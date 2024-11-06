Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size to Hit USD 2.54 Bn by 2034<

According to Nova One Advisor, the global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 1.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 2.54 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies invest significant funds in research and development for medical devices and innovative medicines that deliver positive results for patients. The growing innovation in robust pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product pipelines and medical devices drives the market growth.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Key Takeaways:

• The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.4% in 2024.

• The medtech segment market is highly competitive and is projected to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period.

• The filing and prosecution segment dominated the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.9% in 2024.

• The pre-filing segment is likely to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

• The resident segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.0% in 2024.

• The non-resident segment is projected to expand with a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

• North America accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024.

How is the Outsourcing for Healthcare Patent Filling Rising?

• The healthcare patent filing outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising investment in healthcare research, owing to increased healthcare applications requiring patent protection.

• Various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Amgen, AGC Biologics, and AbbVie are expanding their operations abroad to enter new markets and investing notably in new manufacturing facilities globally and expand their customer base.

As a result, as these companies need expert guidance to navigate the regulations of different countries and complex patent laws, there is an increased demand for medical patent application outsourcing services. For instance, in Hyderabad, India, Medtronic inaugurated its newly expanded state-of-the-art MEIC to invest in the local innovation ecosystem and expand its global research and development footprint.

The examination of the industry also highlights the effect of technological developments in improving the administration operations and efficiency of patent filling. Artificial intelligence and automation are being integrated into the work, which is accelerating operations such as patent portfolio management and prior art searches. In addition, the market is witnessing further expansion as research progresses and healthcare innovation, resulting in a slow influx of new patient companies and applications search specialized outsourcing partners to effectively manage and protect their intellectual property in this competitive and dynamic field.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Report Scope

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Growth Factors

• The increasing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence tools in patent analysis and research contributed to propel the market growth.

• The increasing emphasis on strategic portfolio management and patent quality and the increasing demand for expertise in developing healthcare sectors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

• The increasing expansion of transmission support technology, commercialization, and patent services and the acceleration of healthcare innovations are anticipated to enhance market growth.

The increasing globalization of healthcare companies and the increasing need for cost-effective patent services are further expected to drive the growth of the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Segment Insights

By Domain Insights

The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.4% in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the rising investments by the pharmaceutical industry in research and development to develop innovative health solutions, treatments, and new drugs. Pfizer is one of the major pharmaceutical companies that have invested USD 11.4 billion in research and development in 2022, with a significant portion for enhancing existing treatments and developing novel therapies across various therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases, immunology, and oncology.

The medtech segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The medtech segment is segmented into imaging and diagnosis devices, disposables and consumables, and assistive care devices. The wearable medical devices segment is also anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. This segment is further attributed to improving health consciousness among people and the increasing mounting demand for such devices in telehealth services.

By Service Insights

The filing and prosecution segment dominated the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.9% in 2024. The segment growth is fueled by the company complexity related to prosecution and filing combined with cost-efficiency by outsourcing these tasks. In-house prosecution and filing can also consume more than the time required for internal sources. Thus, the time savings in prosecution and filing activities provided by medical outsourcing companies are anticipated to enhance the segment growth over the estimated period.

The pre-filing segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Due to diligence before filing a patent, pre-filing is a vital step in patent filing. These procedures can be reapplied if the filing steps are done unprofessionally and without being competent in the patent procedures, which is mostly a time-consuming procedure for business organizations. Thus, the increasing demand for professional and competency services highlights the demand for pre-filing services which are further expected to drive the segment growth.

By Origin Insights

The resident segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.0% in 2024. It is expected that 70% of the overall patents registered in the WIPO repository. The resident segment is a vital factor in the market. This segment deals with outsourcing patent prosecution and filing activities to service providers located across the client’s country, region, and location. Various healthcare companies choose to work with resident outsourcing partners due to their familiarity with language requirements, regulations, and local patent laws.

The non-resident segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The non-resident segment is also attributed to the increasing demand for extensive patent safeguarding in various markets and the healthcare industry's expanding global reach. In addition, with the help of the know-how of local regulations and local patent outsourcing firms, it is necessary for applicants to get a patent in another country. These factors contributed to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

By Regional Types

Research Facilities and Technologies: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Healthcare companies possess financial resources, research facilities, and cutting-edge technologies that improve them to conduct comprehensive research and development endeavors. Companies rapidly adopt to improve their patent filing procedures to specialized service providers to capitalize on the expertise, cut down on expenses, and streamline operations in patent prosecution.

• The U.S. healthcare patent filing outsourcing market in the region in 2024. The need for outsourcing patent filing and prosecution services is steadily increasing, due to the strong presence of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotechnology industries in the U.S.

Asia Pacific Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Trends

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate in the market for healthcare patent filing outsourcing market during the forecast period. The region is home to various developing countries with rapidly expanding healthcare industries. The rising number of patents filed in the medical device technology sector by countries around the world has experienced exponential growth for certain nations such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are the major countries to account for the maximum number of patents filed and further anticipated to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region in the recent years.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Top Companies:

• Clarivate

• ipMetrix

• CRJ IPR SERVICES LLP

• Patent Outsourcing Limited Trading as Patent Outsourcing.

• Synoptic IP PVT LTD

• Dennemeyer Group

• POWELL GILBERT

• Bristows LLP

• HOYNG ROKH MONEGIER

• CARPMAELS & RANSFORD LLP

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Recent Developments:

• In March 2024, the launch of Verafit Sterilization Bags and Covers was announced by STERIS, which features a new, patent-pending viewing window to visually inspect and confirm the dryness of a sterilized part. These new sterilization designs help biopharmaceutical manufacturers conform to the latest EU GMP Annex 1 needs for dryness confirmation as part of sterilization cycle acceptance.

• In September 2022, a medical device company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative surgical technologies for single-access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), Titan Medical Inc. announced the publication of international patent application No. PCT/CA2022/050392, which the company anticipates pursuing in the United States and other key markets under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market

By Domain

• Medtech

o Assistive Care Devices

o Consumables and Disposables

o Diagnosis and Imaging Devices

o Drug Delivery Devices

o Surgical Devices

o Wearable Medical Devices

• Pharmaceutical

By Service

• Pre-filing

• Filing & Prosecution

• Post Grant

By Origin

• Resident

• Non-resident

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

