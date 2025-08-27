Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Size Worth USD 57.33 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Demand for Precision Therapies and Advanced AI Models

The global generative AI in personalized medicine market size is expected to be worth approximately USD 57.33 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 2.25 billion in 2025 and is representing a double-digit CAGR of 38.24% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the generative AI in personalized medicine industry was valued at USD 1,840 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 39,660 million by the end of 2033, driven by the growing demand for precision therapies and the adoption of advanced AI models in healthcare.

The generative AI in personalized medicine market is experiencing a massive growth rate due to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry to provide personalized treatment solutions. The digitalization of healthcare records, the availability of genetic information, and computational power have created an environment in which artificial intelligence (AI) novelties can flourish.

The advancements have enhanced predictive accuracy and clinical decision-making, also leading to easily accessible and affordable therapeutics. Generative AI can offer growth in precision medicine, as it allows predictive modeling of disease progression, tendencies in drug responses, and treatment customization.

Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Key Takeaways

🔹The North America region has held the major share in 2024.

🔹Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period.

🔹By personalized medicine therapeutics, the genomic medicine segment dominated the market in 2024.

🔹By personalized medicine therapeutics, the devices segment is projected to grow steadily in the coming years.

🔹By deployment model, the cloud-based segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

🔹By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Overview and Industry Potential

Rising Demand for Rapid Treatment Planning Fuels Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market

The increased adoption of generative AI in personalized medicine has led to the increased need to have quick and effective treatment planning. Using generative chatbot tools, AI will help increase access to preventive care, avoiding the high cost of emergency care.



Generative AI enables predictive analytics to be used to identify risks of developing and chronic diseases early, so that the costs of treatment can be reduced overall. The reduction of costs and amplification of the revenues allow generative AI in healthcare to become a revolutionary driver.

Global Personalized Medicine Market Growth Provides Foundation for Generative AI Expansion

The rapid adoption of generative AI is closely tied to the strong growth of the broader personalized medicine market size accounted for USD 654.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach nearly USD 1,315.43 billion by 2034.

The personalized medicine market is fueled by rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, advances in genomic sequencing and biomarker discovery, increasing demand for targeted therapies, and the integration of digital health technologies. These drivers create a fertile ecosystem where generative AI can flourish, enabling faster drug discovery, predictive analytics, and individualized treatment planning—ultimately accelerating the shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to precision healthcare.

Personalized Medicine Market Key Takeaway

🔹North America has accounted revenue share of over 45.33% in 2024.

🔹The Asia Pacific region is growing faster during the forecast period.

🔹By product, the personalized nutrition and wellness segment has captured a revenue share of over 48.40% in 2024.

🔹The personalized medicine therapeutics segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 8.10% from 2025 to 2034.

🔹By Application, the oncology segment contributed the largest market share of 41.96% in 2024.

🔹By End User, the hospitals segment contributed the highest market share of 38.63% in 2024.

Global Personalized Medicine Market Top Companies

➢ Illumina Inc.

➢ Precision Biologics

➢ Danaher Corporation

➢ GE Healthcare

➢ Celera Diagnostics LLC

➢ Decode Genetics Inc.

➢ Exact Sciences Corporation

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Exagen Inc.

➢ Biogen

Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Latest Trends:

➢ Integration of Multi-Omics Data:



Generative AI is enabling the fusion of genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics data to build highly individualized disease profiles and treatment strategies.





➢ Surge in Cloud-Based Deployments:



Cloud infrastructure is becoming the backbone of generative AI models in medicine, providing scalability and enabling real-time analysis of vast biomedical datasets.





➢ Emergence of Biological Foundation Models & AI Factories:



New large-scale AI models trained on biological data are accelerating drug discovery, while automated pipelines streamline the development of personalized therapies.





➢ Rise of In-Silico Clinical Trials & Digital Twins:



Digital replicas of individual patients are being used to simulate treatment responses, improving trial speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness.





➢ Expansion in Drug Discovery & Genomic Analysis:



Generative AI is increasingly used to design new drug molecules and predict biological interactions based on patient-specific genetic data.





➢ High CAGR & Strong Investment Growth:



The market is experiencing rapid growth, with high projected CAGR due to increased adoption across pharma, biotech, and healthcare sectors.





➢ Adoption Across Key Therapeutic Areas:



Applications are expanding into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare disorders—areas that benefit most from tailored treatment plans.

Rising Demand for Advanced Medical Imaging Accelerates Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market

The rising demand to have fast and quality medical imaging interpretation is fuelling the use of generative AI in personalized medicine. Generative AI has the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy as the generation of ideal images, the completion of damaged data, and the segmentation and disease-specific analysis aid.

The power of generative AI allows it to create advanced levels of 3D holographic imaging based on CT and even more advanced MRI scans, which enables surgeons to better plan and perform more complicated procedures with increased precision. These streamlining clinical workflows, reducing the time it takes to diagnose, and enabling care providers to make informed treatment decisions.

What are Major Challenges in Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market?

Ethical and Regulatory Concerns Challenge Generative AI Adoption in Personalized Medicine

As much as generative AI has great potential in personalized medicine, the ethical and regulatory concerns are becoming a major factor that can bar market growth. The issue of privacy of patients, data protection, and discrimination via algorithms raises concerns about transparency in AI applications implemented in the healthcare industry.

Fear of manipulation of sensitive genetic data also contributes to slowing adoption. Such potential integration of generative AI technologies across many institutions might be constrained in the absence of clear governance.

Generative AI In Personalized Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2034 USD 57.33 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.25 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.84 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.01% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Deployment Model, End-User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Did North America Dominate the Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market?

North America held the dominant share of the generative AI in personalized medicine market in 2024, due to its technological advantage and the influential markers in this region, like Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia. A combination of the accessibility of big data, a well-developed cyber infrastructure, and an enabling environment of research organizations leads to the rapid evolution of AI-driven drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized therapy.

Canada is also a major player in investments in AI research and innovation in health care. North America is an engine of the overall market with its maturity of the digital environment, well-established funding base, and a reputation for innovation, making it stand as the leader of the generative AI-related evolutions in precision medicine.

What Is Driving Asia Pacific’s Growth in Generative AI in Personalized Medicine?

Asia Pacific is expected to expand notably during the forecast period, due to the rapid digitization and adoption of medicinal technologies. The increasing rate of chronic and hereditary illnesses ignites the necessity to develop extremely advanced diagnostic services and personalized therapies. China and India are investing in AI research as well as in building cloud infrastructure, and are modernizing their healthcare spaces, which makes them prime areas of growth.

India and China are the hubs of technological proficiency globally, and this aspect will drive the application of AI in health care. Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have taken the lead in robotics, smart cities, and other strategically advanced digital systems, which positively influence the use of AI.

Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Personalized Medicine Therapeutics Analysis:

Why did the Genomic Medicine Segment Dominate the Generative AI in personalized medicine market in 2024?

The genomic medicine segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, owing to the expanding range of applications of AI in drug discovery and genetically based medicines. Generative AI models speed up the drug-discovery process by generating new molecular structures and predicting their biological behaviour to identify promising drug candidates faster and at a lower cost than the traditional drug-discovery process.

The integration of genomic data with phenotypic records, clinical data, and other multi-omics information enables the advancement of our insight into how diseases occur and how they respond to therapy control based on AI.

The devices segment is the second-largest segment in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily in the coming years. Smart diagnostic devices, wearable heart monitors, and glucose sensors are among the medical devices that are beginning to be equipped with an AI platform to monitor the presence of valves, such as glucose sensors, and track real-time patient data.

Generative AI is used to help these devices advance in their detection to spot the early patterns of complex conditions, such as sepsis, and provide predictive insights to move to timely interventions. AI-based devices can support clinicians in the process of personalizing treatment plans through correlating physiological data with genomic and clinical information.

By Deployment Model Analysis:

How Does the Cloud-Based Segment Maintain Its Dominance in the Current Industry?

The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to cloud platforms, healthcare providers, and insurers having the potential to store, process, and analyze huge amounts of patient and genomic data needed to run AI-driven applications. Through cloud infrastructure, organizations can execute complex procedures without the need to invest in costly hardware to execute complex generative AI algorithms. This enables more rapid application of AI to drug discovery, diagnostic imaging, and personalization of treatment strategies. The cloud models are flexible and assist in training models quickly and updating real-time data streams, thus becoming the pillars of precision medicine.

By End-User Analysis:

Why Did the Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominate the Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market in 2024?

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the generative AI in personalized medicine market in 2024, since they are considered to be the main facilities where patients are diagnosed, treated, and researched. Generative AI is gaining popularity in hospitals and clinics to be used in areas like precision medicine, designing clinical trials and analyzing patient data, and interpreting medical images.

Hospitals have access to immense datasets comparing patients with known outcomes of various diseases, and therefore are in a good position to train AI models to detect them, predict their occurrence, and improve treatment interventions. AI-based tools offered to clinics enhance the performance of workflows and contribute to the prevention strategy.

Case Study: Tempus AI’s Generative AI Platform Enhancing Precision Oncology

One compelling example of generative AI’s impact on personalized medicine comes from Tempus AI, Inc., a leading U.S.-based precision medicine company. Tempus has developed an AI-driven platform that integrates genomic sequencing data, clinical records, and imaging datasets to provide oncologists with real-time insights into patient treatment plans.

In April 2025, Tempus launched its FDA-cleared in-vitro diagnostic test xT CDx, one of the most comprehensive gene panels available, designed to generate detailed reports that guide oncologists in selecting the most effective targeted therapies. By leveraging generative AI algorithms, Tempus can simulate drug responses and predict disease progression patterns for individual patients, significantly improving treatment personalization in oncology.

Key Impact:

🔸Reduced time-to-diagnosis and treatment planning from weeks to days.

🔸Improved drug-matching accuracy for cancer patients based on genetic profiles.

🔸Enhanced ability to detect resistance mutations earlier, enabling proactive treatment adjustments.

This case illustrates how generative AI augments the broader personalized medicine market by bridging genomic data with AI-powered predictive analytics, ultimately driving better patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs.



Key Companies and Market Share Insights

Some of the key players in the domain, such as Novo Nordisk, GE Healthcare, Alphabet Inc., Sanofi, and Tempus, are creating innovations in generative AI in precision medicine through product launches, strategic partnerships, investments, and mergers.

Ardigen S.A. is a leading developer of spatial-omics-based multiparameter assays, multimodal assays, and explainable AI to enhance patient stratification and the process of drug development. Additionally, in March 2023, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., collaborated with NVIDIA through the Tokyo-1 initiative, in which generative AI and high-resolution molecular dynamics simulations are used to empower the pharmaceutical industry and drug discovery of Japan.

Generative AI In Personalized Medicine Market Top Companies

➢ Butterfly Network

➢ Deep Genomics

➢ Google LLC

➢ IBM Watson Health

➢ Microsoft Corporation

➢ Aidoc

➢ Insilico Medicine

➢ PathAI

➢ Tencent Holdings Ltd.

➢ Neuralink Corporation

➢ Johnson & Johnson

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔸In April 2025, TEMPUS AI, Inc. launched its FDA-cleared in-vitro diagnostic test, based on NGS, xT CDx, to the entire United States. The test generates detailed reports as one of the biggest reported gene panels validated, and this makes precision medicine.





🔸 In March 2024, Microsoft strengthened its partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate healthcare and life sciences innovation with the next-generation advancements in cloud, AI, and accelerated computing. The new collaboration will use NVIDIA BioNeMo on Azure to boost AI model training and deployment in drug discovery, clinical research, and healthcare delivery.

🔸 In March 2024, Roche partnered with IBM Watson Health, and the two parties will integrate the AI capabilities of IBM Watson Health into their diagnostics products. The partnership is enabling the customized treatment planning process with the combination of the wisdom of AI and advanced diagnostic solutions.

Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

• Pharmaceutical

• Genomic Medicine

• Devices

By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud Based

By End-User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Clinical Research

• Healthcare Organizations

• Diagnostic Centers

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

