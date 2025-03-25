Hillstar Bio Launches with $67 Million Series A Financing to Develop Next Wave of Precision Immunotherapies to Transform Autoimmune Treatment

Proceeds to fund advancement of the company’s lead TRBV9 program through clinical proof-of-concept study in axial spondyloarthritis and progression of broader pipeline

Company’s approach selectively targets and depletes pathogenic immune cells with the potential to reset the immune system, offering more durable therapeutic responses

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstar Bio, a leading biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision immunology therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the successful closing of a $67 million Series A financing round. This funding was led by a syndicate of experienced investors and shareholders from the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including Droia Ventures, Frazier Life Sciences, Novo Holdings A/S, LifeArc Ventures, and Hummingbird Bioscience.

Hillstar Bio is revolutionizing autoimmune disease treatment through a precision-driven approach that selectively depletes pathogenic cells while preserving healthy ones. This method holds the promise of providing durable relief and improving patient outcomes compared to traditional immunosuppressive therapies. Additionally, the company’s versatile approach leverages tailored discovery techniques for each therapeutic, free from the constraints of traditional drug development platforms.

The new funding will propel Hillstar Bio’s lead program, which specifically targets TRBV9+ T cells, into clinical trials in 2026. Initially, the focus will be on treating axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) and potentially other immune and inflammatory conditions associated with HLA-B27. The investment will also support the expansion of Hillstar Bio’s portfolio, which includes a variety of precision immunology therapies aimed at specific immune cell subsets across a range of autoimmune diseases.

“The interplay between HLA-B27 and TRBV9+ T cells in autoimmune conditions like AxSpA offers a unique opportunity for our lead program,” said Robert Mabry, CEO of Hillstar Bio. “Our innovative approach aims to deliver longer-lasting, more effective results compared to current treatments, improving patient outcomes and potentially reducing the long-term need for immunosuppressive therapies.”

Hillstar Bio boasts a world-class team with deep expertise in antibody engineering, immunology, and clinical development. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge scientific knowledge with a robust, risk-mitigating strategy, leveraging validated technologies and disease-specific biomarkers to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from their treatments.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Hillstar Bio team in bringing groundbreaking, precision-driven immunotherapies to patients living with autoimmune diseases,” said Luc Dochez, Executive Chair at Hillstar Bio and Managing Partner at Droia Ventures. “Hillstar Bio has the critical elements necessary to transform autoimmune disease treatment, including top-tier antibody engineering capabilities, a deep understanding of immune cell biology, and an exceptional team of scientists, industry leaders, and advisors.”

The company’s leadership include:

Hillstar Bio Executive Team

Robert Mabry , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, previously Chief Scientific Officer at Orna Therapeutics and Global Head of Biologics at Takeda

, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, previously Chief Scientific Officer at Orna Therapeutics and Global Head of Biologics at Takeda Mitchell Keegan , Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, previously SVP of Clinical Development at Boston Pharmaceuticals and VP of Clinical Development at Verastem Oncology

, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, previously SVP of Clinical Development at Boston Pharmaceuticals and VP of Clinical Development at Verastem Oncology Lauren Mifflin , Ph.D., MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Principal of Company Creation at Frazier Life Sciences, previously on the founding teams of multiple venture-backed biotechs, including Ypsilon Therapeutics, Nido Biosciences, and Entrada Therapeutics.

Board of Directors

Luc Dochez , Pharm.D., MBA, Executive Chair, Managing Partner, Droia Ventures

, Pharm.D., MBA, Executive Chair, Managing Partner, Droia Ventures Dan Estes , Ph.D., General Partner, Frazier Life Sciences

, Ph.D., General Partner, Frazier Life Sciences Kenneth Harrison , Ph.D., Senior Partner, Novo Holdings A/S

, Ph.D., Senior Partner, Novo Holdings A/S Piers Ingram , Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Hummingbird Bioscience

, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Hummingbird Bioscience Robert Mabry , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Hillstar Bio

, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Hillstar Bio Matthias Van Woensel , Ph.D., Partner, Droia Ventures

About Hillstar Bio

Europe

Asia

Hillstar Bio is ushering in a new era in autoimmune disease treatment through precision immunology. The company selectively targets and depletes pathogenic immune cells while sparing healthy ones, offering the potential for durable relief and immune reset for patients with autoimmune conditions. Unlike traditional therapies that broadly suppress the immune system, Hillstar Bio’s targeted approach addresses specific disease mechanisms by eliminating the underlying source and reducing the risks associated with chronic broad immunosuppression. Backed by an experienced investor and shareholder syndicate spanning the US,, and, including Droia Ventures, Frazier Life Sciences, Novo Holdings A/S, LifeArc Ventures and Hummingbird Bioscience, Hillstar Bio is fully funded through early clinical studies to accelerate development of its TRBV9 program while expanding its pipeline of selective immune cell targeting therapies. To learn more visitand follow the company on

Media Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillstar-bio-launches-with-67-million-series-a-financing-to-develop-next-wave-of-precision-immunotherapies-to-transform-autoimmune-treatment-302409719.html

SOURCE Hillstar Bio