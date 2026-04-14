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Press Releases

Humanetics Corporation to Present at Upcoming April 2026 Investor Conference

April 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

Humanetics presentation will highlight advancements in the prophylactic Medical Countermeasure BYOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic medical countermeasures for warfighters, first responders, and others at risk of radiation exposure from nuclear incidents, industrial accidents, or cancer radiation therapy, today announced that RADM Colin G. Chinn, MC, USN (Ret), MD, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the Big Idea CONNECTpreneur Washington, DC Forum on April 16, 2026. The presentation will focus on BYOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300), an orally administered prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) for warfighters, designed to prevent toxicities caused by exposure to radiation, with potential dual-use application in multiple clinical indications.



Information about the event can be found at this link.

Location:
GWU University Student Center Continental Ballroom
800 21st Street Northwest, #3rd Floor
Washington, DC 20052

Humanetics will be meeting with potential investors and partners before, during, and after the event. Interested parties may contact the Company:

Dana B. Shinbaum
Director, Business Development
dshinbaum@humaneticscorp.com
(US) 480-440-9700

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.


Contacts

Dana B. Shinbaum
Director, Business Development
dshinbaum@humaneticscorp.com
(US) 480-440-9700

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Humanetics
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