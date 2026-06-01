Gaelic Labs gains BSI Kitemark™ Certification for Minimized Risk of AMR

Gaelic Laboratories is committed to maintaining high manufacturing standards that minimize the risk of developing AMR and aquatic ecotoxicity in the environment. This commitment has now been recognised through the attainment of BSI Kitemark™ Certification for Minimized Risk of AMR. This achievement is the result of many months’ work at Gaelic Labs to ensure the company’s facilities meet the stringent requirements to achieve this gold-standard accreditation for responsible manufacturing.

The BSI Kitemark™ has transitioned recently to align with the May 2025 release of the AMR Industry Association’s Antibiotic Manufacturing Standard, effective from 1 January 2026. The Standard provides clear guidance to manufacturers in the global antibiotic supply chain to ensure that our antibiotics are made responsibly, helping to minimize the risk of AMR in the environment.

Therefore, the certification demonstrates that Gaelic Laboratories practices the responsible manufacturing of antibiotics and addresses environmental waste concerns. For example, Gaelic Laboratories commits to an approved framework for managing antibiotic discharge, and to good practice methods to avoid the environmental impact of manufacturing discharges. The company also continually reviews its manufacturing and supply chains to ensure good practice in controlling releases of antibiotics into the environment.