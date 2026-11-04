InnovAge Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We are pleased with our strong stat to fiscal 2027, as continued census growth along with disciplined clinical and operational execution drove strong financial performance,” said Patrick Blair, Chief Executive Officer of InnovAge. “Our first quarter results reinforce the progress we have made over the past serval years and our confidence in the long-term potential of the business. As we move forward, we remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, supporting continued growth, and positioning InnovAge to serve more participants over time.”

Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 264,757 $ 236,105 Income Before Income Taxes 20,037 7,916 Net Income 20,878 7,669 Net Income margin 7.9 % 3.2 % Net Income Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. 19,553 8,019 Net Income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.06 Center-level Contribution Margin(1) $ 63,587 $ 51,356 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31,251 $ 17,642 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 11.8 % 7.5 %



Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Performance

Total revenues of $264.8 million, increased approximately 12.1% compared to $236.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Income Before Income Taxes of $20.0 million increased approximately 153.1%, compared to a Income Before Income Taxes of $7.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Income Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue was 7.6%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points, compared to Income Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 3.4% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Center-level Contribution Margin (1) of $63.6 million, increased 23.8% compared to $51.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

of $63.6 million, increased 23.8% compared to $51.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 Center-level Contribution Margin (1) as a percent of revenue was 24.0%, an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared to 21.8% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

as a percent of revenue was 24.0%, an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared to 21.8% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 Net Income of $20.9 million, compared to Net Income of $7.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Net Income margin of 7.9%, an increase of 4.6 percentage points, compared to a Net Income margin of 3.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Net Income attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $19.6 million, or earnings per share of $0.14, compared to Net Income attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $8.0 million, or earnings per share of $0.06 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $31.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

of $31.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) of 11.8%, an increase of 4.3 percentage points, compared to 7.5% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

of 11.8%, an increase of 4.3 percentage points, compared to 7.5% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 Census of approximately 8,420 participants compared to 7,890 participants in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Member months of approximately 25,070 compared to 23,500 in first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 with $119.3 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $43.7 million in short-term investments, and $61.4 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, revolving credit facility and finance lease obligations



(1) Center-level Contribution Margin and Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For more details and for a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” below.

Full Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Guidance

Based on information as of today, November 3, 2026, InnovAge is confirming the following financial guidance for fiscal year 2027.

Low High dollars in millions Census 8,625 8,850 Total Member Months(1) 101,000 102,500 Total revenues $ 1,050 $ 1,085 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 105 $ 115



Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside the Company’s control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See “Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor” included herein.

(1) We define Total Member Months as the total number of participants multiplied by the number of months within the respective reporting period in which each participant was enrolled in our program. Management believes this is a useful metric as it more precisely tracks the number of participants the Company serves throughout the year.

(2)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of historical Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide guidance for net income (loss) or a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company’s inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.

Earnings Commentary Approach

With our medium-term margin objectives achieved and InnovAge 3.0 underway, our earnings commentary should also evolve to better reflect the Company’s longer-term operating trajectory. This means, effective this fiscal year 2027 and for the foreseeable future, prepared remarks will emphasize year-over-year performance, which we believe provides a more meaningful measure of underlying progress than the previously-reported sequential-quarter comparisons.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of September 30, 2026, InnovAge served approximately 8,420 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Kubota

rkubota@innovage.com

Media Contact:

press@innovage.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release and the related conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; mid-term and long-term financial goals; the viability of our growth strategy including our ability or expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, build and/or open de novo centers, or to identify and execute tuck-in acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic partnerships; the expected impact of government policies including rate pressures resulting from Medicaid budget cuts, and the macroeconomic environment; our ability to control costs, mitigate the effects of elevated expenses or reduced healthcare budgets, expand our payer capabilities, execute clinical value and operational value initiatives and strengthen enterprise functions; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control and may cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially include, among others, the following: (i) the viability of our growth strategy, including our ability to find suitable geographies for new centers and to attract new participant and retain existing participants in new and existing centers and our ability to obtain licenses to open such centers; (ii) our ability to identify, successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic partnerships; (iii) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending, including recent legislation reducing the budget that funds Medicaid; (iv) the impact on our business from ongoing macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry-related challenges, including labor shortages, labor competition, high inflation, and supply chain disruptions, as a result of tariffs and trade disputes; (v) the risk that the cost of providing services under our PACE contracts will exceed our compensation; (vi) our increased costs and expenditures and our inability to execute or realize the benefits of our clinical and operational value initiatives; (vii) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors which exposes us to the risk of government funding reductions, legislative changes and federal and state budgetary pressures; (viii) reductions in PACE reimbursement rates; (ix) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits and investigations under the federal and state government programs, including our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified; (x) legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation and disputes; (xi) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information, including regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, subjecting us to repayment obligations or penalties; and (xii) our ability to adhere to complex and changing government laws and regulations in the healthcare industry.

Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time. We advise you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to review our risk factors and other disclosures included in the reports we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, Center-level Contribution Margin as a percent of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. Our definitions and calculations of non-GAAP measures may vary and not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

The Company’s management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its operating segments and allocating resources, predominantly in the annual budget and forecasting process. For the purpose of evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, other investment income, depreciation and amortization, and provision (benefit) for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to stock-based compensation, litigation costs and settlement, business optimization, offering expenses, loss on assets held for sale, and loss (gain) on sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue.



Schedule 1

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) (UNAUDITED)

September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,253 $ 97,891 Short-term investments 43,740 43,435 Restricted cash 9 10 Accounts receivable 25,495 42,390 Prepaid expenses and other 34,444 27,311 Income tax receivable 843 3,276 Total current assets 223,784 214,313 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 163,689 166,086 Operating lease assets 20,289 21,412 Deposits and other 10,103 10,318 Goodwill 142,046 142,046 Other intangible assets, net 3,053 3,218 Total noncurrent assets 339,180 343,080 Total assets $ 562,964 $ 557,393 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 100,679 $ 115,358 Reported and estimated claims 51,425 56,864 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 27,334 18,266 Current portion of long-term debt 2,536 2,536 Current portion of finance lease obligations 6,190 6,275 Current portion of operating lease obligations 4,315 4,592 Total current liabilities 192,479 203,891 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 8,252 9,051 Finance lease obligations 7,010 8,251 Operating lease obligations 18,902 19,775 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,127 2,128 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 44,978 45,521 Total liabilities 273,748 288,617 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 31,262 30,013 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026; 137,919,485 issued and 136,456,506 outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 137,483,028 issued and 136,020,049 outstanding as of June 30, 2026 137 137 Treasury stock at cost, 1,462,979 shares as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Additional paid-in capital 348,908 348,724 Retained deficit (86,205 ) (105,758 ) Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 255,340 235,603 Noncontrolling interests 2,614 3,160 Total stockholders’ equity 257,954 238,763 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 562,964 $ 557,393

Schedule 2

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Revenues Capitation revenue $ 264,690 $ 235,751 Other service revenue 67 354 Total revenues 264,757 236,105 Expenses External provider costs 115,671 108,863 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 85,499 75,886 Sales and marketing 8,630 7,605 Corporate, general and administrative 29,149 30,273 Depreciation and amortization 5,658 5,085 Loss on assets held for sale — 104 Total expenses 244,607 227,816 Operating Income 20,150 8,289 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (123 ) (1,251 ) Other income, net 10 878 Total other expense (113 ) (373 ) Income Before Income Taxes 20,037 7,916 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (841 ) 247 Net Income 20,878 7,669 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,325 (350 ) Net Income Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ 19,553 $ 8,019 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 136,413,824 135,592,487 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 137,068,443 136,760,874 Net loss per share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.06 Net loss per share - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.06

Schedule 3

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating Activities Net income $ 20,878 $ 7,669 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 5 (483 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,658 5,085 Operating lease rentals 1,524 1,562 Loss on assets held for sale — 104 Amortization of deferred financing costs 180 213 Stock-based compensation 1,741 2,308 Deferred income taxes (799 ) 247 Other, net 927 598 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 16,895 13,199 Prepaid expenses and other (7,134 ) (1,306 ) Income tax receivable 2,433 — Deposits and other (668 ) (950 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (14,976 ) (24,303 ) Reported and estimated claims (5,439 ) (368 ) Due to Medicaid and Medicare 9,068 1,908 Operating lease liabilities (1,551 ) (1,559 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,742 3,924 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,988 ) (4,077 ) Purchases of short-term investments (437 ) (453 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale — 3,716 Net cash used in investing activities (3,425 ) (814 ) Financing Activities Payments for finance lease obligations (1,404 ) (1,395 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (634 ) (60,012 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 60,082 Payments on financing costs — (1,567 ) Contribution from joint venture partner — 3,200 Distribution to joint venture partner (361 ) — Taxes paid related to net settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,557 ) (319 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,956 ) (11 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash including cash of $0.08 million reclassified to assets held for sale for the three months ended September 30, 2025 21,361 3,099 Less: change in cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale — (82 ) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH 21,361 3,017 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 97,901 64,140 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 119,262 $ 67,157 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 769 $ 1,304 Income taxes paid $ 23 $ — Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,293 $ 509 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 78 $ 17

Schedule 4

InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net income $ 20,878 $ 7,669 Interest expense, net 123 1,251 Other investment income(a) (16 ) (499 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,658 5,085 Provision (benefit) for income tax (841 ) 247 Stock-based compensation 1,741 2,308 Litigation costs and settlement(b) 322 979 Business optimization(c) 1,707 879 Offering expenses(d) 1,679 — Loss on assets held for sale(e) — 104 Gain on sale of assets(f) — (381 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,251 $ 17,642 Net income (loss) margin 7.9 % 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.8 % 7.5 %





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(a) Reflects investment income related to short-term investments included in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (b) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, civil investigative demands, and settlement with our former pharmacy provider. Refer to Note 9, "Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements included herein and in prior SEC filings for more information. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy. (c) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges relate to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, this consists of (i) $1.5 million of costs related to organizational restructure and executive severance and (ii) $0.2 million of costs related to the closure of the previously planned de novo center in Downey, California. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, this consists of costs related to organizational restructure and executive severance. (d) For the three months ended September 30, 2026, reflects costs related to the filing and legal fees incurred in connection with preparation and filing of the Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement and subsequent secondary offering, pursuant to the Registration Rights Agreement to which the Company is a party. (e) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, reflects loss related to the Company's sale of its managing member interest in InnovAge Senior Housing Thornton, LLC, the Company's senior housing assets, and the adjacent vacant land. (f) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, reflects gain on sale of center equipment that was purchased for the previously planned de novo center in Louisville, Kentucky



Center-Level Contribution Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (In thousands) PACE All other(a) Totals PACE All other(a) Totals Capitation revenue $ 264,690 $ — $ 264,690 $ 235,751 $ — $ 235,751 Other service revenue 67 — 67 97 257 354 Total revenues 264,757 — 264,757 235,848 257 236,105 External provider costs 115,671 — 115,671 108,863 — 108,863 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 85,499 — 85,499 75,735 151 75,886 Center-Level Contribution Margin 63,587 — 63,587 51,250 106 51,356 Sales and marketing 8,630 7,605 Corporate, general and administrative 29,149 30,273 Depreciation and amortization 5,658 5,085 Loss on assets held for sale — 104 Operating income 20,150 8,289 Other expense (113 ) (373 ) Income Before Income Taxes $ 20,037 $ 7,916 Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue 7.6 % 3.4 % Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 24.0 % 21.8 %





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(a) Center-level Contribution Margin from a segment below the quantitative thresholds were primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company, which senior housing assets were sold on September 11, 2025. This segment never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments.





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