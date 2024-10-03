Immunomodulators Market Size to Worth Around US$ 1,237.66 Bn by 2033

According to Precedence Research, the global immunomodulators market size is growing from US$ 317.06 billion in 2024 to US$ 1,237.66 billion by 2034 with a double digit CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2034. The immunomodulators market is growing because they are crucial in treating autoimmune diseases and cancer, preventing infections, and preventing organ rejection in organ transplant recipients.

The immunomodulators market is growing rapidly because immunomodulators play an important role in modern medicine, providing support and intervention to modify and control the immune system. These drugs include immunostimulants and immunosuppressants, which modulate the immune system by releasing cytokines and stimulating the immune system.

Immunosuppressants are vital in liver and kidney transplants because they reduce the activation of the immune system against rejection by the body. They are also important in treating autoimmune diseases by controlling the immune system's attacks and preventing them from destroying themselves. On the contrary, immunostimulants improve the body's immune system, prevent infections, and strengthen resistance to various diseases and infections.

Get sample pages of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3404

In August 2024, The United States Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to afamitresgene autoleucel (TECELRA, Adaptimmune, LLC), a melanoma-associated antigen A4 (MAGE-A4)-directed autologous T-cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of previously untreated patients or before chemotherapy in adults with metastatic synovial sarcoma.

Key Takeaways

· Asia-Pacific immunomodulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2024 and 2034.

· North America has accounted highest market share of around 39% in 2023.

· Based on product, the immunosuppressant segment has accounted market share of 51% in 2023.

· The immunostimulants product segment is poised to grow at a double digit CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2034.

· Based on application, the other segment has captured market share of around 19.8% in 2023.

How is our ‘Immunomodulators’ report different from other reports in the market?

The report explores the data on immunomodulators in terms of volume and value across different regions and countries.

The study entails a summarization of key factors or variables responsible for assisting market growth during the forecast period.

Gaining insights on technological trends and the recent developments.

Detailed segmentation by application – Oncology, Respiratory, HIV, Others

Detailed segmentation by product – Immunosuppressants, Immunostimulants

With more than 150+ charts, the report is designed with an easy digestible qualitative content.

The study presents intelligence around recent mergers & acquisitions, filed patents, and social media analytics.

The key market participants operating within this market and their respective profiles are laid out with dedicated sections on company overview, financials, products & services, strategic initiatives, and key personnel.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3404

Top Growth Factors

Autoimmune diseases: Immunomodulators are often used to treat autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, which has led to the growth of the immunomodulatory industry.

Immunomodulators are often used to treat autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, which has led to the growth of the immunomodulatory industry. Infection: Immunomodulation represents a new approach to antibiotic therapy that strengthens host defenses more than using antibiotics directly. Immunomodulators can be divided into disease-specific immunomodulators, which has led to the market's growth.

Immunomodulation represents a new approach to antibiotic therapy that strengthens host defenses more than using antibiotics directly. Immunomodulators can be divided into disease-specific immunomodulators, which has led to the market's growth. Organ Transplants: Immunosuppressants are essential in liver and kidney transplantation because they reduce the immune system's activity against the body, leading to the growth of the immunomodulators market.

Regional Insights

North America has held the largest market share in 2023. The region has a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, favorable government policies, and financial support, leading to a concentration of R&D efforts. This is driven by technological innovation technology, and there is a need to increase the efficiency of healthcare, reduce costs and financial impact, and improve delivery and communication between regulators, patients, and payers. The United States also spends more on healthcare per capita and as a share of GDP than other high-income countries.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the most expansion and highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is driven by factors such as the aging population, increasing disease burden, managing chronic disease needs, and using general standards of care across disease areas. Healthcare spending is also driven by rising disposable income due to the growth of the region’s middle class. Government policies have also supported this growth.

Important Role in Precision Medicine and Immune System Regulation

The immunomodulators market is experiencing significant growth due to their important role in modulating the immune system and providing treatments for various conditions. Immunomodulators, including immunostimulants and immunosuppressants, are important for strengthening the body's defenses against infections and managing immune-related disorders such as organ rejection and autoimmune diseases. Important drug classes, including glucocorticoids, cytostatics, and anti-inflammatory drugs, specifically target the immune system to increase the accuracy of treatment. This efficiency and the increasing need for personalized treatment have accelerated the expansion, making the immune system the driving force of modern medicine and medical advances.

Convergence Presents Major Opportunities

The convergence of immunomodulation and precision medicine presents a significant opportunity for the immunomodulators market as advanced treatments become more customized to patient needs. Immunomodulatory therapies will play a significant role in treating complex diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases by providing more solutions, reducing side effects, and improving treatment with their ability to repair the immune system. As precision medicine continues to advance through genomic and molecular information, genetic analysis will guide the selection and delivery of anti-inflammatory drugs, resulting in more personalized and effective treatments. The combination of immunomodulation and precision medicine will revolutionize healthcare and create great opportunities for innovation and growth in the immunomodulator market.

High Costs and Insurance Barriers

The immunomodulators market faces significant limitations due to the higher cost of treatment for specialists such as specialists compared to treatments prescribed by physicians. These expensive treatments often come with side effects that can make patient care even more difficult, such as fatigue, tiredness, constipation, low blood pressure, and neuropathy. In addition, insurance companies have developed barriers such as prior authorizations and step therapy to control costs, delaying access to necessary treatments and limiting market growth. These financial and regulatory limitations make the use of immunomodulators market.

Recent Breakthroughs in Immunomodulators Market

Acquisition of AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. in Immunomodulators Market

Company Name AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. Headquarters India. Recent Development In November 2023, AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. announced that AbbVie acquired ImmunoGen and its cancer therapy ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), a first-in-class antibody combination approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The acquisition will accelerate AbbVie's commercial and clinical development in the cancer space. Additionally, ImmunoGen’s pipeline of promising next-generation ADCs complements AbbVie’s existing ADC platform and services.

Acquisition of Equillium, Inc. and Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc. in the Immunomodulators Market

Company Name Equillium, Inc. and Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc. Headquarters United States Recent Developments In February 2022, Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovations to treat autoimmune and chronic diseases with high clinical needs, announced that it had acquired Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty clinical-stage biotechnology technology company. Bionic is developing novel peptides, including BNZ-1 and BNZ-2, in-house through its product discovery platform.

The partnership of Mallinckrodt plc and CVC Capital in Immunomodulators Market

Company Name Mallinckrodt plc and CVC Capital Headquarters United Kingdom Recent Developments In August 2024, Mallinckrodt plc and CVC Capital Partners announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement1 under which CVC Capital Partners Fund IX will acquire the Therakos business for a purchase price of $925 million, with consideration being specifically outlined in the amendment. Therakos is a combination of extracorporeal photopheresis for autoimmune modulatory therapy.

Report Highlights

By Product Type The immunosuppressant segment holds the largest market share as it is used to treat many allergic, autoimmune, and genetic diseases. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for innovative treatments, such as immunomodulators, are driving growth. Some forms of oral immunostimulants can be taken as pills or liquids, reducing the risk of infection and other complications. The Immunostimulants segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as they prevent the immune system from attacking tissues and cells. Increasing government support for immunotherapy research will encourage more companies to enter the field. As healthcare providers and patients become more aware of the benefits of immunomodulators, the market is also expected to grow. By Application The HIV segment will expand the fastest during the forecast period because it helps activate, improve, or repair the immune system after HIV has damaged it. These treatments help restore or boost immune function after HIV has damaged it. Researchers are investigating whether immune modulators can help treat or cure HIV. They are used in treatments such as Intravenous immunoglobulin and Interferon alpha.



Recent News in the Immunomodulators Market

In June 2023, Immunome and Morphimmune announced that they had entered into a merger agreement. The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the all-stock transaction.

In October 2023, NexImmune, Inc. announced the continuation of a research collaboration between NexImmune, Yale University, and JDRF to investigate the use of NexImmune’s AIM nanoparticles in combination with anti-CD3 mAb to prevent, eliminate, or replace diabetes antigen-specific T cells.

Related Reports

· Oncology Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/oncology-market

· Cancer Immunotherapy Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-immunotherapy-market

Key Players of the Immunomodulators Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

By Product

Immunosuppressants

Immunostimulants

By Application

Oncology

Respiratory

HIV

Others

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3404

USA : +1 804 441 9344

APAC : +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Email : sales@precedenceresearch.com