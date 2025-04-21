Integrated DNA Technologies Introduces Transformative Hybridization Capture Solution to Accelerate Cancer Research

New xGen™ hybridization and wash offering is poised to revolutionize targeted next generation sequencing workflows

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR--Ahead of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 Annual Meeting, global genomics solutions leader Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) unveiled its xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 Kit, a newly designed target enrichment solution. The user-friendly workflow enables next generation sequencing (NGS) cancer researchers with an optimized approach for identifying variants and mutations, including rare variants, from low-input samples. xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 Kit features a high-performing, high-throughput workflow that eliminates heated buffers and reduces hands-on time by 20 percent. The one-hour hybridization step delivers high-quality results and enables users to get from sample to sequencer in a single workday. The Kit also supports library inputs as low as 100 ng to improve compatibility for challenging oncology research samples, and pairs effectively with xGen Predesigned or Custom Hyb Panels and xGen Blocking Oligos for a complete, automation friendly, high-quality target enrichment solution.









“With a profound commitment to innovating for our customers, IDT’s R&D team leveraged its expertise in thermodynamics to meticulously craft a novel solution that redefines hybrid capture workflows,” said Konstantin Fiedler, Vice President and General Manager, Gene Reading at IDT. “With more than three dozen early access customers worldwide, we’re excited to bring a differentiated NGS offering that sets a new industry standard for cancer researchers to generate reliable insights, faster, and with the quality and performance they need to accelerate their discoveries.”

Hybridization capture approaches are key to advancing minimal residual disease (MRD) identification in cancer research. The benefits include automation friendly workflows that allow for high-throughput processing of samples, flexibility and customization of panels based on various research needs, and the ability to capture low-input samples, including FFPE and cfDNA.

Empowering Confident Insights at AACR 2025

As an exhibitor at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting, booth 3108, IDT will be sharing new data in its poster presentations highlighting how the xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 technology helps researchers overcome their pain points while generating excellent performance with library input and hybridization time flexibility. IDT also will present results on its Archer Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) suite of assays, which offer cutting-edge precision oncology research solutions designed to provide thorough and accurate molecular characterization of tumors.

To explore how IDT’s wide range of NGS solutions can meet your cancer research needs, connect with IDT at AACR 2025, or order the new xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 Kit, visit www.idtdna.com/fasthyb.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow’s science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

Contacts



Media Contact:

idtpr@idtdna.com

800-328-2661 (USA & Canada)

+1 319-626-8400 (outside USA)