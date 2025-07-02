Gel4Med and Spartan Medical Partner to Supply G4Derm™ Plus and Suprello™ to VA and DoD Medical Facilities Nationwide

Boston, MA –July 2, 2025 – Gel4Med, a leader in advanced biomaterials engineering, proudly announces a partnership with Spartan Medical, a trusted leader in medical solutions to Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers and Department of Defense (DoD) Military Treatment Facilities. This collaboration brings Gel4Med’s flagship products, G4Derm™ Plus and Suprello™ to the forefront of care at VA and DoD medical facilities, enhancing access to innovative wound care solutions for patients in these essential care settings.

G4Derm™ Plus is an advanced wound care solution powered by Gel4Med’s patented Smart Materials Platform (SMP™), which facilitates the design of unique peptide-based biomaterials. G4Derm™ Plus provides a biomimetic matrix supporting cell infiltration and tissue regrowth, while its flowable design ensures complete coverage of wounds - including those with irregular geometries. G4Derm™ Plus, which also serves as an antibacterial barrier and prevents the reformation of biofilm, aims to close chronic and hard-to-heal wounds while controlling bioburden.

Suprello™ Surgical Wound Matrix is a next-generation surgical wound matrix specifically designed for high-risk acute surgical wounds. Suprello™ supports surgical wound healing by mitigating the risks of surgical wound complications such as infection and dehiscence and aids in the rapid closure in complex surgical wounds. Suprello™ acts as a temporary resorbable matrix that is gradually integrated into the surgical wound to support tissue apposition while providing a localized, potent antibacterial effect.

Spartan Medical and Gel4Med now bring these transformative technologies to healthcare providers serving veterans, active-duty military personnel, and patients in government healthcare facilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spartan Medical to bring G4Derm™ Plus and Suprello™ to VA hospitals and other government healthcare settings,” said Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative and effective wound care solutions to patients in need, including veteran, active-duty service members, and their families.” Spartan Medical’s longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality medical technologies and solutions to government facilities builds a strategic partnership with Gel4Med to improve patient outcomes in chronic and surgical wound care.

“Spartan’s advanced wound care armamentarium is arguably the most complete in the Federal Government and with the addition of G4Derm™ Plus and Suprello™, we are positioned as the top “vendor of choice’ for VA and DoD providers” stated Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. Proffitt added, “having fully synthetic wound care solutions in a flowable, off-the-shelf product make G4Derm™ Plus and Suprello™ ideally suited for rapid adoption with providers looking for an easy-to-use solution to address a wide variety of wounds. When coupled with Spartan’s entire portfolio, providers have more options when treating our country’s Wounded Warriors and Veterans…on federal contracts and ready now!”

About Gel4Med

Founded out of Harvard University/Harvard Innovation Labs, Gel4Med stands at the forefront of biomaterials science. Leveraging its Smart Materials Platform™. The company rapidly propels cutting-edge products through its development pipeline. Their groundbreaking platform offers unparalleled material customization capabilities, ushering in new horizons for therapeutic biomaterials across regenerative medicine, surgery, and both cell and drug delivery domains. Gel4Med's holds support from Peter Thiel's Breakout Ventures, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), and Mass Ventures.

If you are interested in partnering with the Gel4Med for research and/or commercial interests, please get in touch with our Manager of Business Development, Rebecca Salamone at rebecca.salamone@gelformed.com.

About Spartan Medical

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

