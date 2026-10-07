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Press Releases

GE HealthCare to announce third quarter 2026 results on October 28, 2026

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will announce its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay also will be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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Contacts

GE HealthCare Investor Contact
Carolynne Borders
(631) 662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact
Jennifer Fox
(414) 530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

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