Gynecological Devices Market Size is Forecast to Hit USD 23.22 Bn by 2034

According to Statifacts, the global gynecological devices market size is projected to grow to USD 11.38 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach around USD 23.22 billion by 2034, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.23% from 2025 to 2034.

The global gynecological devices market was valued USD 10.52 billion in 2024. The introduction of technically advanced products, rising initiatives promoting routine check-ups and the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders are driving the growth of the market.

Gynecological Devices Market Highlights

• North America dominated the global gynecological devices market Share of 8% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the period.

• By product, the surgical devices segment contributed the highest market share of 53% in 2024.

• By product, the diagnostic imaging systems segment is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

• By end use, the hospitals and clinics segment captured the biggest market share of 65.2% in 2024.

• By end use, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034.

The gynecological devices market refers to the production, distribution, and use of gynecological devices, which are defined as a globalized network of medical instruments and technology devised for diagnosing, treating, and managing female reproductive system disorders. Gynecology devices include vaginal speculums used in procedures like the pap smear, cervical dilators for stretching the cervical wall and dilating the cervical muscles, and forceps & clamps for uterine and caesarean birthing, hysterectomy, and other obstetrics and gynecological surgery. The rise in outpatient procedures, growing awareness of women’s health, increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, and technological advancements contribute to the growth of the market.

Speculum is one of the most common tools used in gynecological exams. It slowly opens the vaginal walls, allowing a clear view of the cervix. It plays an important role in helping gynecologists identify any abnormalities or signs of infection. Well-designed and reliable gynecology devices also contribute to greater efficiency and reduced intervention times.

• In June 2025, the Translational Gynecology Program to address $1 trillion global women’s health gaps and decade-long diagnostic delays in conditions like endometriosis was launched by the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO).

Top 3 Gynecological Devices Launched by Prominent Players:

Sr. No. Name of the Product Name of the Brand Product Specification 1. 4K camera head, CH-S700-08-LB, Visera Elite III video system Olympus This system is used for endoscopic urology and gynecology procedures. 2. Gynecological cancer initiative GSK Gynecological cancers include endometrial, ovarian, cervical, vaginal, and/or vulvar cancers, some patients believe their condition is related to their sexual behavior. This contributes to a sense of isolation and many mental health challenges. 3. ‘Womed Leaf’, a female fertility preserving device Womed Womed Leaf is the first and only physical barrier to protect against intrauterine adhesions (IUAs)

Major Trends in the Gynecological Devices Market

How Does Technological Advancement Drive the Global Gynecological Devices Market?

• Introduction of technically advanced products: Introduction of technically advanced products in gynecology includes remote wearable devices, artificial intelligence, advanced imaging, robotics, and wireless electronic fetal monitoring. New advances in gynecological devices include preterm delivery, which is prevalence, risk factors, and related complications, and exploring menopause from a multidisciplinary perspective. Video capture systems used in surgical training of obstetrics and gynecology residents have been demonstrated to enhance skill sets. New ultrasound technology allows gynecology practices to replace their 2D imaging equipment with superior 3D ultrasound systems.

• Rising initiatives promoting routine check-ups: Regular gynecological check-ups are essential for the early detection and prevention of many health issues. Regular gynecological check-ups are essential for every woman, regardless of age or lifestyle. These visits help detect health issues early, guide reproductive health, and ensure overall well-being. Prioritizing these check-ups can lead to better health, peace of mind, and a better quality of life. The benefits of gynecological health check-ups include diabetes testing, lipid (cholesterol) profile assessment, bone density testing, clinical breast exam, mammography, pap smear test, uterine cancer screening, HPV testing, hepatitis C testing, HIV and other STDs, chlamydia & gonorrhea screening, counseling, and guidance.

Which Potential Factors Impose Significant Concerns Related Market’s Growth?

• Rising adoption of alternate therapies: As compared to conventional medicines, some alternative therapies can interact with prescription medications or other conventional treatments, which can be ineffective or dangerous. Several alternative therapies are not covered by health insurance, making them prohibitively expensive for some people. According to a report, systematic reviews have found that various clinical trials testing complementary or alternative medicine have major flaws like insufficient statistical power, poor controls, inconsistency of treatment or product, and lack of comparisons with other treatments, with placebo, or with both. Alternative therapies may have some side effects.

• Infrastructure limitations: Poor infrastructure is a serious obstacle to the development of communities and economic progress. The consequences of infrastructure failure can be significant, include disruptions to households and businesses, and may result in evacuations, economic loss, business closures, clean-up costs, potential health hazards, and environmental impacts. Poor infrastructure limits economic growth by increasing the cost of doing business, reducing competitiveness, and hindering access to markets and resources.

Gynecological Devices Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 10.52 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.38 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 23.22 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.23% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

How Big is the Gynaecology Devices Market?

The development of gynecological device platforms, includes telemedicine and mobile technology, can potentially allow for fewer in-person clinic visits for healthy patients, improving the accessibility of healthcare. Development of the gynecology devices platforms can accelerate the obstetrics and gynecology diagnostics and treatment by medical device prototyping and engineering to implement effective solutions. One of the most significant benefits of digital health management apps is the ability to help women gain a deeper understanding of their bodies. Minimally invasive robotic surgery in gynecology generally leads to less blood loss and post-operative cost in comparison to traditional open surgery. Patients may have reduced hospitalization time and quicker recovery, allowing them to resume their usual activities sooner.

U.S. Generic Sterile Injectable Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Million)

The U.S. gynecological devices market size is calculated at USD 3.85 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 8.53 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2025 to 2034.

How Big Is the Success of the North American Gynecological Devices Market?

North America held a significant share of the gynecological devices market share of 8% in 2024. Shift towards outpatient procedures, rise in awareness campaigns and initiatives by governments for women’s health, increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, and innovation in gynecological devices are driving the growth of the market in the North American region.

• In November 2024, a broad range of gynecological offerings to be highlighted at the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopists (AAGL) World Congress, held in New Orleans, was announced by Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

What Opportunities Are Present in the Asia Pacific Gynecological Devices Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The introduction of technically advanced products, an increase in initiatives promoting routine checkups, and an increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders contribute to the growth of the gynecological devices market.

How Are China, India, and Japan Doing in the Gynecological Devices Space?

• In March 2025, funding of Rs. 165 crores from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was secured by a Hyderabad-based super-specialty tertiary and quaternary care services provider, Ankura Hospitals. Ankura Hospitals founder & managing director Dr Krishna Prasad Vunnam said the significant financial support from the ADB would allow the hospital chain to improve its maternity, paediatric, and gynecology services, expand its facilities, and reach more families.

• In April 2024, the regulatory approval of its ground-breaking medical device, “Eureka α,” was announced by Anaut Inc., a pioneering developer in surgical support software led by CEO Dr. Nao Kobayashi. This first-of-its-kind software device in Japan received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Gynecological Devices Market Segmentation

Product Insights

Gynecological Devices Market, By Product 2024-2034 (USD Million)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Surgical Devices 5,598.2 6,057.3 12,463.1 Handheld Instruments 1,518.1 1,643.0 3,386.5 Diagnostic Imaging Systems 3,406.6 3,674.9 7,371.1

The surgical devices segment held a dominant presence in the gynecological devices market in 2024. Surgical devices used in the gynecological process include a scalpel, intestinal instruments, hysteroscopy, hooks, dilators, curettes, colposcopy, cervical tenaculum, vaginal retractor, vaginal forceps, uterine sounds, uterine curettes, tenaculum forceps, biopsy forceps, uterine dilators, speculum, scissors, and forceps. The benefits of using surgical devices include patient safety, less tissue damage, durability & reliability, less pain, better surgical outcomes, and smaller scars, less blood loss, cost efficiency, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and reduced infection risk.

Gynecological devices will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Ultrasound images are captured in real-time, and they can also show movement of the body’s internal organs and blood flowing through the blood vessels. A clinical ultrasound application in gynecology and obstetrics, its ability to provide real-time visualization has transformed diagnostic processes, allowing for immediate assessment and monitoring. Imaging techniques in gynecology, CT & MRI are used for more detailed examination of ovarian tumors, endometriosis, and other tumors.

End-use Insights

Gynecological Devices Market, By End-Use 2024-2034 (USD Million)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Hospital & Clinics 6,867.2 7,429.1 15,263.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) 3,655.6 3,946.1 7,957.4

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a considerable share of the gynecological devices market during 2024. Gynecological hospitals and clinics offer many benefits for women’s health, including osteoporosis screenings, pharmaceutical drugs, fetal monitoring, endometriosis, pregnancy, childbirth, irregular periods, sexually transmitted infections, menopause, gynecological exams, female infertility, and contraception. These hospitals & clinics help women avoid transmittable diseases like AIDS, HIV, and STIs by providing accurate testing, diagnosis, and even treatments.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The ambulatory gynecology service carries out minor procedures that can be performed in a clinical setting while the patient is awake and able to talk to a doctor or nurse. Ambulatory care refers to medical services performed on an outpatient basis without admission to a hospital or other facility (MedPAC). One benefit of ambulatory surgical centers is work-life balance, as most ambulatory care settings operate during regular business hours, unlike hospitals with 24/7 shifts. Ambulatory care also allows for strong patient connections.

Top Players in the Gynecological Devices Market

• Boston Scientific Corporation: This is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for a range of interventional medical specialties.

• Ethicon Inc.: They develop surgical and interventional solutions that center on the unique journey of every patient.

• Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG: They are the leading supplier of innovative, cutting-edge products from components of optics, mechanics, electronics, and software.

• Cooper Surgical Inc.: This is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies, and families at the healthcare movements that matter most.

• Hologic Inc.: This is an American medical technology company primarily focused on women’s health. It sells medical devices for diagnostics, surgery, and medical imaging.

• Medtronic plc. Medtronic plc. is a medical technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and solutions.

• Olympus Corporation: Olympus Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products.

• Stryker Corporation: They offer innovative products and services in MedSurge, Neurotechnology, and Orthopedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes.

• Richard Wolf GmbH: Richard Wolf is a leading manufacturer of technologies for endoscopic diagnosis and therapy.

• MedGyn Product Inc: They manufacture and distribute medical devices for the women’s healthcare industry, including disposables, high-quality instruments, and equipment.

What Is Going Around the Globe in the Gynecological Devices Market?

• In September 2024, Telemedicine services for 13 medical specialties through the e-Sanjeevani portal of the Government of India were launched by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government (GNCTD). The service is provided free of cost under the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine Portal, covering specialties like Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Dermatology, Dentistry, ENT, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBG), General Surgery, General Medicine, and Unani.

• In April 2024, the launch of Voluson Signature 20 and 18 ultrasound systems for women’s health imaging applications was announced by GE Healthcare. The latest systems combine high-performance hardware with flexible, scalable software to help increase confidence in diagnostic and treatment decisions.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Surgical Devices

• Gynecological Imaging Devices

• Portable Tools

By End Use

• Hospital & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

