Johnson & Johnson Launches KINCISE™ 2 System, the Only Automated Surgical Impactor Approved for Knee and Hip Revision Procedures

Next-generation system delivers control1,2,3 while expanding surgical applications4* across primary and revision hip and knee procedures.

Now with Acetabular Cup Extraction3,5 the KINCISE™ 2 Surgical Automated System brings added capabilities to complex hip revisions, helping reduce surgeon fatigue6† and streamline surgical workflow5 compared to a traditional mallet.1,2,3

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, today announced the launch of the KINCISE 2™ Surgical Automated System, a next-generation automated power tool4,7,8* engineered to improve surgical efficiency5, provide control5,7 and aims to reduce physical burden on surgeons compared to manual impaction1,9‡ across both primary and revision hip, and revision knee replacement procedures.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:



https://www.multivu.com/johnson-and-johnson/9310352-en-johnson-johnson-launches-kincise-2-system

Orthopaedic surgeons today face growing complexity in the operating room (OR), from longer procedures and increasing case volumes to the physical demands of surgery itself. Many procedures require repetitive, high-force tasks such as repeated mallet strikes, which have been linked to overuse injuries. 97% of surgeons report musculoskeletal pain related to their work, commonly in the lower back, hands and neck.10 The KINCISE™ 2 System was developed to address these challenges head on, aiming to improve surgical efficiency5 and lessen the physical burden experienced by surgeons.1,9 ‡§

"When I think about what the KINCISE™ 2 System means for the future of orthopaedic care, it's simple: it helps surgeons stay at their best, longer," said Dr. Vasilios Mathews||, M.D., Texas Orthopedic Hospital. "This system is designed to reduce strain and support surgical precision, which means we can focus more fully on the patient in front of us. That's the true value – technology that not only improves surgical experience but helps us deliver better outcomes for every patient we treat."

KINCISE™ 2 builds on the consistent functionality of our first-generation KINCISE™ System. New design features—including increased reverse energy4 and push to lock adaptors7 —provide an upgraded surgical workflow and experience.* The newest addition of Acetabular Cup Extraction makes the KINCISE™ 2 System the first and only automated impactor approved for removing well-fixed acetabular components5,11,12, expanding its role and versatility in complex hip revisions and complementing its compatibility with advanced techniques like Anterior Approach.

"The KINCISE™ 2 System exemplifies the needs-based innovation we're bringing to Orthopaedics this year," said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman, Orthopaedics, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "As more patients undergo joint replacements earlier in life, the demand for revision surgeries is rising. The KINCISE™ System has demonstrated the ability to help surgeons manage those complex cases by reducing operating time1 ,9 ‡§ and providing procedural control1,2,3 * – ultimately supporting better outcomes for patients.¶**"

Now commercially available in the United States, the KINCISE™ 2 System reflects Johnson & Johnson MedTech's commitment to developing smarter, more adaptive technologies that address real challenges in orthopaedics, supporting surgeon performance, helping standardize care, and ultimately improving the surgical experience for patients and care teams alike. For more information, visit https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/campaign/kincise-2-system.

Orthopaedic Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech



Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. In Orthopaedics, we are on a mission to keep people moving by leveraging our deep expertise in joint reconstruction, robotics and enabling tech, spine, sports, trauma, and extremities, to develop the next generation of medtech solutions. We offer one of the most comprehensive Orthopaedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement for the millions of patients we serve. For more, visit our website or follow us at @jjmt_ortho and on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson



At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn. DePuy Synthes Products, Inc. is a Johnson & Johnson company.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the KINCISE™ 2 Surgical Automation System. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

*Compared to KINCISE V1



†Based on a human performance study with simulated broaching



‡KINCISE V1



§Compared to manual impaction



||Dr. Vasilios Mathews, M.D., is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson MedTech.



¶Compared to a traditional mallet



**Based on a randomized controlled study: KINCISE (n=17) vs. mallet (n=18). Functional outcomes included hip function HOOS Survey (p=0.03), daily steps (p=0.04), walking distance (p=0.01) at 1-3 months post-operative.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2025. All rights reserved. US_ORT_PWTL_401272.

Important Information: Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device(s) for indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.

