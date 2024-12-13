Gene Amplification Technologies Market Size to Reach USD 43.31 Bn By 2034

The global gene amplification technologies market was valued at USD 28.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 43.31 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4,42% during the forecast period of 2024-2034.

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Key Takeaways:

· The kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.1% in 2024.

· Software & services is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

· The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-bases amplification segment accounted for the largest share of 72.0% in 2024.

· Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.4% over the forecast period.

· The Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical segment captures the largest revenue share of 72.7% in 2024.

· The forensic and paternity testing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period

· The cell lines segment held the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2024.

· Agricultural & food sample is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· The Academic and Research Institutes segment captured the largest revenue share of 27.0% in 2024.

· The forensic labs segment is projected to grow at the second largest revenue share of 24.9% in 2024.

· North America dominated the gene amplification technologies market in 2024.

Gene amplification technologies started advancing after the 1980s with the invention of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) which allowed precise and rapid amplification of specific DNA sequences. This ever-evolving technology with advancements such as isothermal amplification, multiple displacement amplification techniques and implementation of microfluidic systems has been proving its market potential for a long time.

With the upsurge in the R&D of genetic testing, gene therapies, molecular diagnostics, genomic data mapping and biological research are creating the need for advanced gene amplification techniques. This constantly progressing growth in demand is driving the market growth of this technology. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in gene amplification can be utilized for optimizing PCR processes, target selection and designing of primers, mutation detection and analysis, image analysis, cancer diagnostics, forensic analysis and some others.

· For instance, a covid test device based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) assay was designed to capture the test results using AI in 30 minutes by detecting the color changes.

The rising support from government initiatives and funding with technological advancements is helping in finding novel technologies for developing better healthcare options to improve patient life quality. For instance, the Genome INDIA project launched in Feb 2024 by the Ministry of Science and Technology of India which has completed the whole genome sequencing

(WGS) of more than 10000 individuals as of 5th January 2024 from 99 communities covering all the major ethnic populations of the country. The initiative shows India’s commitment towards enhancing public health interventions, provision of tailored personalized treatments and drug development anticipating the market growth of the region.

Segment Insights

By Technology

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-bases amplification segment accounted for the largest share of 72.0% in 2024. Since the invention of PCR technique and the vast developments up to date have revolutionized the healthcare industry with rising demand and constantly growing potential of this technique for widespread utilization. Moreover, the introduction of microfluidic platforms in PCR technique has significantly boosted gene amplification techniques allowing high efficiency and sensitivity. With ongoing advancements for this technique such as reducing diagnostic errors and developing sequencing techniques in next-generation sequencing (NGS) for improved results are driving the market growth of this segment.

Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.4% over the forecast period. This isothermal amplification system is applied for clinical diagnostics, rapid diagnostic tests, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis and quantifying leishmania in biopsy samples owing to its high sensitivity and flexibility which fuels the market growth. Recent advancements in the nucleic acid amplification technology combined with CRIPR/Cas technology for pathogen detection with accuracy and reliability over the traditional PCR methods which have a non-specific amplification process with errors are being studied denoting the potential of this segment in the foreseeable future.

By Application

The Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical segment captures the largest revenue share of 72.7% in 2024. The technological advancements in gene amplification techniques are applied for research, molecular diagnostics, and therapeutic use in this segment. The integration of AI and machine learning tools for identifying genetic diseases and disorders, assisting in early detection and disease progression of cancer by analysing the genetic data can help in developing personalized treatment plans. Moreover, in pharmaceuticals this technology can be applied for altering proteins thereby creating novel proteins. For example, modification of insulin for improving diabetes treatment. These factors are promoting market growth.

The forensic and paternity testing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period owing to the advancements in DNA technology, surging crime rates, enhanced accuracy and sensitivity, legal and regulatory demands and government funding. The reliability and accessibility of for performing paternity verification in legal disputes and family history research is promoting the market growth due to the development of highly accurate and efficient DNA sequencing techniques such as PCR and NGS. The rising innovations in this technology speeding up the law process and provision of affordable tests is boosting the market growth of this segment.

By Sample Type

The cell lines segment held the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2024. Cell lines are used in studying gene amplifications as they often show naturally occurring gene amplification events and are easily manipulated which makes them suitable for exploring mechanisms and applications in research studies. The rising use and development of robust and dependable methods has led to the increased efficiency and reproducibility of cell lines in experiment gene amplifications in the market. For instance, in Apr 2024, a study published in British Journal of Cancer studied the different genomic changes in methotrexate-resistant human cancer cell lines which suggested that DHFR amplifications can help in understanding the drug resistance mechanism of methotrexate and thereby hinting potential implications for targeting extrachromosomal DNAs (ecDNAs) and providing personalized therapies for cancer resistance.

The agricultural & food sample segment is expected to grow fast over the forecast period. Gene amplification technologies can be applied for various applications in this segment such as for detecting genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food, analysing microbial communities, identifying genes with agronomical traits and for exploring the genomic diversity by using NGS which is helping market expansion of this segment. Furthermore, the support from government initiatives and funding in developing genetically safe and nutritional value added crops is helping farmers to increase their annual yields thereby promoting the overall market growth of this sector.

By Product

The kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.1% in 2024. This market growth of this segment is driven by various factors such as R&D in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing, advanced DNA replication techniques, forensics, biopharmaceutical industries, rising expenditure of government and private sectors and technological advancements are creating the need for specialized kits and reagents. The rising use of these techniques is influencing the companies in this market for developing innovative technologies.

Software & services is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. The gene amplification software can be applied for genetic testing, forensic analysis, pathogen detection, research, agriculture and data management driving the market growth. The use of software has boosted the efficiency and accuracy of gene amplification results and improved the understanding of complex processes which further helps in advancing the technology with innovations thereby driving the market growth of this segment.

By End Use

By end use, The Academic and Research Institutes segment captured the largest revenue share of 27.0% in 2024. The institutes are vital for researching and developing new advancements in the gene amplification market with their scientific knowledge and conception. They also fulfil the need of teaching and developing future scientists and researchers in gene amplification technologies. Moreover, these institutes discuss and promote their technological advancements by hosting conferences and forums which bring together the researchers from various academia and industries thereby encouraging research collaborations and fuelling the market growth. For instance, on 10 June 2024, the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) hosted the Genome Technology Forum which invited the industry leaders and genome technology developers and users to discuss the new technological advances in the efficiency, accuracy and complexity of analyses as well as conducted hands-on workshops.

The forensic labs segment is projected to grow at the second largest revenue share of 24.9% in 2024. The gene amplification techniques are frequently utilized by the forensic labs for connecting suspects to crime scenes, exonerating wrongly convicted people and to establish or exclude paternity. As DNA evidence seems more reliable in legal proceedings overall promoting the market growth of this segment.

The government support for providing resources for improving forensic science infrastructure and developing forensic schools for strengthening the law enforcement agencies is expanding the market growth. Furthermore, harnessing AI and machine learning tools can potentially enhance the quality of trace DNA samples in criminal investigations thereby providing indisputable evidence.

By Region

North America dominated the gene amplification technologies market in 2024. The rising demands for using gene therapies for treatment of genetic disorders and chronic disease such as cancer and neurological diseases with the presence of key market players as well as advanced healthcare infrastructure is fuelling the market growth in this region. The increasing investments and research collaborations between industries and academia is contributing towards the market revenue. Furthermore, the government support and accelerated FDA approvals are promoting the market growth and helping in developing personalized medicines for improved patient outcomes.

· For instance, in Jan 2023, the FDA granted accelerated approvals for the combination of two targeted drugs, tucatinib (Tuksya) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) in people with advanced colorectal cancer which produces an excess amount of protein called HER2 by gene amplification. The activity of HER2 protein causes cancer cells to grow uncontrollably which is blocked by these drugs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising support of the government for enhancing healthcare infrastructure. The rising support of government initiatives, large density of population in this region with diverse gene pools driving the genetic testing market for clinical trials, R&D in genomic and molecular diagnostics and the higher investments in advancing healthcare infrastructure are the drivers for market growth in this region. Moreover, the availability of skilled workforce, rise in genetic population studies using WGS, rising prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders and affordability of manufacturing options is promoting the market growth.

For instance, an article published in Dec 2023 in nature communications journal studied the increased azole resistance towards Candida tropicalis population in Asia-Pacific regions which was associated with mortality rates of more than 50%. A genetic population study was carried out on the global C. tropicalis isolates using multilocus sequence typing (MLST) for developing urgent strategies against growing threats of antifungal resistance.

U.S. Gene Amplification Technologies Market Trends

The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. dominated the market share with a share of 84.2% in 2024 due to the increasing popularity of molecular diagnostics for cancer presence of major market players and highly developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. The U.S. government's growing financial support for medical research and infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the gene amplification technologies market in the country, leading to significant advancements in genomics within the healthcare sector.

Europe Gene Amplification Technologies Market Trends

Europe Gene Amplification Technologies market in the Europe dominated the market share with share of 26.3% in 2024 due to the abundance of leading manufacturers of gene amplification technologies. Furthermore, the market revenue growth of this region is anticipated to be boosted by government programs backing biotechnology R&D and increasing demand for personalized treatment in the upcoming forecast period.

UK Gene Amplification Technologies market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to rapid evolution of DNA sequencing technologies in the recent years. The research and development or in other words the scientific study conducted in the UK has been remarkable and impressive due to presence of many universities and research centers of world class. The UK government offer a massive support for research and development across different fields such as the life sciences and biotechnology. The NHS is one of the most extensive and oldest healthcare systems globally, and for that reason, the healthcare requirement for diagnostic tools and technology is high.

Some of the prominent players in the gene amplification technology market include:

· QIAGEN

· New England Biolabs

· Illumina Inc.

· Yikang Gene

· Bio-Rad Laboratories

· Silicon Biosystems

· Merck KGaA

· Promega Corporation

· Takara Bio Inc.

· Danaher Corporation

· 4basebio AG

· LGC Group

· Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

· MyBioSource

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Recent Developments

· In June 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has introduced the ddSEQTM Single-Cell 3' RNA-Seq Kit and Omnition v1.1 analysis software for single-cell transcriptome and gene expression research.

· In April 2024, Takara Bio USA, Inc., has introduced the Shasta Single-Cell System. This system is an automated NGS solution that is high throughput, with validated chemistries and user-friendly bioinformatics tools. It allows for the discovery of new biomarkers for oncology research.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the gene amplification technology market

By Technology

· PCR-based Amplification

· Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification

· Nucleic-Acid Sequence Based Amplification

· Strand Displacement Amplification

· Multiple Displacement Amplification

· Rolling Circle Amplification

· Ramification Amplification

· Others Technology

By Application

· Diagnostics and pharmaceutical

· Forensic and paternity testing

· Agricultural and food safety

· Others Application

By Sample Type

· Cell Lines

· Agricultural & Food Samples

· Body Fluids

· Tissue

· Others Sample Type

By Product

· Instruments

· Kits and Reagents

· Software & Services

By End Use

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Academics & Research Institutes

· Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

· Contract Research Organizations

· Forensic Labs

· Others End Use

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

