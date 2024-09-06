In Vitro Lung Model Market to Hit $1,653.59 Mn by 2034 at 17.7% CAGR

The global in vitro lung model market size surpassed USD 312 million in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 1,653.59 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market is experiencing substantial growth due to advancements in lung disease research, increasing demand for preclinical testing, and growing adoption of in vitro models as alternatives to animal testing.

In 2024, the global in vitro lung model market is set to reach around $367.44 million. The rising prevalence of respiratory disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer, is driving the market growth. The increasing focus on persnoliz3ed medicine and the need for more accurate and efficient drug development are contributing to the expansion of the market.

Major Key Insights of the In Vitro Lung Model Market

· North America dominated the market share by 45.1% in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

· By type, the 2D model segment held the largest share of the in vitro lung model market in 2023.

· By application, the drug discovery & toxicology studies segment dominated the market in 2023.

· By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the dominant share of the in vitro lung model market in 2023.

In Vitro Lung Model Market: A Research Breakthrough

The in vitro lung model market focuses on providing these models and related services for research and development. With the increasing demand for drug testing, personalized medicine, and advancements in 3D cell culture technology, this market has been growing rapidly. Pharmaceuticals companies, research institutions, and toxicology labs are major contributors to its expansion. As more focus is placed on understanding respiratory diseases, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for these models has surged, which driving the market growth.

Recent Developments in In Vitro Lung Model Market:



Company Name SEED Biosciences Headquarters Route de la Corniche 6, Épalinges, Switzerland, Europe Development In July 2024, SEED Biosciences launched Dispen3D, which helps in dispensing single spheroid/organoid. It is a revolution for traceable, fast, and gentle dispensation and isolation of cell models. The goal of the company is to accelerate the research in precision medicines and personalized therapies.





Company Name IISc Headquarters India, Aisa Pacific Development In June 2024, a unique three-dimensional hydrogel culture system that replicates the environment of a mammalian lung was created by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Department of Bioengineering (BE). It offers an effective way to monitor and investigate the process by which tuberculosis bacteria infect lung cells and evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for tuberculosis.

Top Companies in the In Vitro Lung Model Market

· Epithelix

· POSTECH

· AlveoliX AG

· IISc

· Lonza

· Nortis

· InSphero

· ATTC Global

· MIMETAS

· Emulate

· MATTEK

· CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Driver

Rise of Microfluidic Devices Driving the Market

In medical treatments the use of microfluidic devices is increasing day by day which is significantly driving the growth of the in vitro lung model market. The micro fluidic devices allow researchers to replicate the complex structure and function of human lungs with high precision. Microfluidic devices facilitate the creation of lung-on-a-chip models, which can mimic the microenvironments and fluid dynamics of human lung tissue. This technology provides an invaluable tool for studying respiratory diseases or other run related conditions and drug interactions in a controlled environment.

Microfluidic lung-on-chip models enable researchers to observe air flow patterns and how various substances diffuse through lung tissues, which helps scientists better understand how drug or pathogens interact with lung cells, which is leading towards improved treatments for respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung infections COPD.

In 2023, Emulate Inc., A leading organization in organ-on-chip technology, released its latest version of the lung-on-chip platform. Which enhances its ability to stimulate lung functions with higher accuracy.

Company/Product Feature Launch Year Application Emulate Lung-Chip High precision air-liquid interface simulation 2023 Respiratory disease research, drug screening Wyss Institute Chip Breathing motions simulation, improved air flow pattern study 2024 Study of inhaled particles, pathogens and personalized medicine

Restraint

Complexities in Mimicking In Vivo Conditions

One of the major restraints in the in vitro lung model market is the complexity involved in accurately mimicking in vivo conditions. The human lung is an intricate organ, with a highly specialized microenvironment that plays a crucial role in its function. Replicating the interactions between lung cells, the extracellular matrix and various immune and epithelial cells in an in vitro setting has proven to be challenging. This complexity limits the accuracy of in vitro lung models, which can hinder translatability of research findings to clinical applications.

Cell Press published a study in February of 2023, which highlighted the limitations of current lung-on-a-chip models in replicating the immune response of the lung. The study found that while these models could simulate certain mechanical aspects of breathing and fluid dynamics, they struggled to recreate the full complexity of immune cell interactions seen in real human lungs.

Opportunity

Expansion into Drug Repurposing, a Growing Opportunity

Drug repurposing is a growing opportunity for the in vitro lung model market in coming years. Drug repurposing involves using existing, approved drugs for new therapeutic indications. These models can simulate the intricate lung microenvironment, allowing researchers to test already approved drugs on respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and even emerging diseases like COVID-19. This provides more efficient and cost-effective pathway to identifying new treatment applications without the need to develop entirely new drugs.

In March of 2023, at the University of North Carolina, researchers used in vitro lung models to test several FDA-approved drugs for their potential in treating COVID--induced lung damage. By simulating the complex lung environment affected by the virus, they were able to identify promising drug candidates that could reduce lung inflammation and improve recovery time.

2D Model Segment Held the Largest Share

By type in the in vitro lung model market, the 2D model segment dominated the market share and the 3D model segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. There is still the widespread use of 2D models for studying lung diseases and conducting drug testing in the market which is the reason of this dominance. Although these models lack the complexity of 3D models, they remain a popular choice for preliminary research due to their simplicity and ease of use, and more importantly 2D models are cost effective and save time.

In small capitals like India, pharmaceutical companies use 2D in vitro lung models for early-stage screening of drugs aimed at treating respiratory infections which provides a reliable and affordable option for research.

In Vitro Lung Model Market Share, By Type, 2023 (%)

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Studies Segment Dominated

By application, the drug discovery and toxicology studies segment were the largest in 2023 while the 3D model development segment is expected to be fastest growing segment during the predicted period. These studies play a crucial role in testing the safety and efficacy of new respiratory treatments, especially in a country like India where respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD are prevalent.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated the Market

In end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the largest share of the in vitro lung model market while the academic and Research Institute segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2034. These companies heavily invest in, in lung disease research and drug development which drives the demand for vitro models.

In April of 2023, an Indian company pharmaceutical called Cipla, expanded its research into respiratory drugs using advanced in vitro lung models. This move helped accelerate the development of treatments for asthma and bronchitis, which showcases the importance of this segment.

North America Dominated the Market Share by 45.1%

In 2023 North America held the largest share of the in vitro lung model market accounting for 45.1% of the market share. The region has advanced healthcare infrastructure with robust presence of key major players and significant government investments in research and development, all these things play a key role in this leadership. The region has been at the forefront of respiratory disease research, with increasing incidence of lung cancer and other respiratory conditions like COPD which is pushing the demand for innovative solutions.

In the United States lung disease such as COPD is a major public health concern, according to a recent report published in March of 2023 the expect picture on public health for COPD was expected to rise around USD 40 billion annually by 2043. The US government along with the private companies has invested heavily in development of in vitro models to tackle these growing healthcare challenges.

In April of 2023, the Canadian Institute of Health Research (CIHR) announced funding for several projects focusing on developing more accurate lung models for studying chronic lung diseases which has bolstered the region’s market dominance

Asia Pacific on to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience fastest growth in the in vitro lung model market. Asia Pacific as a region has a large population, in recent years increasing rates of respiratory diseases and growing investments in healthcare research are driving the growth of this market in the region. China, Japan, South Korea and India are the key contributors to the markets growth with each country focusing on improving research and innovation to tackle rising healthcare challenges.

In the world China is the largest contributor to lung cancer cases, in 2023 / 100 million people in China are suffering with COPD, which is around 25% of global COPD cases. In response to this, the government of China implemented a medium-to-long-term plan (2017-2025) To combat COPD with the 2023 initiative of distributing 30,000 portable spirometry devices across the country to aid early detection.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

2D Model

3D Model

By Application

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Studies

3D Model Development

Physiological Research

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

