Gaelic Labs gains BSI Kitemark™ Certification for Minimized Risk of AMR

Gaelic Laboratories, a GMP-approved manufacturer of Beta-Lactam antibiotics, has successfully obtained BSI Kitemark™ Certification for Minimized Risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), demonstrating a commitment to responsible manufacturing.
The BSI Kitemark™ has transitioned recently to align with the May 2025 release of the AMR Industry Association’s Antibiotic Manufacturing Standard, effective from 1 January 2026. The Standard provides clear guidance to manufacturers in the global antibiotic supply chain to ensure that our antibiotics are made responsibly, helping to minimize the risk of AMR in the environment.
Therefore, the certification demonstrates that Gaelic Laboratories practices the responsible manufacturing of antibiotics and addresses environmental waste concerns. For example, Gaelic Laboratories commits to an approved framework for managing antibiotic discharge, and to good practice methods to avoid the environmental impact of manufacturing discharges. The company also continually reviews its manufacturing and supply chains to ensure good practice in controlling releases of antibiotics into the environment.
“We are proud
of this achievement,” says Brian Morrissey, General Manager of Gaelic
Laboratories. “Gaelic is a young company, established in 2022, and we began
work on obtaining this Kitemark™ in 2024, so the accomplishment is nearly two
years in the making. The next step, which is already ongoing, is to achieve the
same certification for our sister company Athlone Laboratories. Both of our companies
will then be Kitemark™ certified for minimized AMR risk, and that will be an
important guarantee to our partners and customers.” Courtney Soulsby, BSI Global Director, Healthcare Sustainability,
adds “Gaelic Laboratories has achieved BSI Kitemark™ Certification for
Minimized Risk of AMR, reflecting its commitment to responsible antibiotic
manufacturing practices and environmental risk management. This certification
recognizes the company’s efforts to support sustainable pharmaceutical
manufacturing and contribute to wider industry initiatives aimed at addressing
antimicrobial resistance.” Having obtained the certification, Gaelic Laboratories is now
eligible to apply for AMR Industry Alliance membership. The AMR Industry
Alliance is one of the largest private sector coalitions set up to provide
sustainable solutions to curb AMR globally, with over 90 biotech,
diagnostics, generics and research-based pharmaceutical companies and
associations joining forces. “We are very
much looking forward to Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories joining this industry group,”
continues Brian. “We share the goals in terms of providing
critical medicines for patients in Ireland, Europe and other parts of the
world, while leveraging best-practices to support a broad industry momentum to
fight AMR. Membership of this Alliance will better enable us to support those objectives,
along with other leading pharmaceutical manufacturers across the world.”
For more
information about Gaelic Laboratories, visit at www.gaelic.com. Editor’s Note For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shine
Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com. About Gaelic Laboratories Gaelic
Laboratories is a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products
in tablet, capsule and powder for suspension form. Established in Ireland in
2022, and with newly upgraded facilities, we manufacture our own Beta-Lactam
products (sold under the Gaelic Laboratories brand), as well as offering
contract manufacturing and packaging services for markets across the EU, UK,
the Middle East and North Africa. Our site in Ireland
is licenced by the HPRA. About Athlone Laboratories Athlone Laboratories a leading developer and manufacturer of a broad
range of oral dose beta-lactam products. Established in 1974, the company is an
accredited supplier to local and many blue-chip customer partners across
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Iraq and Brazil Our site
in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. Athlone Laboratories was acquired by Gaelic
Laboratories in December 2025.
“We are proud of this achievement,” says Brian Morrissey, General Manager of Gaelic Laboratories. “Gaelic is a young company, established in 2022, and we began work on obtaining this Kitemark™ in 2024, so the accomplishment is nearly two years in the making. The next step, which is already ongoing, is to achieve the same certification for our sister company Athlone Laboratories. Both of our companies will then be Kitemark™ certified for minimized AMR risk, and that will be an important guarantee to our partners and customers.”
Courtney Soulsby, BSI Global Director, Healthcare Sustainability,
adds “Gaelic Laboratories has achieved BSI Kitemark™ Certification for
Minimized Risk of AMR, reflecting its commitment to responsible antibiotic
manufacturing practices and environmental risk management. This certification
recognizes the company’s efforts to support sustainable pharmaceutical
manufacturing and contribute to wider industry initiatives aimed at addressing
antimicrobial resistance.”
Having obtained the certification, Gaelic Laboratories is now eligible to apply for AMR Industry Alliance membership. The AMR Industry Alliance is one of the largest private sector coalitions set up to provide sustainable solutions to curb AMR globally, with over 90 biotech, diagnostics, generics and research-based pharmaceutical companies and associations joining forces.
“We are very much looking forward to Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories joining this industry group,” continues Brian. “We share the goals in terms of providing critical medicines for patients in Ireland, Europe and other parts of the world, while leveraging best-practices to support a broad industry momentum to fight AMR. Membership of this Alliance will better enable us to support those objectives, along with other leading pharmaceutical manufacturers across the world.”
For more information about Gaelic Laboratories, visit at www.gaelic.com.
Editor’s Note
For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shine Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com.
About Gaelic Laboratories
Gaelic Laboratories is a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products in tablet, capsule and powder for suspension form. Established in Ireland in 2022, and with newly upgraded facilities, we manufacture our own Beta-Lactam products (sold under the Gaelic Laboratories brand), as well as offering contract manufacturing and packaging services for markets across the EU, UK, the Middle East and North Africa. Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA.
About Athlone Laboratories
Athlone Laboratories a leading developer and manufacturer of a broad range of oral dose beta-lactam products. Established in 1974, the company is an accredited supplier to local and many blue-chip customer partners across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Iraq and Brazil Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. Athlone Laboratories was acquired by Gaelic Laboratories in December 2025.