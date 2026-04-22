Hengrui Pharma Reports Q1 2026 Results with Revenue and Net Profit Growth

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengrui Pharma reported steady growth in the first quarter of 2026. In Q1 2026, the Company recorded revenue of RMB 8.14 billion, up 12.98% year-over-year, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 21.78% to RMB 2.28 billion. Innovative drugs remained the key growth driver, generating RMB 4.53 billion in revenue, up 25.75% year-over-year and accounting for 61.69% of total pharmaceutical sales.

The Company continued to advance its innovation-driven strategy with sustained R&D investment and solid pipeline progress. R&D investments in Q1 2026 totaled RMB 2.22 billion, representing for approximately 27.32% of revenue.

During the period, three innovative products and new indications were approved in China, which included an anti-PD-L1/TGF-βRII bi-functional fusion protein and an indication expansion for HER2-targeting ADC.

In terms of pipeline advancement, the Company obtained 26 clinical trial approvals and had 8 new drug applications accepted in China across key therapeutic areas including oncology, metabolic, cardiovascular, and immunological diseases.

Business development has become a recurring and increasingly important growth driver, with RMB 787 million in out-licensing revenue recognized during the quarter, primarily from the collaboration with GSK. Since 2023, Hengrui Pharma has completed 12 overseas business development transactions, including out-licensing, NewCo structures, and strategic alliance models.

A key milestone during the period was the successful Nasdaq listing of Kailera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KLRA), a NewCo company built around Hengrui Pharma's GLP-1-based assets. This milestone reflects continued progress in executing the Company's NewCo strategy, with Hengrui and Kailera working together to advance the global development of the GLP-1 portfolio.

Looking ahead, Hengrui Pharma will remain committed to innovation and globalization, strengthening its pipeline and advancing the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to benefit patients worldwide.

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SOURCE Hengrui Pharma