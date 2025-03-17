KELYNIAM ACHIEVES RECORD REVENUE & PROFITABILITY FOR 2024

CANTON, Conn., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a manufacturer of custom cranial implants, has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

“Kelyniam had an exceptionally strong year in 2024,” stated Ross Bjella, Kelyniam’s CEO. “This marks the strongest performance in the company’s history both financially and operationally. Our success is attributed to our dedicated team of distributors and to Desiree Webb, Vice President of Operations and Business Development, who has developed a skilled manufacturing team that ensures the timely delivery of high-quality custom PEEK implants.”

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 include:

Total revenue: $3,328,382 compared to $2,672,357, an increase of 24.6%

Operating income: $277,037 compared to a loss of ($239,166), an improvement of $515,203

EBITDA: $322,824 compared to an EBITDA loss of $189,758, reflecting an earnings/cash contribution of $512,582

Events that significantly influenced the year included:

15 new hospitals purchased implants from Kelyniam in 2024

Completion of an FDA audit late last year resulting in 5 minor observations, all of which have been addressed

Sponsorship of the Skull Base 360 wet lab at the University of Maryland , enhancing relationships with leading teaching institutions

The complete financials are available on the company’s website at www.Kelyniam.com.

“We look forward to building on the success of 2024 by strengthening our relationships with current partners, in-licensing products, and pursuing organic growth,” Bjella continued. “Kelyniam will significantly invest in sales and business development activities in 2025. The company is well-positioned to partner with foreign companies with cranial surgery products seeking a distribution partner or access to a U.S. FDA-approved manufacturing facility.”

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam’s web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company’s ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

