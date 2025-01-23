IDEXX Announces Groundbreaking Cancer Dx Panel with Affordable Early Detection Test for Canine Lymphoma

Panel expansion planned over the next three years to cover the majority of canine cancer cases, transforming cancer detection and supporting earlier intervention

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the launch of IDEXX Cancer Dx™, a first-of-its-kind diagnostic panel with early detection of lymphoma in dogs, especially the 20 million dogs at higher risk* for cancer in North America.1 IDEXX Cancer Dx is an affordable and accessible blood test that can be added to panels for sick pets and integrated into annual wellness screenings for as low as $15, providing veterinarians in the U.S. with actionable results within 2–3 days.†

Cancer remains a leading cause of death in canines, with 1 in 4 dogs in the U.S. expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.2 Lymphoma, one of the most common cancers in dogs, accounts for nearly a quarter of new cancer diagnoses.3 Treatment for canine lymphoma may help extend the lifespan and improve the quality of life for affected dogs, highlighting the critical need for early detection and intervention to improve outcomes. A recent survey indicates that 73% of pet owners are interested in having a cancer screening test for their pet,4 signaling a strong demand for proactive, wellness-driven care. Early data shows IDEXX Cancer Dx testing can detect lymphoma before clinical signs are present,5 supporting its utility in routine preventive care for at-risk dogs.

“Building on over 40 years of IDEXX’s leadership in veterinary research and technology development, IDEXX Cancer Dx is our latest groundbreaking solution to deliver unmatched diagnostic insights,” said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. “As leaders in key cancer diagnostic categories, like pathology and imaging, we continue to innovate technologies that can redefine how veterinarians approach cancer detection and monitoring in pets. We’re proud to be at the forefront of early cancer detection in dogs and look forward to expanding IDEXX Cancer Dx to cover other cancer types.”

The IDEXX Cancer Dx panel features:

Accuracy: High sensitivity and specificity yield results that can be used with confidence for both sick dogs and in routine preventive care for at-risk dogs.

High sensitivity and specificity yield results that can be used with confidence for both sick dogs and in routine preventive care for at-risk dogs. Simplicity: Designed to fit existing veterinary workflows, clinicians can add IDEXX Cancer Dx to existing diagnostic wellness panels, using a single blood sample.

Designed to fit existing veterinary workflows, clinicians can add IDEXX Cancer Dx to existing diagnostic wellness panels, using a single blood sample. Personalized guidance and comprehensive support: Every IDEXX Cancer Dx result comes with access to IDEXX Medical Consultants, including board-certified oncologists and internists. Pet-owner education materials and resources to support client communications are also provided.

Every IDEXX Cancer Dx result comes with access to IDEXX Medical Consultants, including board-certified oncologists and internists. Pet-owner education materials and resources to support client communications are also provided. Actionable next steps: IDEXX Cancer Dx with lymphoma delivers qualitative results for lymphoma, and B-cell and T-cell phenotype classification will be provided with positive results as available at no additional cost.

IDEXX Cancer Dx with lymphoma delivers qualitative results for lymphoma, and B-cell and T-cell phenotype classification will be provided with positive results as available at no additional cost. Deeper insights: IDEXX Preventive Care, the most comprehensive portfolio of products and services supporting veterinarians with preventive care, will now include IDEXX Cancer Dx testing, unlocking additional insights for at-risk dogs.

“IDEXX Cancer Dx is a powerful innovation in oncology diagnostics,” said Timothy Fan, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Oncology, Small Animal Internal Medicine). “At an affordable price point, this test increases access to cancer diagnoses and care, and it enables veterinarians the opportunity to intervene sooner and improve the quality of life for canine cancer patients.”

With IDEXX Cancer Dx testing, general practitioners can now provide a clinical diagnosis of lymphoma earlier than traditional diagnostics.5 Its affordability and ease of integration make it an essential tool for practices committed to proactive cancer management.

IDEXX Cancer Dx with canine lymphoma will be available at the IDEXX Reference Laboratories in the U.S. and Canada in late March 2025. For more information, visit the IDEXX Cancer Dx testing web page.

About IDEXX

*At-risk dogs include all dogs ≥ 7 years old and high-risk breeds ≥ 4 years old.

†Veterinarians in Canada will have access to IDEXX Cancer Dx results within 2–4 days.

References

