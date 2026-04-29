Incyte to Present at Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of May:

BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 1:40 pm (PDT) and

RBC 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 10:30 am (EDT)

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Incyte Contacts

Media

media@incyte.com

Investors

ir@incyte.com