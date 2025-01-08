Infection Control Market Size to Hit USD 438.67 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global infection control market size was estimated at USD 227.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 438.67 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The technological advancements in sterilization techniques, conduction of clinical trials for infection control, increasing need for battling antibiotic resistance and the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections are driving the growth of the infection control market.

Infection Control Market Key Takeaways:

· The consumables segment dominated the market for infection control and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

· Based on type, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· The hospital segment dominated the market for infection control and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 41.0% in 2024 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

· North America dominated the infection control market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 31.0% in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

U. S. Infection Control Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2034

The U.S. infection control market size is evaluated at USD 52.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 102.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% from 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the infection control market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 31.0% in 2024. The growth of this region can be attributed to various factors such as the active implementation of policies and practices for preventing spread of infections in hospitals and communities. Furthermore, the monitoring of potential outbreaks by healthcare facilities, promotion of antimicrobial stewardship programs, well-established healthcare infrastructure, strategies for battling drug resistant organisms and precautionary measures taken for preventing potential pandemics.

U.S. Infection Control Market Trends

The U.S. dominated the infection control market in this region. The stringent government policies and strategies for public safety against infections, guidelines implemented by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for evaluating infections and controlling them are driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The rising government focus on implementing infection control policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, adoption of advanced technologies for infection control, growing public awareness, comprehensive training programs for healthcare providers and the ongoing developments in innovative technologies and drugs for infection control are contributing towards the growth of this region in the upcoming years. Furthermore, in July 2024, the Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC) hosted an international conference in Indonesia for infection prevention and control for all which show the region’s readiness towards implementing infection control programs.

China Infection Control Market Trends

The infection control market in China is expected to grow rapidly owing the factors such as presence of large population causing frequent outbreaks mostly related to respiratory system and other infections, robust healthcare and surveillance systems, implementation of strict national policies for infection control, rising focus on training healthcare workers, mandatory reporting of HAIs and deployment of protocols for personal hygiene thereby driving the market growth of China in this region.

Market Overview & Potential

The emergence of drug-resistant pathogens creating challenges related to antibiotic resistance, expensive infection control measures and provision of proper training to healthcare workers as well as patients to prevent infection measures effectively are enforcing in development of convenient, reliable and cost-effective measures for infection control across the globe.

Furthermore, the rising awareness among people due to rising infection rates and sudden outbreaks, surge in hospital-acquired infections, stringent regulations by government for infection control standards, novel innovations with advancements in sterilization and infection control techniques.

The digitalization of sterile processing is helping in automating processes with improved tracking of medical devices, reducing human errors, implementing softwares for digital case management which ultimately enhances the efficacy with reduced costs. Also it significantly mitigates risk of infections thereby streamlining processes with improved quality of patient care

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in infection control can aid in early detection and efficient surveillance of potential outbreaks, patient risk stratification, optimizing hand hygiene practices, identifying potential contamination sources by analysing data through environmental monitoring systems and to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) which will eventually lead to improved patient safety and healthcare quality while mitigating the infection risks.

Market Trends

· Surfacing Incidents of Recurring Infections: The increase in probability of recurring infections in patients after receiving treatment for previous infections or after certain medical procedures such as infections at the surgical site are creating demand for robust infection prevention measures. Moreover, the risks associated with hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), technological advancements in sterilization techniques and stringent guidelines from health organizations are aiding in improving infection control efficacy.

· Growing Awareness and Promotion of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: The increased public awareness related to hygiene and infection prevention is promoting the market growth. Furthermore, the promotion of antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASPs) by global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) in supporting countries for the development and implementation of ASPs to improve patient outcomes reduce the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms is helping to improve infection control practices.

Segment Insights

By Type

The consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Consumables basically refer to single-use, replaceable items such as gloves, masks, needles, swabs used for cleaning and specimen collections among others which are used in healthcare settings and discarded after use for preventing cross-contamination and hygiene maintenance. They are essential in breaking the chain of infection and are widely utilized healthcare facilities such as in surgical and invasive procedures. Furthermore, the stringent regulations imposed for manufacturing, application and disposing of consumables by the regulatory authorities and government bodies as well as the rising demand for consumables for infection control protocols and in case of outbreaks are significantly driving the market growth of this segment.

The services segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising awareness and the precautionary measures taken to control the spread of infections. The services in infection control such as training on standard and transmission-based precautions, proper cleaning and disinfection following safety protocols, educating healthcare workers and patients on infection prevention measures and promotion of antimicrobial stewardship programs are progressing the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the innovations in hygiene monitoring systems and disinfection devices, AI-powered surveillance systems and rising investments in R&D for developing sustainable and convenient sterilization methods as well as the support from government bodies and various global organizations to provide infection control services is expected to propel the market growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

By End-Use

The hospital segment dominated the market for infection control and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 41.0% in 2024 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Hospitals are the primary source of treating infectious diseases and can also promote the spread of infections if proper precautionary measures are not followed while performing surgeries, treatment procedures, sterilization process or during sample handling. Consumables related to infection control, use of medical devices, PPE kits are widely used in hospital settings which drive the market growth.

Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies and equipments, growing government support for infection control, increasing investments in research for developing effective infection prevention methods and tools as well as robust measures taken to avoid hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are fuelling the market growth of this segment.

Some of the prominent players in the infection control market include:

· 3M

· Belimed AG

· O&M Halyard or its affiliates.

· Getinge Group

· ASP

· MATACHANA

· Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company

· MMM Group

· Cantel Medical Corp.

· STERIS plc.

· Midmark Corporation.

· Medivators Inc

· W&H

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the infection control market

By Type

· Equipment

o Disinfectors

o Washers

o Flushes

o Endoscope Reprocessors

o Sterilization Equipment

o Heat Sterilization Equipment

o Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

o Radiation Sterilization Equipment

o Filtration Sterilization Equipment

o Liquid Sterilization Equipment

o Others

· Services

o Contract Sterilization

o Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

o E-beam Sterilization

o Gamma Sterilization

o Others

o Infectious Waste Disposal

· Consumables

o Infectious Waste Disposal

o Disinfectants

o Sterilization Consumables

o Personal Protective Equipment

o Others

By End-use

· Hospitals

· Medical Device Companies

· Clinical Laboratories

· Pharmaceutical Laboratories

· Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

