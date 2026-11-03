Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories Launched Dual-Source Supply Services at CPHI Milan with Comms Strategy Masterminded by 5-Star Google Rated Impact Shine Communications

Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories aligned their manufacturing processes to offer customers a dual-source supply of oral beta-lactam antibiotics from the two Irish production sites following Gaelic's acquisition of Athlone in December 2025. The companies launched the supply strategy at CPHI Milan. The approach intended to reduce customers' reliance on a single manufacturing location. Together, the facilities have capacity to produce 1.2 billion oral dosage forms annually.



Gaelic and Athlone are good manufacturing practice-approved producers of beta-lactam antibiotics, a broad class that includes penicillin-related medicines. Their products are supplied i Ireland, the U.K., the European Union, the Middle East, and North America, Canada and Australia.



A key rationale for Gaelic's acquisition of Athlone was always the leadership's plan to restructure manufacturing activities across both sites, leveraging each facility's strengths, and optimising processes across the two companies. Ultimately, it allows the companies' leadership to now offer a dual source supply.



Brian Morrisey, General Manager, commented: "Both companies benefit from a strategic investment and expansion programme, which continuously improves their technology base."



The integration program has focused on restructuring manufacturing work across the sites, consolidating supply chains and standardizing processes to allow products to be made at either location under the same processes and quality standards. This initiative follows the first phase of the integration that was completed earlier this year. It included operational changes, supply-chain consolidation, an internal communications program and a joint website. The companies are clear that the current phase centres on aligning manufacturing operations and technology-transfer protocols to support the dual source model.



The companies are also upgrading the facilities to comply with the latest Antimicrobial Resistance Industry Alliance Manufacturing Standard. The two-site approach is designed to provide the customers with manufacturing redundancy within the European Union and reduce supply risks if one location faces a production disruption.



Brian Morrissey added: "Impact Shine Communications managed our presence at CPHI, providing complete turnkey solution for our exhibition stand and making the whole process straightforward and well organized. They have been an excellent partner to Gaelic Laboratories, providing a cost-effective solution for our marketing and promotion. They manage our social media, particularly LinkedIn and promoted our services through multiple publications. They take the time to understand our business and their work has generated excellent leads and valuable new business opportunities."



Editor's Note

For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shines Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com



About Gaelic Laboratories

Gaelic Laboratories is a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products in tablet, capsule and powder for suspension form. Established in Ireland in 2022, and with newly upgraded facilities, we manufacture our own Beta-Lactam products (sold under the Gaelic Laboratories brand), as well as offering contract manufacturing and packaging services for markets across EU, UK, the Middle East and North Africa. Our site in Ireland in licensed by HPRA.



About Athlone Laboratories

Athlone Laboratoies a leading developer and manufacturer of a broad range of oral dose beta-lactam products. Established in 1974, the company is an accredited supplier to local and many blue-chip customer partners across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Iraq and Brazil. Our site in Ireland is licensed by HPRA. Athlone Laboratories was acquired by Gaelic Laboratories in December 2025.