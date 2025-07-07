Generic Sterile Injectable Market Size to Reach USD 119.65 Bn by 2034 High Demand for Low-cost Treatments and Chronic Disease Prevalence

According to Statifacts, the generic sterile injectable market size surpassed USD 46.55 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 119.65 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034. Innovation in drug delivery technology, growing research and development investment, accelerated activities, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the market.
This Report is Readily Available for Immediate Delivery, Visit Here to Explore the Report Sample and In-depth Databook Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/8099
Generic Sterile Injectable Market Highlights
• North America dominated the global market with the largest market in 2024.
• Asia- Pacific is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR of 10.9% between 2025 and 2034.
• By drug type, the monoclonal antibodies segment contributed the highest market in 2024.
• By drug type, the insulin segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period 2025 to 2034.
• By therapeutic application, the cancer segment is estimated to hold the highest market in 2024.
• By therapeutic application, the diabetes segment is observed to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment generated the major market in 2024.
• By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to expand at a solid CAGR during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
What is the
Remarkable Potential of the Generic Sterile Injectable Platforms? The
generic sterile injectable market refers to the production, distribution, and
use of generic sterile injectables, which are medications administered via
injection that are bioequivalent to a brand-name product, with the same
efficacy, safety, and sterility. Sterile injectables are medications and other
therapeutic products that are administered directly into the bloodstream or
tissues of the body. Rising demand for personalized and targeted therapies, the
expiration of patents for branded injectable generic drugs, and
increasing demand for cost-effective drugs accelerated the growth of the
market. These
generic sterile injectable drugs are essential for life-threatening diseases
and managing chronic conditions. Sterile injectable products are an important
part of the global healthcare system. They are used to treat a wide range of
conditions, from life-threatening diseases like cancer or HIV/AIDS, to treat
chronic diseases like diabetes and multiple sclerosis, and many other
conditions. •
According to a study report published in May 2023 on epidemiology of injecting
drug use, prevalence of injecting related harm, and exposure to environmental
and behavioral risks among people who inject generic drugs, globally, in 2021,
an estimated 14.8 million (95% UI 10.0-21.7) people injected drugs, amounting
to approximately 0.29 % (95% Cl 0.20-0.43) of people aged 15-64 years. Source - ScienceDirect Top 4 Generic Sterile Injectable Market Examples Introduced by
Prominent Players: Sr.
No. Name
of the Product Name
of the Brand Product
Specification 1. A
new generic version of Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection Fresenius
Kabi This
medication is used in reproductive health treatments, which help to expand
its portfolio of women’s health products. 2. A
generic version of Vasopressin injection Aurobindo
Pharma Ltd. The
injection is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults who suffer from
sudden relaxation of blood vessels, according to PTI. 3. • Dantrolene Sodium for Injection, USP, 20 mg Vial • Micafungin Sodium for Injection, 50 mg Vial and 100 mg Vial • Mitomycin for injection, USP, 20 mg Vial • Progesterone Injection, USP, 50 mg/mL, 10 mL
Vial Hikma
Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company These
four new sterile injectable medicines in Canada provide important new
treatment options for patients and health care providers and build on the
company’s growing presence in the Canadian market. 4. Dobutamine
Injection, USP, in a 250 mg/mL vial Hikma
Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company This
product is indicated when parenteral therapy is necessary for inotropic
support in the short-term treatment of adults with cardiac decompensation due
to depressed contractility resulting either from organic heart disease or
from cardiac surgical procedures. Source: Femtech Insider, Financial Express, Newswire.ca and PR Newswire Major
Trends in the Generic Sterile Injectable Market How
does growing R&D investment drive the global Generic Sterile Injectable
Market? •
Growing research and development investment accelerated activities: The benefits
of investing in research and development include cost management benefits,
innovation in marketing abilities, and trend matching are all reasons companies
invest in research and development. R&D can lead to advancements in our
business. These innovations can lead to lower costs and greater profits. The
technical complexity of sterile injectable manufacturing needs substantial
investment in specialized equipment and facilities. Research and development
investment in the generic sterile injectables will strengthen the company’s
capability to produce and supply critical, life-saving injectable medicines for
patients. •
Advancement in drug delivery technology: Advancement in drug
delivery technology, in which these systems are designed to deliver medications
precisely to the target site, minimizing side effects and enhancing patient
compliance. The importance of these innovations lies in their ability to
provide more effective treatments for many medical conditions. As compared to
conventional formulations, advanced drug delivery technologies offer many
benefits, including minimized drug degradation & enhanced stability,
improved drug distribution, leading to reduced adverse reactions, increased
target concentration, and accurate drug localization, timing, & targeted
release. Which
Potential Restraints Face the Generic Sterile Injectable Market? •
Stringent regulatory requirements: The strategies and technologies employed
by pharmaceutical companies should comply with strict regulatory requirements.
Regulatory affairs in pharma companies hold a pivotal role in the
organizational structure, ensuring compliance and facilitating drug development
and approval. The benefits of stringent regulations include increasing
profitability, reducing risk, gaining better branding, fostering healthy
competition, increasing safety & efficiency in the workplace, driving
business growth, and avoiding unnecessary legal issues. These benefits lead to
stringent regulatory requirements. •
High cost of development and manufacturing: The high cost of
development and manufacturing in developing countries than in well-developed
industrial countries. Increased production costs can increase due to many
sources, like supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and increasing energy
prices. An increase in the price of domestic or imported inputs like raw
materials pushes up production costs. In manufacturing, labor is a common cost.
Human labor consists of benefits, payroll, taxes, wages, and other costs like
occupational injuries. It also includes human mistakes like wasted material and
defective products. Get
the Full Market Breakdown@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8099 Generic
Sterile Injectable Market Report Scope Report
Coverage Details Market
Size in 2024 USD
46.55 Billion Market
Size in 2025 USD
51.16 Billion Market
Size by 2034 USD 119.65
Billion Growth
Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR
of 9.9% Largest
Market North
America Fastest
Growing Asia
Pacific Base
Year 2024 Forecast
Years 2025
to 2034 Segments
Covered By
Drug Type, By Therapeutic Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Region
Covered North
America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) How
Will the Market for Generic Sterile Injectables Develop? The
development of the generic sterile injectable platforms includes generic medicines that tend to cost less than their brand name counterparts due
to they do not have to repeat animal and clinical studies that were required of
brand name medicines to demonstrate safety and effectiveness. Platform
technologies are reusable technology fundamentals that can be used to develop
various drugs or therapies. Instead of starting from scratch with each new
drug, a platform provides a standardized approach that allows new applications
to be developed faster, more efficiently, and may be more costly. Platform
technologies provide a base for building the solutions and applications that
suit our needs and include our unique expertise. U.S.
Generic Sterile Injectable Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Million) The U.S. generic sterile
injectable market size is calculated at USD 16,320 million in
2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 41,570 million by 2034, expanding at
a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2034. How
Have Key Players Succeeded in the North American Generic Sterile Injectable
Market? North
America dominated the global generic sterile injectable market in 2024. Rising
demand for personalized and targeted therapies, the expiration of patents for
branded injectable drugs, and rising demand for cost-effective drugs are
driving the growth of the market in the North American region. •
In May 2025, an exclusive license and supply agreement for a generic paclitaxel
formulation, a protein-bound particle for injectable suspension (albumin
bound), a generic form of Abraxane, in the United States was launched by
Meitheal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company
based in Chicago and focused on the development and commercialization of
generic injectables, fertility, biologics, and branded
products in collaboration with its parent company, Hong Kong King-Friend
Industry Co., Ltd. (HFK). Source: BusinessWire How
Is Asia Pacific a Growing Region for the Generic Sterile Injectable Market? Asia
Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the
forecast period. The advancement in drug delivery systems, growing R&D
investments, accelerated activities, and increasing prevalence of chronic
diseases are contributing to the growth of the generic sterile injectable
market in the Asia Pacific region. What
Big Developments Are Taking Place in China, India, and Japan? •
In June 2025, the weight loss drug Wegovy in India, to compete with Lilly’s
Mounjaro in the world’s most populous nation, was launched by Danish drug maker
Novo Nordisk. Wegovy is already under distribution and is expected to be in
pharmacies by the end of the month, Novo Nordisk India Managing Director
Vikrant Shrotriya said at a briefing. Source: Reuters •
In January 2025, anticoagulant Phytonadione injectable emulsion of strength 10
mg/mL single-dose ampules was launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA.
The single-dose ampules are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the
reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira,
Inc. Source: The
Economic Times Generic
Sterile Injectable Market Segmentation: Drug
Type Insights The
monoclonal antibodies segment held a dominant presence in the generic sterile
injectable market in 2024. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered
to serve as substitute antibodies that can modify, enhance, restore, or mimic
the immune system’s attack on cells that are not wanted, like cancer cells. One
key benefit of using monoclonal antibodies is that they
have been used to make drugs that have been more successful at treating
specific diseases, like some cancers. The use of monoclonal antibodies as
treatments is more precise than other treatments. The
insulin segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during
the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Essential medicines for
hospitals across the U.S. include insulin, which accounts for the majority of
daily use in the U.S. Taking insulin will lower our blood glucose levels. It
may take a week or two before we notice an enhancement in our blood glucose
levels. Insulin is the key that opens the doors of the cells in our body. Once
insulin opens our cells' doors, glucose can leave our bloodstream and move into
our cells, where we use it for energy. Therapeutic
Application Insights The
cancer segment accounted for a considerable share of the generic sterile
injectable market in 2024. Generic sterile injectables are used to treat cancer.
Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy medication
that destroys fast-dividing cancer cells. It treats many types of cancers,
including lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and ovarian cancer. Chemotherapy or
chemical injection is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill
fast-growing cells in a patient's body. Chemotherapy is most often used to
treat cancer, since cancer cells grow and multiply much more rapidly than most
cells in the body. The
diabetes segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the
market between 2025 and 2034. There are many types of injectable
diabetes medications, including insulin and non-insulin injections. For
diabetes treatment, insulin is injected through the skin into the fatty tissue
known as the subcutaneous layer. It does not go directly into the muscle or
directly into the blood, as this changes how fast the insulin is absorbed and
works. Distribution
Channel Insights The
hospital pharmacies segment led the generic sterile injectable market. The main aim
of the hospital pharmacies is to manage the use of medications in hospitals and
other medical centers. Aims include the selection, prescription, procurement,
delivery, administration, and review of medications to improve patient
outcomes. Benefits of hospital pharmacies include access to continuous learning
& professional development through hospital training programs,
opportunities for specialization in areas like infectious disease, oncology, or critical
care, and greater involvement in clinical decision making and patient care
items. The
retail pharmacies segment is set to experience the highest growth rate in the
market between 2025 and 2034. Retail pharmacies provide many benefits
for patients. Their familiarity allows for comfortable interactions,
encouraging patient compliance. They may offer a wide selection of medications
and supplementary health products, addressing diverse healthcare needs. Retail
pharmacies are the most common type of pharmacy that allows the public access
to their medications and advice about their health. See More Related Reports: •
Sterile Injectable CDMO Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/sterile-injectable-cdmo-market •
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/sterile-injectable-drugs-market •
Facial Injectable Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/facial-injectable-market •
Non-injectable Insulin Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/non-injectable-insulin-market Competitive
Landscape in the Generic Sterile Injectable Market •
Fresenius Kabi: They specialize in lifesaving medicines and technologies for
critically and chronically ill patients. •
Merck & Co., Inc.: They transform a tiny molecule into life-saving vaccines,
ground-breaking therapies, and innovative technologies that connect billions. •
Baxter: This company is a leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical
care, nutrition, kidney care, hospital, and surgical products and solutions. •
3M: Among the products invented, manufactured, and sold by 3M
Company are a variety of types of adhesive tape, audio-visual equipment and
media, medical and dental products, Post-IT notes, and safety products like
reflective coatings and signs. •
Civica: Civica is a global IT-based services partner in digital
solutions, software applications, and managed services. •
Nichi-Iko: They manufacture and sell prescription drugs. •
Teva: Teva Pharmaceuticals is the largest generic drug manufacturer
in the world. •
Sandoz: Sandoz is the global leader in generic and biosimilar
medicines. What
Is Going on Around the Globe in the Generic Drugs Market? •
In June 2025, the Food and Drug Administration’s permission for Starjezma
(utsekinumab-hmny) Injection, a biosimilar of Janssen’s Stelara (Ustekinumab)
Injection, was obtained by Bio-Thera Solutions and Hikma. Under the terms of
the agreement, Bio-Thera is responsible for the development and manufacturing
of the product, while Hikma is responsible for the commercialization of
Starjemza in the United States. Source: Drug
Store News •
In July 2023, an approval for sterile water for injection, USP in 10 mL and 20
mL Single-Dose Vials was received by Nexus Pharmaceuticals from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration. According to the FDA and FD&C (Federal Food, Drug,
and Cosmetic) Act, the product is considered bioequivalent and therapeutically
equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Sterile Water for Injection USP,
of Hospira, Inc. Source: BusinessWire Generic
Sterile Injectable Market Segmentation: By
Drug Type • Monoclonal Antibodies • Cytokines • Insulin • Peptide Hormones • Vaccines • Immunoglobulin • Blood Factors • Antibiotics • Others By
Therapeutic Application • Cancer • Diabetes • Cardiovascular Disease • Central Nervous System • Infectious Disorders • Musculoskeletal System • Others By
Distribution Channel • Hospitals Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • Retail Pharmacies • Others By
Region • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Ready
to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook and In-depth Report Now! https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8099 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬: Statifacts is a leading
provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over
1,000,000 market and customer data sets across various industries. Their
platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing
full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG. Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics
insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription
tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and
tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription Connect with Us Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Europe: +44 7383092044 Web: https://www.statifacts.com/ For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/statifacts Our Trusted Data Partners: Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor FAQs 1.
What are generic sterile injectables? 2.
What is driving the growth of the generic sterile injectable market? 3.
What are the key advantages of generic sterile injectables? 4.
What challenges does the market face? 5.
Who are the major players in the generic sterile injectable market?
Generic sterile injectables are unbranded, FDA-approved injectable drugs that are manufactured under specific sterile conditions. They offer cost-effective alternatives to branded injectable medications used in hospitals and clinical settings.
Growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, due to pollutants and lifestyle changes, which have increased hospital admissions, patent expirations of branded drugs, and the need for affordable treatment options.
They offer therapeutic equivalence to branded drugs at a lower cost, ensuring affordability, improved accessibility in healthcare settings, and reduced overall treatment expenses for patients and hospitals.
Key challenges include stringent regulatory requirements for sterile manufacturing, complex production processes, pricing pressure, and periodic drug shortages due to manufacturing delays or quality issues.
Leading companies include Pfizer (Hospira), Fresenius Kabi, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Sandoz, all of which provide a broad portfolio of injectable generics worldwide.
What is the Remarkable Potential of the Generic Sterile Injectable Platforms?
The generic sterile injectable market refers to the production, distribution, and use of generic sterile injectables, which are medications administered via injection that are bioequivalent to a brand-name product, with the same efficacy, safety, and sterility. Sterile injectables are medications and other therapeutic products that are administered directly into the bloodstream or tissues of the body. Rising demand for personalized and targeted therapies, the expiration of patents for branded injectable generic drugs, and increasing demand for cost-effective drugs accelerated the growth of the market.
These generic sterile injectable drugs are essential for life-threatening diseases and managing chronic conditions. Sterile injectable products are an important part of the global healthcare system. They are used to treat a wide range of conditions, from life-threatening diseases like cancer or HIV/AIDS, to treat chronic diseases like diabetes and multiple sclerosis, and many other conditions.
• According to a study report published in May 2023 on epidemiology of injecting drug use, prevalence of injecting related harm, and exposure to environmental and behavioral risks among people who inject generic drugs, globally, in 2021, an estimated 14.8 million (95% UI 10.0-21.7) people injected drugs, amounting to approximately 0.29 % (95% Cl 0.20-0.43) of people aged 15-64 years.
Source - ScienceDirect
Top 4 Generic Sterile Injectable Market Examples Introduced by Prominent Players:
Sr. No.
Name of the Product
Name of the Brand
Product Specification
1.
A new generic version of Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection
Fresenius Kabi
This medication is used in reproductive health treatments, which help to expand its portfolio of women’s health products.
2.
A generic version of Vasopressin injection
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
The injection is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults who suffer from sudden relaxation of blood vessels, according to PTI.
3.
• Dantrolene Sodium for Injection, USP, 20 mg Vial
• Micafungin Sodium for Injection, 50 mg Vial and 100 mg Vial
• Mitomycin for injection, USP, 20 mg Vial
• Progesterone Injection, USP, 50 mg/mL, 10 mL Vial
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company
These four new sterile injectable medicines in Canada provide important new treatment options for patients and health care providers and build on the company’s growing presence in the Canadian market.
4.
Dobutamine Injection, USP, in a 250 mg/mL vial
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company
This product is indicated when parenteral therapy is necessary for inotropic support in the short-term treatment of adults with cardiac decompensation due to depressed contractility resulting either from organic heart disease or from cardiac surgical procedures.
Source: Femtech Insider, Financial Express, Newswire.ca and PR Newswire
Major Trends in the Generic Sterile Injectable Market
How does growing R&D investment drive the global Generic Sterile Injectable Market?
• Growing research and development investment accelerated activities: The benefits of investing in research and development include cost management benefits, innovation in marketing abilities, and trend matching are all reasons companies invest in research and development. R&D can lead to advancements in our business. These innovations can lead to lower costs and greater profits. The technical complexity of sterile injectable manufacturing needs substantial investment in specialized equipment and facilities. Research and development investment in the generic sterile injectables will strengthen the company’s capability to produce and supply critical, life-saving injectable medicines for patients.
• Advancement in drug delivery technology: Advancement in drug delivery technology, in which these systems are designed to deliver medications precisely to the target site, minimizing side effects and enhancing patient compliance. The importance of these innovations lies in their ability to provide more effective treatments for many medical conditions. As compared to conventional formulations, advanced drug delivery technologies offer many benefits, including minimized drug degradation & enhanced stability, improved drug distribution, leading to reduced adverse reactions, increased target concentration, and accurate drug localization, timing, & targeted release.
Which Potential Restraints Face the Generic Sterile Injectable Market?
• Stringent regulatory requirements: The strategies and technologies employed by pharmaceutical companies should comply with strict regulatory requirements. Regulatory affairs in pharma companies hold a pivotal role in the organizational structure, ensuring compliance and facilitating drug development and approval. The benefits of stringent regulations include increasing profitability, reducing risk, gaining better branding, fostering healthy competition, increasing safety & efficiency in the workplace, driving business growth, and avoiding unnecessary legal issues. These benefits lead to stringent regulatory requirements.
• High cost of development and manufacturing: The high cost of development and manufacturing in developing countries than in well-developed industrial countries. Increased production costs can increase due to many sources, like supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and increasing energy prices. An increase in the price of domestic or imported inputs like raw materials pushes up production costs. In manufacturing, labor is a common cost. Human labor consists of benefits, payroll, taxes, wages, and other costs like occupational injuries. It also includes human mistakes like wasted material and defective products.
Get the Full Market Breakdown@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8099
Generic Sterile Injectable Market Report Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2024
USD 46.55 Billion
Market Size in 2025
USD 51.16 Billion
Market Size by 2034
USD 119.65 Billion
Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 9.9%
Largest Market
North America
Fastest Growing
Asia Pacific
Base Year
2024
Forecast Years
2025 to 2034
Segments Covered
By Drug Type, By Therapeutic Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region
Region Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
How Will the Market for Generic Sterile Injectables Develop?
The development of the generic sterile injectable platforms includes generic medicines that tend to cost less than their brand name counterparts due to they do not have to repeat animal and clinical studies that were required of brand name medicines to demonstrate safety and effectiveness. Platform technologies are reusable technology fundamentals that can be used to develop various drugs or therapies. Instead of starting from scratch with each new drug, a platform provides a standardized approach that allows new applications to be developed faster, more efficiently, and may be more costly. Platform technologies provide a base for building the solutions and applications that suit our needs and include our unique expertise.
U.S. Generic Sterile Injectable Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Million)
The U.S. generic sterile injectable market size is calculated at USD 16,320 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 41,570 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2034.
How Have Key Players Succeeded in the North American Generic Sterile Injectable Market?
North America dominated the global generic sterile injectable market in 2024. Rising demand for personalized and targeted therapies, the expiration of patents for branded injectable drugs, and rising demand for cost-effective drugs are driving the growth of the market in the North American region.
• In May 2025, an exclusive license and supply agreement for a generic paclitaxel formulation, a protein-bound particle for injectable suspension (albumin bound), a generic form of Abraxane, in the United States was launched by Meitheal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company based in Chicago and focused on the development and commercialization of generic injectables, fertility, biologics, and branded products in collaboration with its parent company, Hong Kong King-Friend Industry Co., Ltd. (HFK).
Source: BusinessWire
How Is Asia Pacific a Growing Region for the Generic Sterile Injectable Market?
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The advancement in drug delivery systems, growing R&D investments, accelerated activities, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are contributing to the growth of the generic sterile injectable market in the Asia Pacific region.
What Big Developments Are Taking Place in China, India, and Japan?
• In June 2025, the weight loss drug Wegovy in India, to compete with Lilly’s Mounjaro in the world’s most populous nation, was launched by Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk. Wegovy is already under distribution and is expected to be in pharmacies by the end of the month, Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said at a briefing.
Source: Reuters
• In January 2025, anticoagulant Phytonadione injectable emulsion of strength 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules was launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA. The single-dose ampules are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc.
Source: The Economic Times
Generic Sterile Injectable Market Segmentation:
Drug Type Insights
The monoclonal antibodies segment held a dominant presence in the generic sterile injectable market in 2024. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies that can modify, enhance, restore, or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells that are not wanted, like cancer cells. One key benefit of using monoclonal antibodies is that they have been used to make drugs that have been more successful at treating specific diseases, like some cancers. The use of monoclonal antibodies as treatments is more precise than other treatments.
The insulin segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Essential medicines for hospitals across the U.S. include insulin, which accounts for the majority of daily use in the U.S. Taking insulin will lower our blood glucose levels. It may take a week or two before we notice an enhancement in our blood glucose levels. Insulin is the key that opens the doors of the cells in our body. Once insulin opens our cells' doors, glucose can leave our bloodstream and move into our cells, where we use it for energy.
Therapeutic Application Insights
The cancer segment accounted for a considerable share of the generic sterile injectable market in 2024. Generic sterile injectables are used to treat cancer. Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy medication that destroys fast-dividing cancer cells. It treats many types of cancers, including lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and ovarian cancer. Chemotherapy or chemical injection is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in a patient's body. Chemotherapy is most often used to treat cancer, since cancer cells grow and multiply much more rapidly than most cells in the body.
The diabetes segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. There are many types of injectable diabetes medications, including insulin and non-insulin injections. For diabetes treatment, insulin is injected through the skin into the fatty tissue known as the subcutaneous layer. It does not go directly into the muscle or directly into the blood, as this changes how fast the insulin is absorbed and works.
Distribution Channel Insights
The hospital pharmacies segment led the generic sterile injectable market. The main aim of the hospital pharmacies is to manage the use of medications in hospitals and other medical centers. Aims include the selection, prescription, procurement, delivery, administration, and review of medications to improve patient outcomes. Benefits of hospital pharmacies include access to continuous learning & professional development through hospital training programs, opportunities for specialization in areas like infectious disease, oncology, or critical care, and greater involvement in clinical decision making and patient care items.
The retail pharmacies segment is set to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Retail pharmacies provide many benefits for patients. Their familiarity allows for comfortable interactions, encouraging patient compliance. They may offer a wide selection of medications and supplementary health products, addressing diverse healthcare needs. Retail pharmacies are the most common type of pharmacy that allows the public access to their medications and advice about their health.
See More Related Reports:
• Sterile Injectable CDMO Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/sterile-injectable-cdmo-market
• Sterile Injectable Drugs Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/sterile-injectable-drugs-market
• Facial Injectable Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/facial-injectable-market
• Non-injectable Insulin Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/non-injectable-insulin-market
Competitive Landscape in the Generic Sterile Injectable Market
• Fresenius Kabi: They specialize in lifesaving medicines and technologies for critically and chronically ill patients.
• Merck & Co., Inc.: They transform a tiny molecule into life-saving vaccines, ground-breaking therapies, and innovative technologies that connect billions.
• Baxter: This company is a leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, nutrition, kidney care, hospital, and surgical products and solutions.
• 3M: Among the products invented, manufactured, and sold by 3M Company are a variety of types of adhesive tape, audio-visual equipment and media, medical and dental products, Post-IT notes, and safety products like reflective coatings and signs.
• Civica: Civica is a global IT-based services partner in digital solutions, software applications, and managed services.
• Nichi-Iko: They manufacture and sell prescription drugs.
• Teva: Teva Pharmaceuticals is the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world.
• Sandoz: Sandoz is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines.
What Is Going on Around the Globe in the Generic Drugs Market?
• In June 2025, the Food and Drug Administration’s permission for Starjezma (utsekinumab-hmny) Injection, a biosimilar of Janssen’s Stelara (Ustekinumab) Injection, was obtained by Bio-Thera Solutions and Hikma. Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-Thera is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the product, while Hikma is responsible for the commercialization of Starjemza in the United States.
Source: Drug Store News
• In July 2023, an approval for sterile water for injection, USP in 10 mL and 20 mL Single-Dose Vials was received by Nexus Pharmaceuticals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the FDA and FD&C (Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic) Act, the product is considered bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Sterile Water for Injection USP, of Hospira, Inc.
Source: BusinessWire
Generic Sterile Injectable Market Segmentation:
By Drug Type
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Cytokines
• Insulin
• Peptide Hormones
• Vaccines
• Immunoglobulin
• Blood Factors
• Antibiotics
• Others
By Therapeutic Application
• Cancer
• Diabetes
• Cardiovascular Disease
• Central Nervous System
• Infectious Disorders
• Musculoskeletal System
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospitals Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook and In-depth Report Now! https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8099
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and customer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.
Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription
Connect with Us
Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Europe: +44 7383092044
Web: https://www.statifacts.com/
For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/statifacts
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor
FAQs
1.
What are generic sterile injectables?
2.
What is driving the growth of the generic sterile injectable market?
3.
What are the key advantages of generic sterile injectables?
4.
What challenges does the market face?
5.
Who are the major players in the generic sterile injectable market?