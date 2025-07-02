Humira Market Size Hit USD 1.20 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of -17.6% from 2024 to 2032

According to a latest report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Humira Market is projected to be valued at USD 4.68 Bn in 2025, but is expected to decline to USD 1.20 Bn by 2032, experiencing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.6% from 2025 to 2032. The Humira market is projected to undergo a substantial decline over the forecast period. This downward trend is primarily driven by growing competition from biosimilars, following the expiration of Humira's patent protection in several key markets. Furthermore, the emergence of innovative therapies addressing the same indications is intensifying this contraction. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize cost-effective treatment options, the uptake of biosimilars and newer alternatives is expected to rise, further eroding Humira's market share and dampening its growth outlook.

Global Humira Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global Humira market size is estimated to reach USD 4.68 Bn in 2025. However, due to widespread biosimilar adoption, the market value is set to decline to USD 1.20 Bn by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of -17.6%.

Based on indication, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) segment is expected to account for more than one-fourth of the global Humira market share in 2025.

By gender, male category is projected to hold a prominent market share of 54.2% in 2025.

Prefilled syringe segment is anticipated to account for over 4/5 of the global Humira industry share in 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance, holding a market share of 37.3% in 2025.

As per CMI’s new Humira market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth over the assessment period.

Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest Humira market research report provides insights into key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

According to a study published by the Global Autoimmune Institute, autoimmune diseases affect between 5% and 10% of the population in industrialized nations. This surge in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis is driving demand for Humira.

Humira is often used for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Therefore, increasing incidence of these diseases is a primary growth driver for the Humira industry.

Biosimilar Competition and Newer Biologics Restraining Market Growth

The future Humira market outlook appears increasingly challenging. This is mostly due to rising adoption of biosimilars and novel biologics.

Humira’s patent protections have expired across nations like the United States (2023). This is leading to entry of cost-effective biosimilars like Amjevita and Cyltezo, thereby reducing overall Humira market demand.

Many physicians and patients are increasingly opting for next-generation treatments like Tremfya and Skyrizi due to their safety profiles and greater efficacy. Shift towards these newer biologics will also negatively impact the Humira market growth.

Emerging Humira Market Trends

Humira has received multiple FDA and international approvals for a range of indications, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease. This broad therapeutic versatility continues to drive demand and may support market growth in specific regions, especially where biosimilar competition is limited or delayed.

Rising adoption of biologic therapies is also contributing to the expansion of Humira market. Healthcare professionals and patients are increasingly turning to biologics like Humira to manage chronic autoimmune diseases. However, the Humira market is also undergoing transformation due to the introduction of biosimilars, which may impact its growth trajectory across different regions.

Analyst’s View

“Despite positive initial figures, the global Humira market value is expected to decline during the assessment period due to the widespread adoption of biosimilars and novel biologics,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Humira Market

Event Description and Impact Patent Expiration and Biosimilar Competition Description : As of 2025, many biosimilars are commercially available in the U.S. market. Impact: Humira’s U.S. market share has plummeted due to escalating competition from biosimilars. Shift Toward Volume-Based Contracting Models Description: Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and payers are increasingly favoring biosimilars in formulary placements through exclusive or tiered pricing deals. Impact: This shift has further limited Humira’s formulary access, especially in Medicare Part D and large commercial insurance plans. Internal Cannibalization by Rinvoq and Skyrizi Description : AbbVie is transitioning patients from Humira to its next-gen therapies—Rinvoq (JAK inhibitor) and Skyrizi (IL-23 inhibitor). Impact : While these drugs have strong growth trajectories, this strategy accelerates Humira’s decline.



Competitor Insights



Key companies listed in the Humira market report include:

- AbbVie Inc.

Key Developments

In June 2025, AbbVie acquired Capstan Therapeutics as a part of its strategy to transform patient care in immunology.

Market Segmentation



Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

o Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

o Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

o Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)

o Crohn’s Disease (CD)

o Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

o Plaque Psoriasis (Ps)

o Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

o Uveitis (UV)

Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Male

o Female

Formulation Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Prefilled Syringe

o Prefilled Pen

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

o Latin America

§ Brazil

§ Argentina

§ Mexico

§ Rest of Latin America

o Europe

§ Germany

§ U.K.

§ Spain

§ France

§ Italy

§ Russia

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ ASEAN

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East

§ GCC Countries

§ Israel

§ Rest of Middle East

o Africa

§ South Africa

§ North Africa

§ Central Africa

