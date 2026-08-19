Illumisoft Appoints Ehsan Agahi as CEO, Commences Trading on OTCQB Venture Market, Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

accelerating development of Illumisoft's SaniLux 216 nm far UVC platform;



advancing commercialization of its SaniLume upper-room germicidal UV technology;



expanding its research and development capabilities;



strengthening commercial execution across its existing product portfolio; and



developing relationships with strategic and commercial partners in Canada and internationally.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) ("Illumisoft" or the "Company") today announced that Ehsan Agahi, currently Executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, 2026. Mr. Agahi will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.As Executive Chairman since the completion of the Company's qualifying transaction, Mr. Agahi has been closely involved in Illumisoft's strategic direction, corporate strategy, financing, technology development, partnerships, business development and commercialization. His appointment as CEO expands that role, with Mr. Agahi assuming direct responsibility for the Company's operating priorities and execution strategy while continuing to lead the Board as Chairman.The change comes as Illumisoft advances several significant initiatives. Immediate priorities include:"Taking on the CEO role is about execution," said Mr. Agahi. "Illumisoft has a germicidal UV product in the market today, a far UVC platform in development, and partners who have chosen to build alongside us. The work ahead is to turn that foundation into commercial scale. I am grateful to our shareholders for their support and to our team for the work that brought us here. That support deserves execution in return."As part of the change, Brett Nicholds will move from Chief Executive Officer to Senior Strategic Advisor, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support key Company initiatives. Mr. Nicholds remains a director of the Company. Illumisoft thanks Mr. Nicholds for his leadership and contributions to the Company as CEO and looks forward to his continued involvement as the Company advances its technology development and commercialization programs.The Company will continue strengthening its operating infrastructure as its technology programs progress, with an increased emphasis on execution, accountability, commercialization and disciplined allocation of resources.Illumisoft believes the combination of its existing commercial platform, SaniLume technology and developing SaniLux far UVC platform provides the Company with opportunities across healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality and other built environment markets.Further updates regarding the Company's development programs, commercialization initiatives and strategic activities are expected to be provided as material milestones are achieved.The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the trading symbol FUVCF, effective August 19, 2026.The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") under the symbol UVC.The commencement of trading on the OTCQB is intended to provide greater accessibility for U.S. investors and increase the Company's visibility within the U.S. capital markets as Illumisoft continues to advance its technology development, commercialization and strategic initiatives."Commencing trading on OTCQB is another step in expanding Illumisoft's access to the U.S. capital markets," Mr. Agahi added. "It provides a more accessible pathway for U.S. investors to participate as we continue to build the business."In connection with the OTCQB listing, Illumisoft has also submitted an application for full-service Depository Trust Company ("") eligibility. Once granted, DTC eligibility will allow FUVCF shares to be held and transferred electronically between U.S. brokerage accounts, complementing the role played by the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) in Canada and reducing the cost and friction of cross-border trading and settlement. The Company will issue a further news release upon confirmation that DTC eligibility has been obtained, although there can be no assurance eligibility will be obtained.Real-time quotes and additional Company information are available on the OTC Markets Group website atIllumisoft further announces that it has entered into shares for debt settlement agreements pursuant to which it proposes to settle an aggregate of C$413,764.12 of outstanding indebtedness through the issuance of 646,506 common shares of the Company (the "") at a deemed price of C$0.64 per common share.The indebtedness being settled consists of C$203,764.12 owing pursuant to two promissory notes and C$210,000 owing in connection with consulting services.No warrants will be issued in connection with the shares for debt settlement.The creditors participating in the shares for debt settlement are arm's length parties to the Company. The settlement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company, and shareholder approval is not required pursuant to applicable TSXV policies.The issuance of the Settlement Shares remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV. The Settlement Shares, if issued, will be subject to applicable resale restrictions and statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) is a photonic disinfection and lighting technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of advanced ultraviolet germicidal solutions for healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality, and other built environment markets. The Company's product portfolio includes SaniLume, an upper-room germicidal UV platform, and SaniLux, a 216-nm far UVC platform; and ECOWing LED commercial lighting. Illumisoft trades on the TSXV under the symbol UVC and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol FUVCF.For more information, visitIllumisoft Lighting Corp.604 428 6128This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, ""). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of the leadership transition and Mr. Agahi's appointment as Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nicholds' continued involvement with the Company as Senior Strategic Advisor; the Company's technology development programs, including the SaniLux far-UVC platform; the acceleration of research and development activities; the commercialization of SaniLume and the Company's other products; the development of strategic and commercial relationships in Canada and internationally; potential market opportunities across healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality and other built environment markets; the Company's future operating plans, organizational development and allocation of resources; the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, including increased visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors; the Company's application for DTC eligibility, the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility and the timing thereof; the expectation that further updates and news releases will be issued as milestones are achieved; and the completion of the proposed shares for debt settlement, including receipt of TSXV acceptance, the number of Settlement Shares to be issued and the deemed price thereof.Words such as "will", "expects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "potential", "proposes", "targets" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, including, without limitation, the assumptions that: the TSXV will accept the shares for debt settlement on the terms proposed; the deemed price of the Settlement Shares will comply with applicable TSXV pricing requirements; DTC eligibility will be granted within the anticipated timeframe; the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms to fund its development and commercialization activities; the Company's technologies will perform as expected and can be manufactured at commercially acceptable cost and scale; required regulatory approvals, registrations and certifications will be obtained and maintained; the Company will retain key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel; anticipated commercial and strategic relationships will be established and maintained on favourable terms; and there will be no material adverse change in general economic, market or competitive conditions.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its ultraviolet germicidal platforms within anticipated timeframes or at all; the early stage of development of the SaniLux far-UVC platform and the risk that development milestones are delayed or not achieved; risks relating to the safety, efficacy and regulatory status of far-UVC and germicidal UV technologies, and the possibility that regulatory approvals, registrations or certifications are delayed, suspended, withdrawn or never obtained; the Company's ability to raise additional capital when required and on acceptable terms; the Company's limited operating history as a public company and its history of losses; market acceptance of the Company's products and the rate of customer adoption; competition from alternative technologies and from better-capitalized competitors; the Company's reliance on key personnel; supply chain, manufacturing and component availability risks; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce its intellectual property; the failure to obtain TSXV acceptance of, or otherwise complete, the proposed shares for debt settlement on the terms announced or at all; the risk that DTC eligibility is not obtained or is delayed; dilution to existing shareholders; the volatility and limited liquidity of the Company's common shares; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure record available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ atInvestors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws.Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.The OTCQB Venture Market is not a national securities exchange, and the quotation of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB does not constitute approval or review of the Company or its securities by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities regulator. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Settlement Shares have not been and will not be registered under the, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.To view the source version of this press release, please visit