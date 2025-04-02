Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Thyquidity® (Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution)

Agreement Bolsters Company Endocrine Portfolio and Pipeline

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based prescription pharmaceutical manufacturer and packager, has completed the acquisition of Thyquidity® (Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution) from Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative dose forms and formulations of products to serve the needs of overlooked patients.





“We are excited about the addition of Thyquidity® to our portfolio,” said Daniel Akeson, Director of Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals and CEO of Oliva Therapeutics, LLC. “Continuing on our family vision as a leader in the thyroid therapeutic class, this product complements our existing product line while serving as a long-term staple alongside our future pipeline.”

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals has a decades-long history of US-made quality and reliability of supply in endocrine and was the first company to receive FDA approval for a levothyroxine treatment for hypothyroidism with the approval of Unithroid® (Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, USP).

In collaboration with Oliva Therapeutics, a healthcare company focused on product commercialization, sales, marketing, distribution, and promotion, Thyquidity® will remain available without interruption providing current patients consistency as well as offering new patients an alternative high quality levothyroxine sodium therapy.

“Oliva Therapeutics and Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals continue to see tremendous opportunity in endocrinology to offer patients and practitioners optionality in their treatment options,” said Michael Turnamian, COO of Oliva Therapeutics. “Thyquidity® offers a flexible option with several years of proven reliability.”

Simultaneous with the product acquisition, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals and Oliva Therapeutics have expanded their existing distribution agreement to include Thyquidity®.

About Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a family owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer and packager of prescription tablet and capsule formulations. Operating exclusively in the United States, JSP continues to produce high quality and reliably supplied products while maintaining the same consistency that has been a staple of its history. The extreme pride and satisfaction in the quality of the products we make is the driving force behind this growing company. Visit jeromestevens.com for more information.

About Oliva Therapeutics, LLC:

Oliva Therapeutics, LLC is a healthcare company focused on integrity and rooted in family. In an ever-changing world, Oliva aims to bring clarity and simplicity to patients, physicians, and caregivers through our high-quality products and services. For more information, visit olivatherapeutics.com.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals:

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity’s global footprint is over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 30+ marketed brands spanning ten dosage forms and nine key therapeutic areas. Powered by its Next-Gen Commercial Model, Azurity leverages data, analytics, and AI-driven digital tools to enhance market reach and stakeholder engagement. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

