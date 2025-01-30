Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034 – Report Analysis by Custom Market Insights

The global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034. The market size is expected to reach USD 511.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to expand to USD 871.5 million by 2034.
MIGS devices are specialized surgical tools and technologies designed to treat glaucoma with minimal trauma, offering faster recovery times compared to traditional procedures. These devices, including microstents, shunts, and microcatheters, help lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, enhancing treatment outcomes.
Download FREE our Comprehensive Market Research Report and Stay Ahead of the Competition @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54560
Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Overview
Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affects over 80 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Traditional glaucoma treatments, such as trabeculectomy and tube shunt surgeries, though effective, are often associated with significant risks, prolonged recovery times, and postoperative complications. In contrast, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices provide a safer alternative, targeting the disease with minimal tissue disruption, reduced surgical time, and faster patient recovery.
COVID-19 Impact on the MIGS Devices Market
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the MIGS devices market. In the initial phases of the pandemic, elective surgeries, including glaucoma procedures, were postponed or canceled to prioritize emergency care and reduce the risk of virus transmission. This led to a temporary decline in the adoption of MIGS devices in 2020.
However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, enabling ophthalmologists to manage glaucoma patients more effectively. As healthcare systems adapted to the new normal, the demand for MIGS devices rebounded strongly in 2021 and beyond. The emphasis on minimally invasive procedures, which reduce hospital stays and minimize exposure to healthcare settings, further fueled market growth during the pandemic recovery phase.
Get Your Personalized Report! Avail FREE customization to focus on the insights that matter most to you - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=54560
Driving Factors Behind Market Growth
Several key factors are propelling the growth of the MIGS devices market:
- Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma: The increasing global burden of glaucoma, particularly among the aging population, is a major driver. By 2040, the number of people with glaucoma is expected to surpass 110 million, creating a significant demand for effective treatment options.
- Technological Advancements: Innovations in MIGS devices, such as the development of next-generation stents and implants with improved biocompatibility and efficacy, are enhancing patient outcomes and expanding the market.
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Patients and physicians alike are increasingly opting for MIGS due to their safety profile, shorter recovery times, and reduced risk of complications compared to traditional surgeries.
- Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Governments and private insurers are increasingly covering MIGS procedures, making them more accessible to a broader patient population.
- Strategic Collaborations and Product Launches: Key players in the market are investing heavily in R&D and forming strategic partnerships to introduce advanced MIGS devices, further driving market growth.
Report Scope -
|
Feature of the Report
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 511.5 Million
|
Projected Market Size in 2034
|
USD 871.5 Million
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 482.1 Million
|
CAGR Growth Rate
|
6.2% CAGR
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025-2034
|
Key Segment
|
By Surgery, Target, Product, End Users and Region
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
Key Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery
(MIGS) Devices Companies The MIGS devices market is highly
competitive, with several established and emerging players leading the way.
Some of the key companies include: Click Here to Access a Free Sample
Report of the MIGS devices market - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54560 Segmentation Analysis The MIGS devices market can be segmented
based on product type, end-user, and region: By Surgery By Target By Product By End Users Email Directly Here with Detail
Information: support@custommarketinsights.com By Region: ·
North America (dominant market due to high
adoption rates and advanced healthcare infrastructure) ·
Europe (growing adoption of MIGS devices in
countries like Germany and the UK) ·
Asia-Pacific (fastest-growing region, driven by
increasing healthcare spending and rising glaucoma prevalence) ·
Latin America and Middle East & Africa
(emerging markets with significant growth potential) Click Here to Access a Free Sample
Report of the MIGS devices market - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54560 Want an in-depth report review? Ask for
an online presentation from our analyst @ Conclusion, The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma
Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is on a trajectory of sustained growth, driven by
the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, technological advancements, and a shift
toward minimally invasive treatment options. As key players continue to
innovate and expand their product portfolios, MIGS devices are set to
revolutionize glaucoma management, offering hope to millions of patients
worldwide. More Related Reports by Custom Market Insights – UK
Private Healthcare Market: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% (2024–2033), reaching
USD 18.7 Billion by 2033 from USD 13.2 Billion in 2024. Global
Silicone Implant Market: Forecasted CAGR of 8.16% (2024–2033), expanding from USD
2.75 Billion in 2024 to USD 5.15 Billion by 2033. US
Pacemaker Manufacturers Market: Valued at USD 1,635.7 Million in 2024, projected to reach
USD 2,799.9 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.67%. Global
Ascites Market: Estimated
at USD 23,556 Million in 2024, expected to grow to USD 37,627 Million by 2033
at a CAGR of 4.78%. About Custom Market Insights: Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering
business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale
enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and
regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective
domains. CMI provides
a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert
analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the
significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply
clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall,
forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey. Contact Us: Joel John Custom Market Insights 1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12, Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702 USA: +1
801-639-9061 India:
+91 20 46022736 Email: support@custommarketinsights.com Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Facebook | YouTube
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at
Email: support@custommarketinsights.com | +1 801-639-9061
Key Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Companies
The MIGS devices market is highly competitive, with several established and emerging players leading the way. Some of the key companies include:
Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the MIGS devices market - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54560
Segmentation Analysis
The MIGS devices market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region:
By Surgery
By Target
By Product
By End Users
Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com
By Region:
· North America (dominant market due to high adoption rates and advanced healthcare infrastructure)
· Europe (growing adoption of MIGS devices in countries like Germany and the UK)
· Asia-Pacific (fastest-growing region, driven by increasing healthcare spending and rising glaucoma prevalence)
· Latin America and Middle East & Africa (emerging markets with significant growth potential)
Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the MIGS devices market - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54560
Want an in-depth report review? Ask for an online presentation from our analyst @
Conclusion, The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is on a trajectory of sustained growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, technological advancements, and a shift toward minimally invasive treatment options. As key players continue to innovate and expand their product portfolios, MIGS devices are set to revolutionize glaucoma management, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.
More Related Reports by Custom Market Insights –
UK Private Healthcare Market: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% (2024–2033), reaching USD 18.7 Billion by 2033 from USD 13.2 Billion in 2024.
Global Silicone Implant Market: Forecasted CAGR of 8.16% (2024–2033), expanding from USD 2.75 Billion in 2024 to USD 5.15 Billion by 2033.
US Pacemaker Manufacturers Market: Valued at USD 1,635.7 Million in 2024, projected to reach USD 2,799.9 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.67%.
Global Ascites Market: Estimated at USD 23,556 Million in 2024, expected to grow to USD 37,627 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.78%.
About Custom Market Insights:
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Contact Us:
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,
Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702
USA: +1 801-639-9061
India: +91 20 46022736
Email: support@custommarketinsights.com
Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Facebook | YouTube