Kazia Therapeutics Recognized as “Drug Discovery Company of the Year” in 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognition Highlights Kazia's Focus on Overcoming Treatment Resistance in Cancer

SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) ("Kazia" or the "Company"), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance, has been named "Drug Discovery Company of the Year" in the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the Company's innovative approach to developing next-generation cancer therapeutics.

"Treatment resistance remains one of the greatest challenges in advanced breast cancer and other difficult-to-treat cancers. At Kazia, we are pursuing a differentiated approach to drug discovery that goes beyond conventional pathway inhibition to address the underlying biological mechanisms that enable tumors to evade the immune system and resist treatment," said Dr. John Friend, CEO, Kazia Therapeutics. "We are honored by this recognition from BioTech Breakthrough and look forward to advancing our pipeline of therapeutics with the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients whose cancers no longer respond to available treatments."

Kazia's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor with emerging evidence supporting its potential to reprogram cancer biology and the tumor microenvironment through epigenetic and immune-mediated mechanisms. Ongoing and planned studies include triple-negative breast cancer, HR+/HER2- breast cancer and MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer. The Company's pipeline also includes two potentially first-in-class preclinical assets: NDL2, a nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader designed to target a tumor-enriched protein implicated in immune evasion and metastatic progression, and MSETC, a SETDB1 inhibitor designed to restore immune signaling in immunotherapy-resistant tumors, both in preclinical development. Together, these programs reflect Kazia's strategy of targeting complementary biological mechanisms that contribute to cancer progression and therapeutic resistance.

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards honor companies, products and services across life sciences and biotechnology worldwide. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates entries against criteria including innovation, performance, value and impact. The full list of 2026 winners is available here.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance. Kazia's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor being developed across multiple forms of cancer, including cancers of the central nervous system, advanced breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Paxalisib has received U.S. FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for glioblastoma, Fast Track designation for PI3K-altered brain metastases with radiation and Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for select pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor.

Kazia is also advancing two potentially first-in-class preclinical programs: NDL2, a nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader targeting a newly identified mechanism of immunotherapy resistance and metastatic progression, and MSETC, a SETDB1 inhibitor intended to restore immune signaling in tumors that have become resistant to immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, Kazia's portfolio includes EVT801, a small molecule VEGFR-3 inhibitor that the Company is exploring for potential partnering opportunities. For more information, visit www.kaziatx.com, as well as follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "designed to," "look forward to," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the advancement of the Company's pipeline; the potential of paxalisib to reprogram cancer biology and the tumor microenvironment, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance; the Company's ongoing and planned clinical studies of paxalisib, including in triple-negative breast cancer, HR+/HER2- breast cancer and MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer; the preclinical development of NDL2 and MSETC and their potential to be first-in-class therapies; the Company's exploration of potential partnering opportunities for EVT801; and the potential of the Company's product candidates to improve outcomes for patients.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the research and development of early-stage therapeutic programs; the risk that results of preclinical studies or early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the timing, conduct and enrollment of clinical trials; regulatory review and approval processes; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding to advance its programs; reliance on third-party collaborators, contract research organizations and trial sites; the Company's ability to identify and enter into partnering arrangements; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; competition; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited