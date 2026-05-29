Immunohistochemistry Market to Reach $5.14 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Cancer Diagnostics and Adoption of Standardized Kits

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market is projected to grow from USD 3.55 billion in 2025 to USD 5.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growth is primarily driven by increasing cancer incidence, expanding diagnostic applications, and the rising need for accurate, biomarker-based disease identification.

Browse

794 Market Data Tables

65 Figures

563 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Immunohistochemistry Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Access key market insights and highlights from the report brochure: Download Report Brochure

Market Dynamics: Reimbursement Support and Diagnostic Demand Fuel Adoption

Favourable reimbursement frameworks in developed markets are significantly boosting the adoption of IHC testing by reducing patient out-of-pocket costs and increasing test volumes. This, in turn, is driving demand for IHC instruments, reagents, and consumables.

However, variability and complexity in reimbursement policies across regions remain a challenge, potentially slowing the adoption of advanced and high-cost IHC assays in certain markets.

Product Trends: Kits Segment Emerges as Fastest-Growing Category

By product and service, the kits segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth reflects a clear shift toward integrated, ready-to-use solutions among hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions.

IHC kits offer:

Pre-validated, standardized components

Reduced manual preparation and workflow complexity

Improved reproducibility and diagnostic accuracy

These advantages streamline laboratory operations, increase throughput, and enhance consistency—making kits the preferred choice for high-volume diagnostic environments.

End-User Insights: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Lead Market Demand

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. IHC plays a critical role in diagnosing cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions by enabling detailed tissue-level analysis.

Its importance in identifying protein biomarkers—essential for targeted therapies—has made it a cornerstone of modern oncology diagnostics. Rising global cancer incidence and the expansion of in-house diagnostic capabilities among hospitals are further strengthening this segment’s dominance.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Emerges as Leading Market

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global IHC market in 2024, driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing disease burden, and expanding access to advanced diagnostics.

Key growth factors include:

Government healthcare initiatives such as national health programs

Expansion of private diagnostic laboratory networks

Growth in medical tourism hubs across countries like Singapore and Thailand

Rising demand from contract research organizations (CROs) supporting global clinical trials

These factors collectively position Asia Pacific as a high-growth region for IHC technologies.

Competitive Landscape: Global Leaders Focus on Innovation and Integration

The immunohistochemistry market is highly competitive, with leading players investing in advanced reagents, automation platforms, and integrated diagnostic solutions. Key companies include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

These organizations are focusing on expanding product portfolios, enhancing automation, and improving assay accuracy to meet growing diagnostic demands.

Strategic Outlook: IHC as a Cornerstone of Precision Diagnostics

As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize precision medicine and biomarker-driven therapies, IHC continues to play a vital role in clinical decision-making and research.

Future market growth will be supported by:

Increasing integration of automation and digital pathology

Expansion of biomarker discovery programs

Rising demand for standardized, high-throughput diagnostic solutions

Organizations that offer scalable, accurate, and workflow-efficient IHC solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Connect with the research team for customized insights, regional analysis, enterprise-specific requirements, or analyst consultation:

Request Inquiry / Speak to Analyst

Explore Related Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Reports

Immunoassay Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Tissue Diagnostics Market

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com