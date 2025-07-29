SUBSCRIBE
GeneDx Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

July 29, 2025 | 
15 min read
  • Reported second quarter 2025 revenues of $102.7 million with 69% year-over-year growth of exome and genome test revenue
  • Expanded adjusted gross margin to 71% and generated adjusted net income1 of $15.0 million for the second quarter 2025
  • Raised guidance to deliver between $400 and $415 million in revenue with between 48% to 52% full year growth in exome and genome revenue
  • Announced American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) now recommends pediatricians use exome and genome testing as first-line for children with global developmental delay or intellectual disability
  • Hosting conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.



“Crossing the $100 million revenue mark and delivering our fourth consecutive profitable quarter is a major milestone for GeneDx, putting us on a path for more growth at scale and enabling us to reach more patients while reducing unnecessary spend across the global healthcare system,” said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. “Our strong second quarter performance was driven by our core business, underscoring its strength and resilience. These results, coupled with the ever-expanding opportunities ahead, including general pediatrics, demonstrate that we’re just beginning to deliver on the promise of how our technology can fundamentally change the way genomics can inform healthcare, shifting from reactive to proactive care.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2

Revenues

  • Revenues grew to $102.7 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year.
  • Exome and genome test revenue grew to $85.9 million, an increase of 69% year-over-year.

Exome and genome volume

  • Exome and genome test results volume grew to 23,102, an increase of 28% year-over-year.
  • Exome and genome represented 41% of all tests, up from 31% in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin

  • Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71%, up from 62% in the second quarter of 2024.
    • Total GAAP gross margin was 69%.

Operating expenses

  • Adjusted total operating expenses were $57.8 million, representing 56% of revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 65% of revenue in the second quarter of 2024.
    • Total GAAP operating expenses were $61.9 million.

Net Income

  • Adjusted net income was $15.0 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.
    • GAAP net income was $10.8 million.

Cash position

  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $135.5 million as of June 30, 2025.
  • Cash flow for the second quarter 2025 primarily included:
    • $33.2 million used to acquire Fabric Genomics, net of cash acquired, partially offset by;
    • $10.4 million in cash generated from operations.

1.

Revenue and adjusted gross margin growth rates exclude revenue and costs of sales from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

2.

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

GeneDx Full Year 2025 Guidance

GeneDx has raised certain elements of its full year 2025 guidance and expects to deliver:

Metric

Previous Guidance

 

Updated Guidance

Revenue

$360 to $375 million

 

$400 to $415 million

Growth in exome and genome revenue

30%

 

48% to 52%

Growth in exome and genome volume

30%

 

30%

Adjusted gross margin

66% to 68%

 

68% to 71%

Adjusted net income

Positive each quarter and for full year

 

Positive each quarter and for full year

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Strategic Expansion and Market Access

  • Announced that the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends exome and genome sequencing as first-tier tests for children with global developmental delay or intellectual disability, positioning pediatricians to offer exome and genome testing to their patients.
  • Expanded commercial focus to include calling on providers treating children with inborn errors of immunity (IEI), a group of nearly 500 genetic disorders that impair immune function.
  • Accelerated adoption of exome and genome sequencing coverage by state Medicaid programs, bringing the total states covering exome or genome sequencing in the pediatric outpatient setting to 35 with the recent addition of Colorado and Maine, and the total states covering rapid genome sequencing in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to 17 with the recent addition of Virginia, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

Innovation & Clinical Leadership

  • Acquired Fabric Genomics, enabling a hybrid centralized and decentralized model for delivering genomic insights globally.
  • Published SeqFirst study in the Journal of Pediatrics, showing rapid genomic testing reduced time to diagnosis from about 10 months to 13 days.
  • Published data in the American Journal of Medical Genetics underscoring GeneDx’s leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to increase diagnostic yield and improve healthcare for patients with genetic conditions.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, July 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance, future operations, plans, objectives of management, and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2025 reported revenue, volume, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (v) our ability to utilize our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025 and July 29, 2025, respectively, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue 1

 

 

2Q25

 

 

1Q25

 

 

4Q24

 

 

3Q24

 

 

 

2Q24

Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

 

23,102

 

 

20,562

 

 

20,676

 

 

19,262

 

 

 

18,017

Hereditary cancer

 

2,677

 

 

2,725

 

 

3,486

 

 

4,672

 

 

 

5,482

Other panels

 

29,894

 

 

28,228

 

 

30,115

 

 

35,095

 

 

 

34,204

Total

 

55,673

 

 

51,515

 

 

54,277

 

 

59,029

 

 

 

57,703

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

$

85.9

 

$

71.4

 

$

78.8

 

$

60.0

 

 

$

50.7

Hereditary cancer

 

1.8

 

 

2.2

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.8

Other panels

 

12.1

 

 

12.1

 

 

12.3

 

 

13.8

 

 

 

13.3

Data information

 

2.0

 

 

1.4

 

 

1.4

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

1.1

Fabric Genomics

 

0.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

102.7

 

$

87.1

 

$

95.3

 

$

76.6

 

 

$

68.9

  1. Excludes volume and revenue from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

 

Three months ended June 30, 2025

 

Three months ended June 30, 2024

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

Revenue

$

101,784

 

 

$

908

 

 

$

102,692

 

 

$

68,924

 

 

$

1,590

 

 

$

70,514

 

Adjusted cost of services

 

29,964

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

30,208

 

 

 

26,523

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

26,668

 

Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$

71,820

 

 

$

664

 

 

$

72,484

 

 

$

42,401

 

 

$

1,445

 

 

$

43,846

 

Adjusted gross margin %

 

70.6

%

 

 

73.1

%

 

 

70.6

%

 

 

61.5

%

 

 

90.9

%

 

 

62.2

%

  1. Other includes revenue and cost of services from the Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business for both periods presented. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Other includes revenue and cost of services from Fabric Genomics.

 

Three months ended June 30, 2025

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of financial liabilities

 

Other

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

99,823

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

99,823

 

Other revenue

 

2,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,869

 

Total revenue

 

102,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102,692

 

Cost of services

 

31,790

 

 

 

(1,389

)

 

 

(193

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,208

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

70,902

 

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,484

 

Gross margin

 

69.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

15,079

 

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(1,422

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,448

 

Selling and marketing

 

19,448

 

 

 

(1,298

)

 

 

(1,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,882

 

General and administrative

 

27,415

 

 

 

(3,295

)

 

 

(4,930

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

 

 

 

8,342

 

 

 

27,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

8,960

 

 

 

6,191

 

 

 

7,813

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,342

)

 

 

14,695

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(817

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

2,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,181

)

 

 

49

 

 

 

288

 

Income tax benefit

 

246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(246

)

 

 

 

Net income

$

10,809

 

 

$

6,191

 

 

$

7,813

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

(2,181

)

 

$

(7,722

)

 

$

14,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share*

$

0.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.52

 

Diluted earnings per share*

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.50

 

* Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on 28,579,704 and 29,753,933 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

 

Three months ended June 30, 2024

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of financial liabilities

 

Other1

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

69,439

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

69,439

 

Other revenue

 

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

Total revenue

 

70,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70,514

 

Cost of services

 

27,562

 

 

 

(808

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,668

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

42,952

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43,846

 

Gross margin

 

60.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

10,902

 

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(347

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,309

 

Selling and marketing

 

16,585

 

 

 

(1,225

)

 

 

(368

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,929

 

General and administrative

 

26,044

 

 

 

(2,974

)

 

 

(2,307

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(10,579

)

 

 

5,218

 

 

 

3,108

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,005

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(894

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

894

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(17,890

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,409

 

 

13,450

 

 

 

(31

)

Income tax benefit

 

190

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(190

)

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(29,173

)

 

$

5,218

 

 

$

3,108

 

 

$

248

 

 

$

4,409

 

$

14,154

 

 

$

(2,036

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per share*

$

(1.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.08

)

Diluted loss per share*

$

(1.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.08

)

* Basic and diluted loss per share are calculated based on 26,617,955 diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

  1. Other represents interest expense, net, and income tax (expense) benefit for all periods presented. Other for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes transaction costs related to the acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Other for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes legal costs related to a legal settlement.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2024

Assets:

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

74,120

 

 

$

85,212

 

Marketable securities

 

60,438

 

 

 

55,973

 

Accounts receivable

 

48,028

 

 

 

37,629

 

Inventory, net

 

11,932

 

 

 

10,650

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,319

 

 

 

8,504

 

Total current assets

 

204,837

 

 

 

197,968

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,978

 

 

 

25,613

 

Property and equipment, net

 

40,120

 

 

 

32,893

 

Goodwill

 

12,926

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

176,689

 

 

 

158,600

 

Other assets1

 

4,313

 

 

 

4,306

 

Total assets

$

463,863

 

 

$

419,380

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

49,239

 

 

$

30,983

 

Short-term lease liabilities

 

3,083

 

 

 

3,336

 

Other current liabilities

 

19,084

 

 

 

20,498

 

Total current liabilities

 

71,406

 

 

 

54,817

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

51,683

 

 

 

51,913

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

59,619

 

 

 

60,919

 

Other liabilities

 

3,275

 

 

 

5,519

 

Deferred taxes

 

747

 

 

 

965

 

Total liabilities

 

186,730

 

 

 

174,133

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,624,513

 

 

 

1,596,889

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,348,194

)

 

 

(1,352,474

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

812

 

 

 

830

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

277,133

 

 

 

245,247

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

463,863

 

 

$

419,380

 

  1. Other assets includes $990 thousand of restricted cash as of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diagnostic test revenue

$

99,823

 

 

$

69,439

 

 

$

185,582

 

 

$

130,543

 

Other revenue

 

2,869

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

4,225

 

 

 

2,393

 

Total revenue

 

102,692

 

 

 

70,514

 

 

 

189,807

 

 

 

132,936

 

Cost of services

 

31,790

 

 

 

27,562

 

 

 

60,429

 

 

 

52,573

 

Gross profit

 

70,902

 

 

 

42,952

 

 

 

129,378

 

 

 

80,363

 

Research and development

 

15,079

 

 

 

10,902

 

 

 

27,656

 

 

 

22,469

 

Selling and marketing

 

19,448

 

 

 

16,585

 

 

 

37,764

 

 

 

32,670

 

General and administrative

 

27,415

 

 

 

26,044

 

 

 

59,549

 

 

 

49,463

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

8,960

 

 

 

(10,579

)

 

 

4,409

 

 

 

(24,239

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expenses), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent liabilities

 

2,181

 

 

 

(4,409

)

 

 

1,081

 

 

 

(10,510

)

Interest expense, net

 

(817

)

 

 

(894

)

 

 

(1,457

)

 

 

(1,491

)

Other income (expense), net

 

239

 

 

 

(13,481

)

 

 

448

 

 

 

(13,444

)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

1,603

 

 

 

(18,784

)

 

 

72

 

 

 

(25,445

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

10,563

 

 

 

(29,363

)

 

$

4,481

 

 

$

(49,684

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

246

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

(201

)

 

 

272

 

Net income (loss)

$

10,809

 

 

$

(29,173

)

 

$

4,280

 

 

$

(49,412

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock - Basic

 

28,579,704

 

 

 

26,617,955

 

 

 

28,365,018

 

 

 

26,340,063

 

Earnings (loss) per share, Class A common stock- Basic

$

0.38

 

 

$

(1.10

)

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(1.88

)

Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock - Diluted

 

29,753,933

 

 

 

26,617,955

 

 

 

29,642,555

 

 

 

26,340,063

 

Earnings (loss) per share, Class A common stock- Diluted

$

0.36

 

 

$

(1.10

)

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(1.88

)

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

4,280

 

 

$

(49,412

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

11,869

 

 

 

10,466

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

11,796

 

 

 

2,657

 

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent liabilities

 

(1,081

)

 

 

10,510

 

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

 

202

 

 

 

(272

)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

123

 

 

 

109

 

Legal reserves

 

 

 

 

13,450

 

Change in third party payor reserves

 

5,014

 

 

 

1,066

 

Other

 

1,387

 

 

 

1,738

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(9,889

)

 

 

6,622

 

Inventory

 

(1,404

)

 

 

(1,654

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

7,199

 

 

 

(10,871

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(8,894

)

 

 

(5,327

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

20,602

 

 

 

(20,918

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

(33,195

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(8,498

)

 

 

(1,795

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(30,770

)

 

 

(29,381

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

598

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

26,705

 

 

 

8,720

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(45,758

)

 

 

(21,858

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs

 

13,766

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan

 

1,262

 

 

 

 

Exercise of stock options

 

800

 

 

 

161

 

Long-term debt principal payments

 

(602

)

 

 

 

Finance lease principal payments

 

(1,162

)

 

 

(990

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

14,064

 

 

 

(829

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(11,092

)

 

 

(43,605

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period

 

86,202

 

 

 

100,668

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1)

$

75,110

 

 

$

57,063

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

3,210

 

 

$

4,033

 

Cash paid for taxes

$

920

 

 

$

557

 

Stock consideration paid pursuant to exercise of Perceptive warrant

$

 

 

$

12,586

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,752

 

 

$

501

 

Assets acquired under capital lease obligations

$

 

 

$

689

 

  1. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2025 excludes marketable securities of $60.4 million.

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

Maryland Earnings Guidances
