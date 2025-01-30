Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034 – Report Analysis by Custom Market Insights

The global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034. The market size is expected to reach USD 511.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to expand to USD 871.5 million by 2034.

MIGS devices are specialized surgical tools and technologies designed to treat glaucoma with minimal trauma, offering faster recovery times compared to traditional procedures. These devices, including microstents, shunts, and microcatheters, help lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, enhancing treatment outcomes.

Download FREE our Comprehensive Market Research Report and Stay Ahead of the Competition @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54560

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Overview

Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affects over 80 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Traditional glaucoma treatments, such as trabeculectomy and tube shunt surgeries, though effective, are often associated with significant risks, prolonged recovery times, and postoperative complications. In contrast, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices provide a safer alternative, targeting the disease with minimal tissue disruption, reduced surgical time, and faster patient recovery.

COVID-19 Impact on the MIGS Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the MIGS devices market. In the initial phases of the pandemic, elective surgeries, including glaucoma procedures, were postponed or canceled to prioritize emergency care and reduce the risk of virus transmission. This led to a temporary decline in the adoption of MIGS devices in 2020.

However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, enabling ophthalmologists to manage glaucoma patients more effectively. As healthcare systems adapted to the new normal, the demand for MIGS devices rebounded strongly in 2021 and beyond. The emphasis on minimally invasive procedures, which reduce hospital stays and minimize exposure to healthcare settings, further fueled market growth during the pandemic recovery phase.

Get Your Personalized Report! Avail FREE customization to focus on the insights that matter most to you - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=54560

Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

Several key factors are propelling the growth of the MIGS devices market:

Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma : The increasing global burden of glaucoma, particularly among the aging population, is a major driver. By 2040, the number of people with glaucoma is expected to surpass 110 million, creating a significant demand for effective treatment options. Technological Advancements : Innovations in MIGS devices, such as the development of next-generation stents and implants with improved biocompatibility and efficacy, are enhancing patient outcomes and expanding the market. Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures : Patients and physicians alike are increasingly opting for MIGS due to their safety profile, shorter recovery times, and reduced risk of complications compared to traditional surgeries. Favorable Reimbursement Policies : Governments and private insurers are increasingly covering MIGS procedures, making them more accessible to a broader patient population. Strategic Collaborations and Product Launches : Key players in the market are investing heavily in R&D and forming strategic partnerships to introduce advanced MIGS devices, further driving market growth.

Report Scope -

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 511.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 871.5 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 482.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Surgery, Target, Product, End Users and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America