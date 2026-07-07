Jupiter Neurosciences Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Tomas J. Philipson

Former White House Council of Economic Advisors Brings Extensive Government, Academic, and Private Sector Experience to Advance Company's Strategic Growth

JUPITER, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUNS) (“Jupiter Neurosciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Tomas J. Philipson, Ph.D., a distinguished health care economist and former Acting Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, to its Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2026. Dr. Philipson will serve on both the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, bringing unparalleled expertise in health economics, regulatory policy, and strategic value creation to Jupiter Neurosciences' leadership team.

Dr. Philipson's appointment represents a significant strategic enhancement to Jupiter Neurosciences' Board at a critical juncture in the Company's development. With a career spanning the highest levels of government service, academic excellence, and private sector innovation, Dr. Philipson brings a unique combination of policy insight, economic rigor, and industry expertise that positions the Company to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, optimize strategic decision-making, and maximize shareholder value.

DISTINGUISHED CAREER ACROSS GOVERNMENT, ACADEMIA, AND INDUSTRY

Dr. Philipson, 64, is a world-renowned health care economist whose career encompasses leadership roles across three critical sectors. Most notably, he served as Acting Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from June 2019 to June 2020 and as a member of the Council from 2017 to 2020, where he advised the President on economic policy matters affecting the health care and biopharmaceutical industries. His government service also includes senior economic advisory roles to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2003–2004, appointment to the Key Indicator Commission of the U.S. Congress in 2012, and service as a scientific advisor to the House of Representatives' 21st Century Cures initiative (2015) and the Biden Cancer Initiative (2017).

In academia, Dr. Philipson holds the Daniel Levin Chair of Public Policy Emeritus at the University of Chicago, where he maintained appointments in the Department of Economics, the Law School, and the Harris School of Public Policy. His scholarly work has shaped health economics policy and pharmaceutical valuation methodologies worldwide.

As an entrepreneur and private sector leader, Dr. Philipson co-founded Precision Health Economics LLC in 2007 and served as Managing Partner until its successful acquisition in 2015. Since June 2020, he has operated TJP Economic Consulting Inc., advising senior executives at leading biopharmaceutical and health care companies on economic and policy matters. He currently serves as Managing Partner of MEDA Ventures (since 2023) and sits on multiple advisory boards, including Diagnos Inc. (since 2025), GATC Health Corp. Medical Advisory Board (since 2022), iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (since 2021), Epigenetix, Inc. (since 2021), Nested Knowledge, Inc. (since 2022), and M2i Global, Inc. (since 2024). He is also a member of the Anthropic Economic Advisory Council (since 2025).

Dr. Philipson earned a B.A. in Mathematics from Uppsala University, an M.A. in Mathematics from Claremont Graduate University, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Tomas Philipson to Jupiter Neurosciences’ Board of Directors. Dr. Philipson’s extraordinary breadth of experience—from shaping national health policy at the White House to advising leading biopharmaceutical companies on strategic and economic matters—makes him an invaluable addition to our Board at this pivotal stage of our company’s evolution. His deep understanding of FDA regulatory pathways, reimbursement dynamics, health economics, and value-based care will be instrumental as we advance our clinical programs and build long-term shareholder value.”

Christer Rosén, Chief Executive Officer, Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

“I look forward to joining Jupiter’s Board of Directors at this exciting time in the Company’s evolution. We are positioned to execute on key strategic and clinical milestones during the second quarter of the year, and I will work closely with the management team and existing Board to leverage these achievements. I believe Jupiter’s in-house JOTROLTM program, its DTC-focused NugeviaTM portfolio and the upcoming anticipated acquisition of PharmAla’s ALA-002 set the stage for a diversified, revenue-generating and innovative corporate strategy.

Tomas Philipson, PhD, Board of Directors, Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION (EFFECTIVE JUNE 26, 2026)

Audit Committee Compensation Committee Nominating and Governance Committee Holger Weis (Chair) Nicholas Hemmerly (Chair) Julie Kampf (Chair) Nicholas Hemmerly Julie Kampf Holger Weis Tomas J. Philipson, Ph.D. Tomas J. Philipson, Ph.D. Nicholas Hemmerly



EQUITY COMPENSATION — ALIGNED WITH LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Sign-On Option: Option to purchase 90,000 shares of common stock at fair market value on the date of grant, vesting in equal quarterly installments over 36 months, subject to continued service as a director.

Option to purchase 90,000 shares of common stock at fair market value on the date of grant, vesting in equal quarterly installments over 36 months, subject to continued service as a director. Performance-Aligned Retainer: In lieu of cash compensation (aggregate value ~$125,000 over three years), an option to purchase 446,428 shares of common stock at fair market value on the date of grant, vesting in equal quarterly installments over 36 months, subject to continued service as a director.





This equity-focused compensation structure ensures that Dr. Philipson's economic interests are directly tied to the Company's stock performance and long-term success, reinforcing a culture of shareholder value creation at the Board level.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including statements regarding the expected contributions of Dr. Philipson to the Board of Directors and the Company's strategic objectives. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ABOUT JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company is committed to advancing breakthrough treatments that address significant unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients suffering from debilitating neurological conditions. Jupiter Neurosciences leverages cutting-edge science, strategic partnerships, and a patient-centric approach to accelerate the development and commercialization of transformative neuroscience therapies. The lead program is the Phase 2a RESET study in Parkinson’s Disease. For more information, visit www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Address: 11621 Kew Gardens Ave, Suite 210, Jupiter, FL 33410

Phone: +1 (561) 406-6154

Investor Relations: ir@jupiterneurosciences.com

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