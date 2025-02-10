Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, and Risant Health report 2024 financial results

Not-for-profit health care system maintains focus on its mission while expanding access to value-based care.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Risant Health, Inc., and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates (KFHP/H & Risant Health) reported consolidated 2024 annual financial results that reflect the organizations’ commitment to a mission of providing high-quality, affordable care and services while continuing to advance value-based care models that improve the health of more people.

For the first time and going forward, KFHP/H’s year-end financial results — as well as annual membership numbers and facility counts — include Risant Health, a not-for-profit organization created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.

KFHP/H & Risant Health combined operating revenues for 2024 were $115.8 billion compared to $100.8 billion in 2023. Operating expenses were $115.2 billion compared to $100.5 billion in the prior year. Operating income was $569 million for 2024 compared to operating income of $329 million in 2023.

Like others in the health care sector, KFHP/H and Risant Health experienced significant financial pressures in 2024 such as high prescription drug prices, high costs of goods and services, and increased care volumes, especially in ambulatory care settings. To offset these factors, the organizations improved operational efficiencies and streamlined business functions.

Investment returns in the financial markets contributed to other nonoperating income and expense of $5.5 billion in 2024, compared to other nonoperating income and expense of $3.8 billion in 2023.

Risant Health closed on its acquisitions of Geisinger and Cone Health on March 31, 2024, and December 1, 2024, respectively. Standard accounting rules require KFHP/H & Risant Health to report the net value of unrestricted assets of the organizations that become part of Risant Health as one-time net income on its financial statements. A total of $6.8 billion out of $12.9 billion in 2024 KFHP/H & Risant Health net income was related to Risant Health acquisitions. KFHP/H net income in 2023 was $4.1 billion.

“In 2024, we honored our 80-year legacy by advancing our strategy to bring value-based care to more people across the country through Risant Health affiliates Geisinger and Cone Health. At the same time, Kaiser Permanente kept its commitment to continuously improve quality, service, and access amid increasing demand for care by providing 2.5 million more patient visits than the prior year,” said Kaiser Permanente chair and chief executive officer Greg A. Adams. “I am proud of how our people have risen to the occasion time and again to respond to a changing health care environment while delivering the care and service our members, patients, and communities need.”

Membership

Membership across Kaiser Permanente and Risant Health affiliates was more than 13.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Improving community health

In 2024, KFHP/H & Risant Health supported a wide range of community health programs with an investment of $4.6 billion, compared to an investment of $3.1 billion the year prior. Funded programs advanced the health of more than 5.3 million low-income patients by supporting clinical, financial, and operational capacities of community health centers. An investment was made in the expansion of medical respite care delivery by funding 15 medical respite providers in 4 states in 2024. The Medical Financial Assistance program provided over 1.0 million low-income and uninsured patients more than $1.4 billion in assistance to cover part or all of their medical expenses. A Food Is Medicine Center of Excellence launched with multiple evidence-based nutrition programs to improve access to healthy foods for members and communities.

Capital spending

Capital spending priorities in 2024 included preparing to meet California’s stringent seismic safety standards by 2030 and supporting investments in leading-edge technologies and environmentally sustainable facilities. Capital spending for owned and operated facilities totaled $3.7 billion, compared to $3.8 billion the prior year. As of December 31, 2024, KFHP/H & Risant Health had 841 medical offices, 55 owned hospitals, and 40 retail and employee clinics.

“Our financial performance in 2024 showed a modest improvement in operating income and, like others, we saw gains in nonoperating income driven by investment returns in the financial markets,” said Kaiser Permanente executive vice president and chief financial officer Kathy Lancaster. “This financial performance, along with carefully managing our resources and becoming more effective in our operations, allowed us to maintain investments in our capital and technology programs to drive affordability and enhance the consumer experience.”

KFHP/H & Risant Health annual financial summary 2024 includes Risant Health* $ in millions, except % YE 2024* YE 2023 Operating revenues $115,750 $100,847 Operating expenses $115,181 $100,518 Operating income $569 $329 Operating margin 0.5 % 0.3 % Other income and expense $5,528 $3,793 Gain from Geisinger and Cone Health acquisitions $6,808 N/A Net income $12,905 $4,122 Capital spending $3,661 $3,821

Note: Certain statements included in this document may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “expect,” “estimate,” “budget,” or other similar words. The achievement of certain results or other expectations contained in such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements described to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results will vary and the variations may be material. None of the KFHP/H organizations plan to issue any updates or revisions to those forward-looking statements if or when expectations change, or events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based occur.

About Risant Health

Risant Health is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a transformative vision to improve the health of millions of people by increasing access to value-based care and coverage. Risant Health is dedicated to bringing together like-minded, nonprofit community-based health systems from across the country in order to deliver better health outcomes through value-based care approaches. Risant Health’s value-based platform will support its health systems with a set of technology, services, and capabilities designed to deliver superior health outcomes and a lower total cost of care in diverse business models. Risant Health was created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in 2023. In 2024, Geisinger and Cone Health became a part of Risant Health through acquisition.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

