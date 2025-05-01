Investing in Research and Welcoming Global Talent Strengthens America

We live in an era where political opinions often divide us. But certain values transcend partisanship—values like progress, innovation, and opportunity. Supporting scientific research and embracing the global talent that fuels our discoveries should be something all Americans can rally behind.



That’s why recent decisions to reduce funding for health and science research, and to limit the participation of international students and researchers, are so concerning. These moves risk stalling the very progress that has long made America a global leader in innovation and medical breakthroughs.



America’s strength lies in its ability to attract the brightest minds from all over the world. Our universities have served as hubs of discovery, collaboration, and global exchange. For decades, they’ve welcomed researchers and students—regardless of where they were born—because the pursuit of knowledge knows no borders.



Unfortunately, that open-door policy has faced new challenges in recent years. Stricter immigration policies and visa restrictions have made it harder for international scholars to contribute their talents here. Many now choose to study and work in countries like Canada, the UK, or Australia—nations that recognize the value of global collaboration in science.



The impact is real. We’re seeing fewer international researchers in our labs and fewer breakthrough discoveries. Meanwhile, critical federal research funding has also been slashed—particularly at agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services. These cuts affect university research programs across the country.



While it's easy to dismiss scientific grants as government “waste,” the reality is that these projects save lives. They lead to life-changing medications, treatments, and technologies. Our response to COVID-19 reminded us of how vital scientific readiness is. With an aging population and evolving health threats, the need for bold medical research is only increasing.



Research isn’t glamorous. It’s hard, repetitive, and often thankless work. I know this firsthand. As a graduate student at Oklahoma State University, I worked countless hours in a lab as a research assistant. That experience became the foundation for creating Tetracyte, a breakthrough wound-care treatment that’s now helping thousands of people.



But here’s something I observed: very few American students were pursuing research roles. Most of my classmates were international students, particularly from Asia. These students were brilliant, dedicated, and eager to solve big problems. Without them, our research efforts would have stalled. They were—and are—essential to our progress.



If we want to remain a world leader in medicine, technology, and innovation, we must invest in our research institutions, restore funding, and reopen the doors to international scientists. This is not about politics. It’s about our future.



By supporting science and welcoming global talent, we build a stronger, smarter, and healthier America—together.

By Dr. Christoper Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma. For more information, go to www.viaderma.com.