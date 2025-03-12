Integer Technologies Launches Brand Refresh and New Website

South Carolina’s Fastest Growing Company Expands Digital Engineering Portfolio for National Security and Industry Customers









COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integer Technologies today announced the launch of its brand refresh and new website to showcase the company’s expanding digital engineering portfolio. The updated brand amplifies the company’s mission to transform research into impactful technology for military and commercial customers, allowing them to make better decisions, faster.

Integer partners with top universities, government agencies, and industry leaders to transform cutting-edge research into applied next-gen solutions. The company builds real-time and predictive decision aids for both human and machine operators that improve operational outcomes in fast-paced, uncertain, and ever-changing environments.

“Over the last four years we’ve expanded our research programs and digital engineering portfolio to include technical capabilities across Unmanned Systems, Sensors and Perception, Power and Energy Systems, Advanced Manufacturing, and Cyber-Physical Resilience,” said Alex Henley, Vice President of Marketing at Integer. “We continue to expand into fresh research areas with new partnerships and office locations. Updating our brand and developing a new website allows us to share our incredible growth story so that our partners and audiences are aware of all that Integer can offer them.”

Engineers and scientists at Integer create predictive, mission-driven aids that combine data, physics, and AI to deliver a decision advantage for customers.

“There’s currently an overload of data and information in the field to the point that it becomes difficult to manage all that data and actually use it to make a decision,” said Josh Knight, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Cofounder at Integer. “Whether it’s coordinating a fleet of autonomous systems responding to a military mission objective, or helping an industry customer optimize their manufacturing processes, we’re harnessing all that information and using AI and our real-time decision aids in a way that helps our customers achieve their operational goals.”

Integer collaborated with digital marketing agency KME.digital on the website and production studio DNAFILMCO on the technical animations and illustrations.

“Finding a way to visualize the work we do in software engineering and AI made this a fun challenge,” said Henley. “We’re grateful to everyone involved in this project – all our incredible engineers, staff, partners, and agencies – who helped us bring our story to life.”

Visit the new Integer website at www.integer-tech.com.

About Integer Technologies

Integer is a science and technology company dedicated to creating a safer world by transforming innovative research into fieldable technology for our national security and industry customers. Our high-tech solutions help both operators and autonomous systems make better decisions, faster in uncertain environments. We offer digital engineering capabilities across a portfolio that includes robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems. Integer was recognized as South Carolina’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Company in 2024. Visit www.integer-tech.com for more information.

