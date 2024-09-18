IMIDomics, Inc. Appoints Life Sciences Industry Leader Matthias Evers, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMIDomics, Inc., a pioneering private company focused on advancing precision medicines for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), announced today that effective October 1, 2024, Matthias Evers, Ph.D., will join the company’s Board of Directors.





Dr. Evers, who will serve as an independent director for the company, is a distinguished life sciences executive with a strong track record in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. He most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Evotec, a global leader in cutting-edge drug discovery and development solutions. With a career spanning roles at Evotec and McKinsey & Company, Dr. Evers brings extensive strategic, operational, technology, and business development expertise to IMIDomics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Evers to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Fred Craves, Chairman and CEO of IMIDomics. “His deep experience in fostering innovative partnerships and driving life sciences discoveries to the market aligns perfectly with our focus on advancing our pharmaceutical pipeline. His engagement, insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of IMID research and treatment.”

Dr. Evers’ appointment strengthens IMIDomics’ position at the forefront of IMID research and drug development. His global perspective and proven ability to drive the convergence of science and technology will be critical to the company’s efforts to translate complex biological data into meaningful new medicines for patients.

“I am excited to join the Board of IMIDomics and contribute to their unique approach in tackling immune-mediated inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. Evers. “IMIDomics’ integration of multi-omics data with clinical insights presents a massive opportunity to accelerate the development of precision therapies. I look forward to leveraging my experience in creating ecosystem-wide collaborations to advance IMIDomics’ mission.”

IMIDomics has developed a robust pipeline of drug candidates aimed at treating IMIDs, powered by their deep expertise and their proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine™, which provides unique insights into IMID patients at an unprecedented level of detail. The unique insights generated by IMIDomics enable the identification of relevant biological mechanisms underpinning disease phenotypes and endotypes, as well as enabling the identification of associated biomarkers. This approach allows for precise patient stratification in clinical trials, significantly enhancing the probability of success in developing new IMID therapies.

Dr. Evers is a recognized global authority in pharmaceutical R&D, with a background in biochemistry and bioinformatics. He earned his Ph.D. from the Center for Molecular Neurobiology in Hamburg, Germany. He is a 20-year veteran of McKinsey & Company, where he was senior partner and co-leader of the firm’s global R&D work in the firm’s life sciences/biopharma practice, advising top biotech and pharmaceutical companies in accelerating clinical development, transforming R&D performance, implementing digital transformations, and achieving multi-billion-dollar growth. As Chief Business Officer at Evotec since 2022, he was responsible for business development/sales, strategy, technology and Just – Evotec Biologic’s recognized growth into AI-driven continuous manufacturing of biologics. Notably, he was instrumental in helping Evotec to recover from a malicious cyber-attack. Dr. Evers’ focus and passion for PanOmics-driven drug discovery and leveraging AI in biologics align closely with IMIDomics’ data-driven approach to drug discovery.

IMIDomics is dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), particularly for patients without treatment options or unresponsive to current treatments. The company’s proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine™ integrates comprehensive longitudinal clinical, epidemiological, and biomolecular data from IMID patients, enabling the identification of disease mechanisms and the development of precision medications which increase the probability of success (PoS). Partnering with the Spanish IMID Clinical Consortium and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Research (VHIR), IMIDomics is uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of IMID therapies.

