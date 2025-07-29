GeneDx Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- Reported second quarter 2025 revenues of $102.7 million with 69% year-over-year growth of exome and genome test revenue
- Expanded adjusted gross margin to 71% and generated adjusted net income1 of $15.0 million for the second quarter 2025
- Raised guidance to deliver between $400 and $415 million in revenue with between 48% to 52% full year growth in exome and genome revenue
- Announced American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) now recommends pediatricians use exome and genome testing as first-line for children with global developmental delay or intellectual disability
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
“Crossing the $100 million revenue mark and delivering our fourth consecutive profitable quarter is a major milestone for GeneDx, putting us on a path for more growth at scale and enabling us to reach more patients while reducing unnecessary spend across the global healthcare system,” said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. “Our strong second quarter performance was driven by our core business, underscoring its strength and resilience. These results, coupled with the ever-expanding opportunities ahead, including general pediatrics, demonstrate that we’re just beginning to deliver on the promise of how our technology can fundamentally change the way genomics can inform healthcare, shifting from reactive to proactive care.”
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2
Revenues
- Revenues grew to $102.7 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year.
- Exome and genome test revenue grew to $85.9 million, an increase of 69% year-over-year.
Exome and genome volume
- Exome and genome test results volume grew to 23,102, an increase of 28% year-over-year.
- Exome and genome represented 41% of all tests, up from 31% in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross margin
-
Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71%, up from 62% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Total GAAP gross margin was 69%.
Operating expenses
-
Adjusted total operating expenses were $57.8 million, representing 56% of revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 65% of revenue in the second quarter of 2024.
- Total GAAP operating expenses were $61.9 million.
Net Income
-
Adjusted net income was $15.0 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- GAAP net income was $10.8 million.
Cash position
- Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $135.5 million as of June 30, 2025.
-
Cash flow for the second quarter 2025 primarily included:
- $33.2 million used to acquire Fabric Genomics, net of cash acquired, partially offset by;
- $10.4 million in cash generated from operations.
1.
Revenue and adjusted gross margin growth rates exclude revenue and costs of sales from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.
2.
Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.
GeneDx Full Year 2025 Guidance
GeneDx has raised certain elements of its full year 2025 guidance and expects to deliver:
Metric
Previous Guidance
Updated Guidance
Revenue
$360 to $375 million
$400 to $415 million
Growth in exome and genome revenue
30%
48% to 52%
Growth in exome and genome volume
30%
30%
Adjusted gross margin
66% to 68%
68% to 71%
Adjusted net income
Positive each quarter and for full year
Positive each quarter and for full year
Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights
Strategic Expansion and Market Access
- Announced that the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends exome and genome sequencing as first-tier tests for children with global developmental delay or intellectual disability, positioning pediatricians to offer exome and genome testing to their patients.
- Expanded commercial focus to include calling on providers treating children with inborn errors of immunity (IEI), a group of nearly 500 genetic disorders that impair immune function.
- Accelerated adoption of exome and genome sequencing coverage by state Medicaid programs, bringing the total states covering exome or genome sequencing in the pediatric outpatient setting to 35 with the recent addition of Colorado and Maine, and the total states covering rapid genome sequencing in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to 17 with the recent addition of Virginia, Ohio, and Oklahoma.
Innovation & Clinical Leadership
- Acquired Fabric Genomics, enabling a hybrid centralized and decentralized model for delivering genomic insights globally.
- Published SeqFirst study in the Journal of Pediatrics, showing rapid genomic testing reduced time to diagnosis from about 10 months to 13 days.
- Published data in the American Journal of Medical Genetics underscoring GeneDx’s leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to increase diagnostic yield and improve healthcare for patients with genetic conditions.
About GeneDx
At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Volume & Revenue 1
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
Volumes
Whole exome, whole genome
23,102
20,562
20,676
19,262
18,017
Hereditary cancer
2,677
2,725
3,486
4,672
5,482
Other panels
29,894
28,228
30,115
35,095
34,204
Total
55,673
51,515
54,277
59,029
57,703
Revenue ($ millions)
Whole exome, whole genome
$
85.9
$
71.4
$
78.8
$
60.0
$
50.7
Hereditary cancer
1.8
2.2
2.8
3.3
3.8
Other panels
12.1
12.1
12.3
13.8
13.3
Data information
2.0
1.4
1.4
(0.5
)
1.1
Fabric Genomics
0.9
—
—
—
—
Total
$
102.7
$
87.1
$
95.3
$
76.6
$
68.9
Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended June 30, 2024
GeneDx
Other1
Total
GeneDx
Other1
Total
Revenue
$
101,784
$
908
$
102,692
$
68,924
$
1,590
$
70,514
Adjusted cost of services
29,964
244
30,208
26,523
145
26,668
Adjusted gross profit (loss)
$
71,820
$
664
$
72,484
$
42,401
$
1,445
$
43,846
Adjusted gross margin %
70.6
%
73.1
%
70.6
%
61.5
%
90.9
%
62.2
%
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Reported
Depreciation and amortization
Stock-based compensation expense
Restructuring costs
Change in FV of financial liabilities
Other
Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue
$
99,823
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
99,823
Other revenue
2,869
—
—
—
—
—
2,869
Total revenue
102,692
—
—
—
—
—
102,692
Cost of services
31,790
(1,389
)
(193
)
—
—
—
30,208
Gross profit (loss)
70,902
1,389
193
—
—
—
72,484
Gross margin
69.0
%
70.6
%
Research and development
15,079
(209
)
(1,422
)
—
—
—
13,448
Selling and marketing
19,448
(1,298
)
(1,268
)
—
—
—
16,882
General and administrative
27,415
(3,295
)
(4,930
)
(73
)
—
8,342
27,459
Loss from operations
8,960
6,191
7,813
73
—
(8,342
)
14,695
Interest income (expense), net
(817
)
—
—
—
—
817
—
Other income (expense), net
2,420
—
—
—
(2,181
)
49
288
Income tax benefit
246
—
—
—
—
(246
)
—
Net income
$
10,809
$
6,191
$
7,813
$
73
$
(2,181
)
$
(7,722
)
$
14,983
Basic earnings per share*
$
0.38
$
0.52
Diluted earnings per share*
$
0.36
$
0.50
* Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on 28,579,704 and 29,753,933 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Reported
Depreciation and amortization
Stock-based compensation expense
Restructuring costs
Change in FV of financial liabilities
Other1
Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue
$
69,439
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
69,439
Other revenue
1,075
—
—
—
—
—
1,075
Total revenue
70,514
—
—
—
—
—
70,514
Cost of services
27,562
(808
)
(86
)
—
—
—
26,668
Gross profit (loss)
42,952
808
86
—
—
—
43,846
Gross margin
60.9
%
62.2
%
Research and development
10,902
(211
)
(347
)
(35
)
—
—
10,309
Selling and marketing
16,585
(1,225
)
(368
)
(63
)
—
—
14,929
General and administrative
26,044
(2,974
)
(2,307
)
(150
)
—
—
20,613
Loss from operations
(10,579
)
5,218
3,108
248
—
—
(2,005
)
Interest income (expense), net
(894
)
—
—
—
—
894
—
Other income (expense), net
(17,890
)
—
—
—
4,409
13,450
(31
)
Income tax benefit
190
—
—
—
—
(190
)
—
Net loss
$
(29,173
)
$
5,218
$
3,108
$
248
$
4,409
$
14,154
$
(2,036
)
Basic loss per share*
$
(1.10
)
$
(0.08
)
Diluted loss per share*
$
(1.10
)
$
(0.08
)
* Basic and diluted loss per share are calculated based on 26,617,955 diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,120
$
85,212
Marketable securities
60,438
55,973
Accounts receivable
48,028
37,629
Inventory, net
11,932
10,650
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,319
8,504
Total current assets
204,837
197,968
Operating lease right-of-use assets
24,978
25,613
Property and equipment, net
40,120
32,893
Goodwill
12,926
—
Intangible assets, net
176,689
158,600
Other assets1
4,313
4,306
Total assets
$
463,863
$
419,380
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
49,239
$
30,983
Short-term lease liabilities
3,083
3,336
Other current liabilities
19,084
20,498
Total current liabilities
71,406
54,817
Long-term debt, net of current portion
51,683
51,913
Long-term lease liabilities
59,619
60,919
Other liabilities
3,275
5,519
Deferred taxes
747
965
Total liabilities
186,730
174,133
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Class A common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
1,624,513
1,596,889
Accumulated deficit
(1,348,194
)
(1,352,474
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
812
830
Total stockholders’ equity
277,133
245,247
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
463,863
$
419,380
GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
Diagnostic test revenue
$
99,823
$
69,439
$
185,582
$
130,543
Other revenue
2,869
1,075
4,225
2,393
Total revenue
102,692
70,514
189,807
132,936
Cost of services
31,790
27,562
60,429
52,573
Gross profit
70,902
42,952
129,378
80,363
Research and development
15,079
10,902
27,656
22,469
Selling and marketing
19,448
16,585
37,764
32,670
General and administrative
27,415
26,044
59,549
49,463
Income (loss) from operations
8,960
(10,579
)
4,409
(24,239
)
Non-operating income (expenses), net
Change in fair value of warrants and contingent liabilities
2,181
(4,409
)
1,081
(10,510
)
Interest expense, net
(817
)
(894
)
(1,457
)
(1,491
)
Other income (expense), net
239
(13,481
)
448
(13,444
)
Total non-operating income (expense), net
1,603
(18,784
)
72
(25,445
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,563
(29,363
)
$
4,481
$
(49,684
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
246
190
(201
)
272
Net income (loss)
$
10,809
$
(29,173
)
$
4,280
$
(49,412
)
Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock - Basic
28,579,704
26,617,955
28,365,018
26,340,063
Earnings (loss) per share, Class A common stock- Basic
$
0.38
$
(1.10
)
$
0.15
$
(1.88
)
Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock - Diluted
29,753,933
26,617,955
29,642,555
26,340,063
Earnings (loss) per share, Class A common stock- Diluted
$
0.36
$
(1.10
)
$
0.14
$
(1.88
)
GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
4,280
$
(49,412
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,869
10,466
Stock-based compensation expense
11,796
2,657
Change in fair value of warrants and contingent liabilities
(1,081
)
10,510
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
202
(272
)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
123
109
Legal reserves
—
13,450
Change in third party payor reserves
5,014
1,066
Other
1,387
1,738
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(9,889
)
6,622
Inventory
(1,404
)
(1,654
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
7,199
(10,871
)
Other assets and liabilities
(8,894
)
(5,327
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
20,602
(20,918
)
Investing activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(33,195
)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(8,498
)
(1,795
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(30,770
)
(29,381
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
—
598
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
26,705
8,720
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,758
)
(21,858
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs
13,766
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan
1,262
—
Exercise of stock options
800
161
Long-term debt principal payments
(602
)
—
Finance lease principal payments
(1,162
)
(990
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
14,064
(829
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11,092
)
(43,605
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period
86,202
100,668
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1)
$
75,110
$
57,063
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
3,210
$
4,033
Cash paid for taxes
$
920
$
557
Stock consideration paid pursuant to exercise of Perceptive warrant
$
—
$
12,586
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
5,752
$
501
Assets acquired under capital lease obligations
$
—
$
689
