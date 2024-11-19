KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Strengthens Innovation Portfolio with Issuance of Three New U.S. Patents Covering Its VET™ Product Candidates

Underscore company’s growing intellectual property in oncolytic viral immunotherapy

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs, today announced the expansion of its patent portfolio with the addition of three new patents recently issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patents (No. 11,963,990, 12,016,893 and 12,036,257) cover novel modifications to enhance tumor targeting, immune modulation and systemic delivery of oncolytic viruses.





“With the granting of these patents, we believe we are garnering one of the most robust oncolytic viral immunotherapy portfolios,” said Steve Thorne, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of KaliVir Immunotherapeutics. “The addition of these patents better protect our platform, strengthen our patent portfolio and underscore our commitment to innovation in cancer immunotherapy.”

The newly patented technologies are being applied to KaliVir’s pipeline of oncolytic virus candidates, including VET3-TGI, which recently achieved a significant milestone with the dosing of its first patient in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial for advanced solid tumors.

About KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies. By harnessing the unique advantages of the vaccinia platform, KaliVir engineers optimized viral backbones to create innovative candidates for cancer treatment. The Company’s proprietary Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform integrates multiple genetic modifications, allowing for the systemic delivery of oncolytic vaccinia candidates and the targeted expression of therapeutic transgenes within tumors.

The Company is actively expanding its pipeline using the VET™ platform, with its capabilities validated through strategic global partnerships with Astellas Pharma and Roche. Currently, the Company has two product candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials: ASP1012, exclusively licensed and led by Astellas Pharma, and its internal lead candidate, VET3-TGI. With multiple therapeutic candidates progressing through clinical development, KaliVir is positioned as a leader in innovative cancer therapies.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KaliVir is committed to revolutionizing cancer treatment. For more information, visit https://kalivir.com/.

