IR-MED’s Key Clinical and Media Milestones

Rosh Pina, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) -(OTCQB: IRME), (the "Company" or "IR-Med"), a medical technology company developing a non-invasive, AI-powered infrared spectroscopy platform for the assessment of pressure injuries and diabetic ulcers, today announced a series of recent milestones that highlight the Company's expanding visibility within the healthcare, investment, and media communities.IR-MED's technology was showcased at the, the world's largest professional nursing event, after being selected by the Scientific Committee for a podium presentation. During the session,, principal investigator from HCA Methodist Metropolitan Hospital, presented clinical research usingtitledThe study demonstrated how near-infrared spectroscopy, combined with artificial intelligence ("AI") trained on diverse skin tones, provides high sensitivity in assessing pressure injuries-particularly among patients with darker skin-helping clinicians detect early-stage wounds and improve patient outcomes. The presentation received strong interest from attendees and was described by the conference asAt the, IR-MED's executive team presented its AI- and infrared-based diagnostic platform to a distinguished audience of public company executives, investment professionals, and capital market professionals. The Company outlined its progress toward commercialization and its potential to redefine non-invasive skin assessment.This appearance broadened IR-MED's exposure to the U.S. investment banking community.IR-MED's innovation was also featured onhosted by Danny Roup., presented the Company'splatform, demonstrating how its AI and infrared technology enable clinicians to assess subdermal tissue health and support equitable wound care for patients of all skin tones.The televised segment reached a nationwide Israeli audience, further strengthening awareness of IR-MED's mission to improve skin assessment and advance patient safety through cutting-edge technology."These recent appearances - across clinical, investment, and media platforms - reflect IR-MED's recognition within the healthcare community," said. "We are encouraged by the interest in our vision to transform skin assessment through AI and infrared innovation."IR-MED Inc. is developing a cutting-edge infrared spectroscopy and AI analysis platform technology as a basis for point-of-care decision support devices. The infrared spectroscopy technology allows harmless and non-invasive gathering of bio-information from patient blood and tissue. Bioinformation is then analyzed using the company's AI based process to provide healthcare professionals with decision support in the assessment of various medical conditions.PressureSafe™, the company's first platform product, is a handheld device designed to revolutionize the assessment of pressure injuries (PI) affecting skin and underlying tissue. Pressure Injury in the US alone accounts for $26.8B in healthcare spending and results in 60,000 deaths annually. PressureSafe offers healthcare professionals a real-time evaluation of skin , regardless of patient skin tone. The potential assessment of pressure injuries using PressureSafe holds significant promise in addressing this widespread healthcare challenge and potentially reducing its burden worldwide.IR-MED holds patents protecting its innovation in noninvasive tissue assessment.PressureSafe is currently undergoing usability studies at multiple medical centers and is not yet available for commercial use.Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, IR-Med is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the progress toward commercialization of the Company's AI and infrared-based diagnostic platform and the Company's potential to redefine non-invasive skin assessment and transform skin assessment through AI and infrared innovation. Statements relating to the future performance of IR-Med are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, uses of cash, capital requirements and the need for additional financing; the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of our development activities, usability studies, preclinical studies and any clinical trials that it may be required to undertake; the timing of and the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our existing product candidates, any product candidates that it may develop, and any related restrictions and/or limitations; the company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the Company's ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; the company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates; the size and growth of the markets for its product candidates and its ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any future products; the success of competing devices that are or may become available; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the performance of its third-party suppliers and manufacturers and its ability to obtain alternative sources of raw materials; the impact of global inflationary pressures; its ability to obtain additional financing; use of the proceeds from its securities offerings; any restrictions on its ability to use its net operating loss carry-forwards; the impact of Israel's multi-front war on its results, including potential economic restrictions imposed on and political and military instability in Israel; its ability to attract and retain key personnel, and the other risks identified in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 4, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 