incredibly excited to join a team that is helping modern biotech organizations scale with greater speed and flexibility.”

Kivo continues to see growing momentum across the life sciences industry, and through its expanding partner ecosystem, Kivo is helping organizations standardize workflows, simplify collaboration, accelerate implementation timelines, and maintain audit-ready compliance across sponsor projects and internal operations. Additionally, the company recently announced Kivo Headless GxP™, a new open architecture designed to help life sciences organizations operationalize agentic AI across Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality workflows.

To meet Chris in-person, see him at the DIA Global Annual Meeting in Philadelphia at booth #1313, or register for the Kivo Headless GxP debut event on June 8th at 10am PT at kivo.io/webinar/headless-launch.

About Kivo

Kivo is building the next generation of infrastructure for AI-driven drug development by partnering with life sciences teams to simplify Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations through a unified cloud platform. Designed for scaling pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Kivo supports RIM, eTMF, QMS, controlled document management, submission assembly, eCTD lifecycle management, inspection readiness, SOP management, and training management within a single seamless environment. Unlike legacy vendors that rely on disconnected applications and lengthy implementations, Kivo offers compliant, audit ready, continuous validation assurance – which avoids significant IT costs – both upfront and ongoing. With Part 11 compliant e-signatures, process automation, and modern cloud architecture, Kivo helps life sciences teams reduce operational friction across the drug development lifecycle.

For more information, visit: https://kivo.io/.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean

+1-734-716-4182

mclean.donald@gmail.com

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