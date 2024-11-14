In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size to Surpass USD 157.56 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size is calculated at 80.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 157.56 billion by 2034 with a remarkable CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways:

• Reagents held the largest revenue share of 68.0% in the market in 2024.

• Instruments held the second-largest revenue share in 2024.

• Immunoassay accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• Coagulation is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2034.

• Hospitals held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024

• The homecare segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

• The infectious diseases segment dominated the market in 2024.

• The oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2034.

• Others (lab-based tests) accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• North America In Vitro Diagnostics market dominated the global market and accounted for a 43.0% share in 2024.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: An Overview and Industry Potential

The in vitro diagnostics market is carried out on a person’s tissue and blood sample. They are used to accurately test for and diagnose diseases or any underlying issues and guide in keeping a close eye on the patients. The market growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of point-of-care testing and customized medicine, the rising importance of companion diagnostics, and the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. In addition, favorable initiatives undertaken by non-government and government bodies to enhance overall healthcare services are expected to drive the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market.

“The growth of the IVD market in emerging markets such as India, China, and Latin America is accelerating. These regions are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure, increasing the adoption of IVD technologies for disease diagnosis. For example, in China, the government’s "Healthy China 2030" initiative has spurred significant growth in medical diagnostics and testing infrastructure.”

For instance, In November 2024, A £4.2 million MedTech accelerator program was launched, which will offer up to 140 UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with grants to tackle regulatory challenges. The aim behind this launch was to offer and develop medical devices such as in vitro diagnostics services or products.

U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2034

The U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics Market size was exhibited at USD 29.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 41.84 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

North America In Vitro Diagnostics market dominated the global market and accounted for a 43.0% share in 2024. The market growth is attributed to the rising supportive government funding, the increasing number of novel test launches, the presence of strong players, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases.

• For instance, in October 2023, WHO, the World Health Organization released its 2023 Essential Diagnostics List, which is an evidence-based register of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) that supports countries to make national diagnostic choices. Around 1.5 million deaths have been caused by diabetes in recent years.

The FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approved a record number of in vitro diagnostic devices in 2023, highlighting the growing confidence in IVD innovations. According to the FDA, over 100 new IVDs were approved in 2023, including molecular diagnostic tests and rapid tests for various diseases like COVID-19, cancer, and genetic disorders.

Rapid Growth in Healthcare Research Sector: Asian Countries to Witness Boom

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is fueled by rapid urbanization across the region, supportive government policies, a rapidly growing middle-class population, and the presence of stabilizing countries. For instance, in October 2023, Halodoc and Fapon partnered to increase the in vitro diagnostic product services and sales in Indonesia. In addition, major players in the region are collaborating with regional players to increase their reach in emerging countries in the region.

Major Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics Market

• The increasing prevalence of various diseases: Diseases such as neurological ailments, and cardiovascular and genetic diseases are putting a significant burden on healthcare.

• The increasing government support and funding: Government agencies, associations, and organizations motivate the use of IVD by driving market expansion and launching awareness initiatives. WHO released a model list of IVD for primary medical and healthcare facilities with clinical laboratories, to clarify the priority of diseases based on prevalence and burden.

• Focus on early disease detection: Early detection allows timely intervention, which can minimize the need for complex treatments to prevent disease progressions and help to enhance healthcare outcomes while reducing costs.

• The rising technological advancements: Innovations such as the development of highly sensitive tests, and the integration of artificial intelligence and automation are revolutionizing the in vitro diagnostics market.

Trending Applications of In-vitro Diagnostics:

Liquid biopsy is an emerging application that involves detecting cancer-related genetic mutations, tumor markers, or circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from a simple blood sample. This non-invasive diagnostic method holds great promise for the early detection of various cancers, as well as monitoring treatment response and detecting minimal residual disease or recurrence in cancer patients.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is rapidly growing as a convenient and time-efficient diagnostic tool. POCT allows for the immediate results of tests in settings outside of traditional laboratories, such as in emergency rooms, clinics, or even at home. Technologies like rapid antigen tests, glucose monitors, and portable PCR systems are revolutionizing the way diagnostics are conducted, offering faster decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

Pharmacogenomics, which uses genetic testing to determine how patients will respond to specific drugs, is a rapidly expanding field within IVD. By identifying genetic variations in drug-metabolizing enzymes, doctors can tailor medication choices and dosages, reducing adverse drug reactions and improving efficacy. This trend is poised to grow as the demand for personalized medicine rises, offering more customized healthcare solutions.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 85.63 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 157.56 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019- 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, volume (number of units installed and reagents sold), and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Products, technology, application, end-use, test location, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Spain; Italy; Russia; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Singapore; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Abbott; bioMérieux SA; QuidelOrtho Corporation; Siemens Healthineers AG; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Qiagen; Sysmex Corporation; Charles River Laboratories; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; BD; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.