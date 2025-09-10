Integra Therapeutics secures €10.7 million investment round to advance development of FiCAT gene writing platform and preclinical validation of CAR-T therapies

The investment combines funds from new investors like the EIC Fund (European Commission) and CDTI Innvierte (Government of Spain) and current investors (AdBio, Columbus, Invivo and Takeda).

Barcelona, Spain, September 8, 2025. Integra Therapeutics, a global leader in cutting-edge gene writing tools to improve the efficacy, precision and safety of advanced therapies, announced it has closed a €10.7 million pre Series A round of investment. The funds come from new investors like the EIC Fund —the venture capital arm of the European Innovation Council (EIC) with the European Investment Bank (EIB) as the investor of record—, which invested €4 million, and CDTI Innvierte of the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and University, which contributed €2.7 million, as well as from existing investors AdBio Partners, Columbus Venture Partners, Invivo Partners and Takeda Ventures, which continue to support the company's vision.

The funds will be used to incorporate new advances into the FiCAT gene writing platform, validate various next generation CAR-T therapies in the preclinical phase and expand the FiCAT cell engineering capabilities to facilitate technology transfer to the pharmaceutical industry. In May, the company announced new, highly promising preclinical data for its FiCAT platform at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

Moreover, Integra is developing its first gene therapy for a rare pediatric liver disease, funded by an EIC Accelerator grant.

“Thanks to the support of our investors, we will continue leading innovation in cell and gene therapies and are getting closer to transforming the treatment of complex diseases like cancer, autoimmune diseases and rare diseases,” explains Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Integra Therapeutics.

“We are happy to announce EIC Fund’s investment in Integra Therapeutics. We empower them to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies that have the potential to transform lives and advance the field of gene therapy on a global scale,” says Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board.

About Integra Therapeutics

Integra Therapeutics is a biotech company that creates cutting-edge gene writing tools to improve the safety and efficacy of advanced therapies. Integra was founded in 2020 by Dr. Marc Güell and Dr. Avencia Sánchez-Mejías as a spinoff of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). To accelerate and expand its efforts, Integra forges strategic partnerships with leading companies, including CasZyme. It has secured the backing of international investors (AdBio Partners, Columbus Venture Partners, Invivo Capital, and Takeda Ventures), the European Commission, the Government of Spain and other organizations in the health and biomedical sector. It earned My Green Lab sustainability certification in 2023. The company has its corporate headquarters in Barcelona and its lab in the Advanced Therapies Platform at Hospital Sant Joan de Déu in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona). More information: integra-tx.com

About EIC Fund

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is a deep tech investor across all technologies. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap, to support companies in the development and commercialisation of disruptive technologies. With its large network of capital providers and strategic partners it shares risk and crowds in market players. More information: https://eic.ec.europa.eu/eic-fund_en

About CDTI Innvierte

INNVIERTE Economía Sostenible SICC S.M.E., S.A. is an initiative created by the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI), under the framework of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities. Its aim is to promote business innovation by supporting venture capital investment in technology-based or innovative companies. This entity, established as part of the Spanish Strategy for Science, Technology, and Innovation, is a closed-end, self-managed collective investment company supervised by the National Securities Market Commission. More information: https://www.cdti.es/programa-innvierte