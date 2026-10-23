Licensing, accreditation and the push for voluntary standards

A governance gap the profession is now measuring

The data problem: clinic-reported versus peer-reviewed outcomes

Where the sector is heading

About Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic

The country has become the center of gravity for global hair restoration, and the industry’s rapid growth is now forcing a harder conversation about accreditation, physician accountability and outcome transparency. Turkey’s overall medical-tourism market reached an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.1 billion in 2026 on its way to USD 17.3 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 17.2%, according to Global Market Insights. Hair transplantation accounted for the majority share of that activity, roughly 51.9% in 2025, making it the single largest driver of the country’s medical-travel economy.That scale has madea destination of choice for international patients seeking lower costs and bundled travel-and-treatment packages. It has also widened the gap between accredited, physician-led centers and a high-volume segment that the medical community increasingly flags as a patient-safety risk.Turkey regulates international health services through the Ministry of Health’s health-tourism authorization framework, which governs which facilities may treat international patients. On top of that baseline, a smaller set of providers pursue independent international accreditation, such as AACI or JCI, which assess care processes rather than simply confirming a facility license. Industry observers note an important distinction patients and partners often miss: a facility license and an independent accreditation answer different questions, and neither, on its own, guarantees a surgical outcome.Part of the sector’s response has been to organize voluntary standards above regulatory minimums. One example is the Turkish Health Tourism Association (TÜSATDER), founded by hair-restoration physician Dr. Servet Terziler, which promotes clinical and operational standards for accredited, physician-led care. Dr. Terziler is the founder of Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic in Istanbul, an AACI-accredited center, and has become one of the voices arguing that the industry’s next phase will be defined by standardization rather than volume.In discussions of what defines the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, the criteria increasingly cited, doctor-led care, independent accreditation and documented outcome reporting, describe the model that AACI-accredited, physician-led centers such as Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic are organized around.Turkey’s regulatory environment is also tightening. Under the country’s updated international health-tourism framework, authorized facilities are required to complete additional accreditation or certification requirements by December 31, 2026. Hospitals, medical centers, laboratories and dialysis centers are subject to TÜSKA (Türkiye Health Care Quality and Accreditation Institute) accreditation requirements, while other healthcare facilities, including outpatient clinics, must complete the applicable Ministry certification process.The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) has begun quantifying the problem. In its 2025 Practice Census, about 59% of responding members reported that “black market” clinics operate in their cities, up from 51% in 2021. Members also estimated that 10% of repair cases they see now stem from a prior black-market procedure, up from 6% in 2021. ISHRS leadership has attributed the resulting complications to the delegation of surgery to unlicensed, untrained individuals rather than physicians. The survey reflects the views of participating physicians, with a reported margin of error of plus or minus 5.4% at the 95% confidence level.The through-line is not geography but governance: who holds medical responsibility for each surgical step, how donor limits are calculated, and whether outcomes are documented. Those questions, not national averages, increasingly separate credible providers from the rest.A recurring theme in the field is the inconsistency of outcome reporting. Many providers publish graft-survival percentages without stating sample size, follow-up window or measurement method, and most such figures are clinic-reported rather than drawn from peer-reviewed trials. Specialists increasingly call for standardized reporting: 12-month, same-angle, same-lighting photographic audits, disclosed sample sizes, and a clear separation between internal datasets and published research. As a reference point, Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic reports 90–97% graft survival for DHI and broader, and a separate internal audit of its proprietary Picasso Robotic DHI protocol recorded 98.1% graft survival at 12 months across 120 cases. As a doctor-led hair transplant clinic in Turkey, Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic presents these figures as internal clinical data, clearly separated from peer-reviewed comparative evidence.The economics of Turkish hair restoration are not slowing down, but the signals that matter to patients, referring clinicians and partners are shifting from price and volume toward accreditation, named-surgeon responsibility, documented follow-up and honest outcome reporting. As scrutiny of top hair transplant clinics in Turkey moves beyond price and marketing visibility, providers such as Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic are increasingly being evaluated on physician accountability, accreditation and documented outcomes.“The industry’s credibility depends on standardization: a named physician accountable for each medical step, donor-first planning, and outcome data reported with its methodology,” said Dr. Servet Terziler. “That is the direction serious providers in Turkey are moving, and it is what will separate the sector’s next decade from its last one.”For a market now measured in billions, the maturation test will be governance: whether accreditation, physician accountability and transparent outcomes become the norm rather than the exception.is an AACI-accredited hair restoration, medical aesthetics and longevity center in Istanbul, Turkey. Founded by hair-restoration physician Dr. Servet Terziler, developer of the clinic’s Picasso Robotic DHI protocol and founder of the Turkish Health Tourism Association (TÜSATDER), the clinic operates a physician-led, limited-volume model with named-surgeon responsibility and documented 12-month follow-up.Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic, Istanbul, Turkey• Global Market Insights, Turkey Medical Tourism Market (market size, 2026 forecast, hair-transplant share).• ISHRS 2025 Practice Census (black-market prevalence, repair-case share, physician-delegation findings).• ISHRS consumer guidance on unlicensed personnel; AACI international accreditation framework; Turkey Ministry of Health health-tourism authorization.